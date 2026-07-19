Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Dynamite, Events, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, hellfire gala, siktc, terminal, tmnt
From Absolute To Terminal… The 50 Most Anticipated Comics Next Week
From Absolute to Hellfire Gala to Terminal... The 50 Most Anticipated Comics Next Wednesday, for the launch of San Diego Comic-Con
Article Summary
- Absolute Wonder Woman #22 leads the 50 most anticipated comics for July 22, with SDCC week giving DC a major spotlight.
- Absolute Superman #21, Detective Comics #1111 and Action Comics #1100 help make DC the dominant force next Wednesday.
- Marvel counters with Amazing Spider-Man, Uncanny X-Men and X-Men: The Hellfire Murder, while Terminal launches at Image.
- The rankings come from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking direct market interest ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.
Next Wednesday is the kick-off for San Diego Comic-Con and plenty of comic book publishers like to have a strong book to launch that day. DC Comics sees Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman top the list, but also Detective Comics #1111 and Action Comics #1100. X-Men has their Hellfire Murder, Something Is Killing The Children comes close to #50, and from Image Comics? The launch of Terminal…
- Absolute Wonder Woman #22 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Absolute Superman #21 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Detective Comics #1111 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Superman #40 — DC Comics — $4.99
- The Amazing Spider-Man #33 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Action Comics #1100 — DC Comics — $5.99
- Justice League Unlimited #21 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Uncanny X-Men #32 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Zatanna #4 — DC Comics — $3.99
- The Flash #35 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Something Is Killing the Children #49 — BOOM! Studios — $4.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #20 — IDW Publishing — $6.99
- Green Lantern #37 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Marc Spector: Moon Knight #6 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Void Rivals #32 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Wolverine #24 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Terminal #1 — Image Comics — $4.99
- Odin #3 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Spider-Man: Long Way Home #2 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Gambit: Wanted #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Swamp Thing 1989 #4 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Harley Quinn #64 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Corpse Knight #4 — Image Comics — $3.99
- King Spawn #57 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Gunslinger Spawn #56 — Image Comics — $3.99
- The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #6 — DC Comics — $3.99
- X-Men: The Hellfire Murder #1 — Marvel Comics — $7.99
- Capes #9 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Moonstar #5 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Superman: Father of Tomorrow #3 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #2 — Image Comics — $4.99
- Marvel Zero #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Imperial Guardians #5 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Wonder Man #5 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Captain Marvel: Dark Past #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Hello Darkness #23 — BOOM! Studios — $5.99
- Dark Knights of Steel: Heir to the Sea #1 — DC Comics — $5.99
- Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Narco #5 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Final Boss #8 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Gun Honey: Doubles Down #2 — Titan Comics — $4.99
- JLA / Avengers #3 Facsimile Edition 2026 Variant — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Excommunicated #3 — Vault Comics — $3.99
- Giant Robot Hellboy Returns #1 — Dark Horse Comics — $3.99
- JLA / Avengers #3 Facsimile Edition 2026 Alex Ross Connecting Virgin Variant — Marvel Comics — $5.95
- Usagi Yojimbo: Kaitō '84 #5 — Dark Horse Comics — $4.99
- Dog Tag #3 — Mad Cave Studios — $4.99
- ThunderCats X SilverHawks: ThunderHawks #4 — Dynamite — $4.99
- Vampirella #4 — Dynamite — $4.99
- American Caper #9 — Dark Horse Comics — $4.99
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 22nd of July 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?