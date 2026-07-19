Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Dynamite, Events, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, hellfire gala, siktc, terminal, tmnt

From Absolute To Terminal… The 50 Most Anticipated Comics Next Week

From Absolute to Hellfire Gala to Terminal... The 50 Most Anticipated Comics Next Wednesday, for the launch of San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #22 leads the 50 most anticipated comics for July 22, with SDCC week giving DC a major spotlight.

Absolute Superman #21, Detective Comics #1111 and Action Comics #1100 help make DC the dominant force next Wednesday.

Marvel counters with Amazing Spider-Man, Uncanny X-Men and X-Men: The Hellfire Murder, while Terminal launches at Image.

The rankings come from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking direct market interest ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

Next Wednesday is the kick-off for San Diego Comic-Con and plenty of comic book publishers like to have a strong book to launch that day. DC Comics sees Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman top the list, but also Detective Comics #1111 and Action Comics #1100. X-Men has their Hellfire Murder, Something Is Killing The Children comes close to #50, and from Image Comics? The launch of Terminal…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 22nd of July 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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