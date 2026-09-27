Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Absolute Batman, baltimore comic con, javier rodriguez, Matt Garvey, ringo awards

From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey – The 2026 Ringo Awards Results

From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey - The 2026 Ringo Awards Results from Baltimore Comic Con

Article Summary 2026 Ringo Awards results from Baltimore Comic Con, with Absolute Batman taking Best Series and major category buzz.

Matt Garvey wins Best Comics-Related Publication for Making Your First Comic after heading to the Ringo Awards nominated.

Absolute Martian Manhunter creators Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez score multiple 2026 Ringo Awards wins.

Full 2026 Ringo Awards winners list includes Jim Lee, Jeffrey Brown, Jim Calafiore and fan-favorite honors.

English comic book creator and publisher Matt Garvey, previously featured on Bleeding Cool, went to Baltimore Comic Con on a wing and a prayer after being nominated for a Ringo Award for his Making Your First Comic volume for Best Comics-Related Publication. Reader, he won. And so did Absolute Batman. Here's the full Ringo Awards 2026 Winners list, as well as creator nominations… with multiple wins for Absolute Martian Manhunter by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez.

Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist)

Craig Thompson

Caroline Cash

Scott Chantler

Anders Nilsen

Ben Passmore

Tiffany Petitt

Mimi Pond

Paige Walshe

Ben Wickey

Best Writer

Deniz Camp

Joseph Schmalke

James Tynion IV

Robert Venditti

Mark Waid

Best Artist or Penciller/Inker Team

Javier Rodríguez

Becky Cloonan

Werther Dell'Edera

Jay Fosgitt

Liam Sharp

Hayden Sherman

Stefan Tosheff

Best Letterer

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Taylor Esposito

Rob Leigh

Troy Peteri

Nate Piekos

Ben Wickey

Best Colourist

Dave Stewart

Jordie Bellaire

John Kalisz

Javier Rodríguez

Alejandro Sánchez

Stefano Simeone

Best Cover Artist

Javier Rodríguez

Gabriele Dell'Otto

Colm Griffin

Tula Lotay

Daniel Parent

Riley Rossmo

Best Series

Best Short Story

Best Original Graphic Novel

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel – Ages 11 and Under

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel – Ages 12 and Up

Best Anthology

Best Humour Comic

Best Webcomic

Best Humor Webcomic

Best Non-fiction Comic Work

Best Comics-Related Publication

Best Presentation in Design

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jim Lee

Dick Giordano Humanitarian Of The Year Award: Jeffrey Brown



Kevin Brogan Fidelity Award: Jim Califiore

Fan Favourite New Talent: Reese Hannigan



Fan Favourite Series: Excavator



Fan Favourite Publisher: Etan Comics



Fan Favourite Hero: Batman

Fan Favourite Villain: Doctor Doom



Mike Weiringo Spirit Award: Chip Kidd and Michael Cho for Avengers in the Veracity Trap, Abrams ComicArts

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