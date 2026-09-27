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From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey – The 2026 Ringo Awards Results

From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey - The 2026 Ringo Awards Results from Baltimore Comic Con

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Article Summary

  • 2026 Ringo Awards results from Baltimore Comic Con, with Absolute Batman taking Best Series and major category buzz.
  • Matt Garvey wins Best Comics-Related Publication for Making Your First Comic after heading to the Ringo Awards nominated.
  • Absolute Martian Manhunter creators Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez score multiple 2026 Ringo Awards wins.
  • Full 2026 Ringo Awards winners list includes Jim Lee, Jeffrey Brown, Jim Calafiore and fan-favorite honors.

English comic book creator and publisher Matt Garvey, previously featured on Bleeding Cool, went to Baltimore Comic Con on a wing and a prayer after being nominated for a Ringo Award for his Making Your First Comic volume for Best Comics-Related Publication. Reader, he won. And so did Absolute Batman. Here's the full Ringo Awards 2026 Winners list, as well as creator nominations… with multiple wins for Absolute Martian Manhunter by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez.

From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey &#8211; The 2026 Ringo Awards ResultsBest Cartoonist (Writer and Artist)

  • Craig Thompson
  • Caroline Cash
  • Scott Chantler
  • Anders Nilsen
  • Ben Passmore
  • Tiffany Petitt
  • Mimi Pond
  • Paige Walshe
  • Ben Wickey

Ringo Awards

Best Writer

  • Deniz Camp
  • Joseph Schmalke
  • James Tynion IV
  • Robert Venditti
  • Mark Waid

Ringo AwardsBest Artist or Penciller/Inker Team

  • Javier Rodríguez
  • Becky Cloonan
  • Werther Dell'Edera
  • Jay Fosgitt
  • Liam Sharp
  • Hayden Sherman
  • Stefan Tosheff

From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey &#8211; The 2026 Ringo Awards ResultsBest Letterer

  • Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
  • Taylor Esposito
  • Rob Leigh
  • Troy Peteri
  • Nate Piekos
  • Ben Wickey

Ringo Awards

Best Colourist

  • Dave Stewart
  • Jordie Bellaire
  • John Kalisz
  • Javier Rodríguez
  • Alejandro Sánchez
  • Stefano Simeone

From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey &#8211; The 2026 Ringo Awards Results

Best Cover Artist

  • Javier Rodríguez
  • Gabriele Dell'Otto
  • Colm Griffin
  • Tula Lotay
  • Daniel Parent
  • Riley Rossmo

Ringo Awards

Best Series

Ringo Awards

Best Short Story

From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey &#8211; The 2026 Ringo Awards Results

Best Original Graphic Novel

Ringo Awards

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel – Ages 11 and Under

Ringo Awards

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel – Ages 12 and Up

Ringo Awards

Best Anthology

Ringo AwardsBest Humour Comic

From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey &#8211; The 2026 Ringo Awards ResultsBest Webcomic

Ringo AwardsBest Humor Webcomic

From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey &#8211; The 2026 Ringo Awards ResultsBest Non-fiction Comic Work

Ringo AwardsBest Comics-Related Publication

Ringo AwardsBest Presentation in Design

Ringo Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jim Lee

Ringo Awards

Dick Giordano Humanitarian Of The Year Award: Jeffrey Brown
From Absolute Batman To Matt Garvey &#8211; The 2026 Ringo Awards Results

Kevin Brogan Fidelity Award: Jim Califiore

Ringo Awards

Fan Favourite New Talent: Reese Hannigan
Ringo Awards

Fan Favourite Series: Excavator
Ringo Awards

Fan Favourite Publisher: Etan Comics

Ringo Awards
Fan Favourite Hero: Batman

Ringo Awards

Fan Favourite Villain: Doctor Doom
Ringo Awards

Mike Weiringo Spirit Award: Chip Kidd and Michael Cho for Avengers in the Veracity Trap, Abrams ComicArts

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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