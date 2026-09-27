Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Absolute Batman, baltimore comic con, javier rodriguez, Matt Garvey, ringo awards
From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey – The 2026 Ringo Awards Results
From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey - The 2026 Ringo Awards Results from Baltimore Comic Con
Article Summary
- 2026 Ringo Awards results from Baltimore Comic Con, with Absolute Batman taking Best Series and major category buzz.
- Matt Garvey wins Best Comics-Related Publication for Making Your First Comic after heading to the Ringo Awards nominated.
- Absolute Martian Manhunter creators Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez score multiple 2026 Ringo Awards wins.
- Full 2026 Ringo Awards winners list includes Jim Lee, Jeffrey Brown, Jim Calafiore and fan-favorite honors.
English comic book creator and publisher Matt Garvey, previously featured on Bleeding Cool, went to Baltimore Comic Con on a wing and a prayer after being nominated for a Ringo Award for his Making Your First Comic volume for Best Comics-Related Publication. Reader, he won. And so did Absolute Batman. Here's the full Ringo Awards 2026 Winners list, as well as creator nominations… with multiple wins for Absolute Martian Manhunter by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez.
Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist)
- Craig Thompson
- Caroline Cash
- Scott Chantler
- Anders Nilsen
- Ben Passmore
- Tiffany Petitt
- Mimi Pond
- Paige Walshe
- Ben Wickey
Best Writer
- Deniz Camp
- Joseph Schmalke
- James Tynion IV
- Robert Venditti
- Mark Waid
Best Artist or Penciller/Inker Team
- Javier Rodríguez
- Becky Cloonan
- Werther Dell'Edera
- Jay Fosgitt
- Liam Sharp
- Hayden Sherman
- Stefan Tosheff
Best Letterer
- Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
- Taylor Esposito
- Rob Leigh
- Troy Peteri
- Nate Piekos
- Ben Wickey
Best Colourist
- Dave Stewart
- Jordie Bellaire
- John Kalisz
- Javier Rodríguez
- Alejandro Sánchez
- Stefano Simeone
Best Cover Artist
- Javier Rodríguez
- Gabriele Dell'Otto
- Colm Griffin
- Tula Lotay
- Daniel Parent
- Riley Rossmo
Best Series
- Absolute Batman, DC Comics
- Absolute Martian Manhunter, DC Comics
- Coexistence, self-published
- FML, Dark Horse Comics
- Granite State Punk, Orange Cone Productions
- Murder Podcast, Ignition Press
Best Short Story
- Chest Face, self-published by Dean Haspiel
- "Pied Piper" in Cthulhu Invades Fairy Tales, Orange Cone Productions
- "The Knife and Gun Club" in Detective Comics #1100, DC Comics
- The Fire Breathing Duckling, Astra Books for Young Readers
- "Red Snapper in the Rea" in Milk White Steed, Drawn & Quarterly
- Model Five Murder, Silver Sprocket
Best Original Graphic Novel
- Herobear and the Kid Vol. 1 – The Inheritance, Papercutz
- Black Arms To Hold You Up, Pantheon Books
- The Corus Wave, Avery Hill Publishing
- David Dastmalchian's Through, Z2 Comics
- Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me, Drawn & Quarterly
- Drome, Macmillan – First Second and 23rd Street
- The Ephemerata: Shaping the Exquisite Nature of Grief, Fantagraphics
- Gamemasters: The Comic Book History of Roleplaying Games, Clover Press
Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel – Ages 11 and Under
- Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse and the Amazing Lost Ocean, Fantagraphics
- Brume Vol. 1, Astra Books for Young Readers
- The Fire Breathing Duckling, Astra Books for Young Readers
- The Lost Sunday, Oni Press
- Magda, Intergalactic Chef: The Big Tournament, Lerner Publishing Group
- Max, A Little Axolotl, Scholastics Inc.
- The Mighty Bite #3: Hog Rocket Ruckus, ABRAMS
- The Patchwork Girl of Oz Volume 1, Image Comics
Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel – Ages 12 and Up
- Raised by Ghosts, Fantagraphics
- Angelica and the Bear Prince, Penguin Random House/Random House Children's Books
- Dracula's Brunch Club, Oni Press
- Hello Sunshine, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
- Hunger's Bite, Union Square & Co.
- Wynd Book Four: The Power of the Blood, BOOM! Studios
Best Anthology
- Bowling with Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown, Dark Horse Comics
- Flash Gordon Adventures Vol. 2, Papercutz
- Jim Henson Presents, BOOM! Studios
- Knapsack Magazine Volume 2: Butter, Lucky Pocket Press
- unSEEN/unHEARD: Disability & Neurodivergence Comic Anthology, Unseen Alchemy Publishing
- Young Men in Love: New Romance, A Wave Blue World
Best Humour Comic
- The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead, Albatross Funnybooks/Dark Horse Comics
- The Blues Brothers – The Escape of Joliet Jake, Z2 Comics
- Everything Sucks: Kings of Nothing, Silver Sprocket
- How to Survive an Affair, self-published
- Physics for Cats, Drawn & Quarterly
Best Webcomic
- Neon Pantheon, neonpantheoncomic.com
- Battle Mage Farmer, Tapas Entertainment Inc.
- Before We Sail, Aces Weekly
- Daughter of a Thousand Faces, Tapas Entertainment Inc.
- The Mafia Nanny, WEBTOON Entertainment
- Marionetta, WEBTOON Entertainment
Best Humor Webcomic
- Nothing Butt Nightwing, DC Comics / DC Go!
- The Bathroom Ghost, WEBTOON Entertainment
- Evil Inc., evil-inc.com
- Harley Quinn in Paradise, DC Comics / DC Go!
- I Am The Chief, iamthechiefcat.com
- My Little Warlord, DC Comics / DC Go!
- Taste of Justice, DC Comics / DC Go!
Best Non-fiction Comic Work
- Surrounded: America's First School for Black Girls, 1832, Ablaze Publishing/NBM Graphic Novels
- Fela: Music is the Weapon, Amistad
- Ginseng Roots, Pantheon Books
- Love Letters Every Day, Background Noise
- Lucas Wars, Macmillan – First Second and 23rd Street
- Muybridge, Drawn & Quarterly
Best Comics-Related Publication
- Making Your First Comic, self-published, Matt Garvey
- Becoming Frazetta – The Early Years of a Fantasy Art Master, Thrilling Nostalgia Comics
- COMICS! The Magazine #0, Prana Publishers
- Facing Feelings: Inside the World of Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic Inc.
- Graphic Samurai: The Art of Denys Cowan, Gizmoe Press
- Messiahs, Meshugganahs, Misanthropes, and Mysteries, Fantagraphics
Best Presentation in Design
- Lone Wolf and Cub Deluxe Edition Volume 1, Dark Horse Comics
- Beasts of the Four Nations: Creatures From Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dark Horse Comics
- Becoming Frazetta – The Early Years of a Fantasy Art Master, Thrilling Nostalgia Comics
- Cry Wolf Girl, Silver Sprocket
- Ginseng Roots, Pantheon Books
- The Hero Trade: Hero for Sale TPB, Bad Idea
- Land of Mirrors, Drawn & Quarterly
- The Smurfs Archives Vol. 1, Papercutz
- Tongues, Vol. 1, Pantheon Books
Lifetime Achievement Award: Jim Lee
Dick Giordano Humanitarian Of The Year Award: Jeffrey Brown
Kevin Brogan Fidelity Award: Jim Califiore
Fan Favourite New Talent: Reese Hannigan
Fan Favourite Series: Excavator
Fan Favourite Publisher: Etan Comics
Fan Favourite Villain: Doctor Doom