Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Absolute Wonder Woman. Kelly Thompson. Mattia De Iulis .Universal Monsters, bride of frankenstein, skybound

From Absolute Wonder Woman To Universal Monsters Bride Of Frankenstein

Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis on Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives from Image Comics and Skybound in October

Article Summary Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis launch Bride of Frankenstein Lives from Skybound and Image Comics in October 2026.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 arrives October 28, giving the Bride her own horror story.

The new Bride of Frankenstein comic follows the Bride as she uncovers her origins and what makes life worth living.

Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 features covers by Mattia De Iulis, Artgerm, Joshua Middleton, Ryan Sook and more.

Absolute Wonder Woman's Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis revive Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives from Skybound and Image Comics in October 2026 in a new limited series. Announced this weekend at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition, Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 arrives just in time for Halloween, landing in comic book shops on the 28th of October.

"HERE COMES THE BRIDE… Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis reunite once again to deliver the most haunting new horror series of the year. Born in the heart of a thunderstorm, made of stolen flesh, electricity, and monstrous desperation—The Bride lives! With no memory of her past or understanding of what she is, The Bride takes her first steps into this strange new world. With danger seemingly lurking around every corner, she must solve the mystery of where and who she came from…and discover what makes life worth living."

"The original Bride of Frankenstein is a brilliant film exploring the creature's failed attempts to find friendship and community, and then the desperate act to force others to create that which he cannot find. What it's not about, however, is how The Bride herself feels about her creation. Through The Bride of Frankenstein Lives we get the opportunity to explore not only her search for who and what she is, but her search for the women that were destroyed to create her — all brought to striking vivid life via Mattia De Iluis's incredible visuals." – Kelly Thompson.

"When I first read Kelly's script, I knew right away this was going to be something special. We are finally giving the Bride the center stage, she's no longer someone's property, she is a human being fighting for her own story. And for me, it's an honor to translate that onto the page." – Mattia De Iulis.

"Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis have delivered the Bride story you've always wanted. This book is a reckoning. From Kelly's fearless story, to Mattia's gorgeous art, you won't be able to put this comic down. And don't forget to pick up Ryan Sook's issue #1 Hairiant Cover! Sorry, we just couldn't help ourselves." –Alex Antone, Editorial Director, Skybound.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover A by Mattia De Iulis

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover B by Joshua Middleton

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover C by Artgerm

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover D (Connecting) by Luana Vecchio

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover E (1:25 Incentive) by Joshua Middleton

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover F (1:50 Incentive) by Rosemary Valero O'Connell

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover G (1:75 Incentive) by Christian Ward

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover H (1:100, FOIL Incentive) by David Talaski (SRP: $5.99)

(SRP: $5.99) Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover I Blank Sketch (SRP: $5.99)

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover J (FOIL) by Artgerm (SRP: $5.99)

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #1 Cover K (Die Cut, FOIL Hairiant) by Ryan Sook (SRP: $5.99)

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives is the eighth Universal Monsters series launch, following James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' Dracula. Ram V, Dan Watters, and Matthew Roberts' Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives!, Michael Walsh's Frankenstein, Faith Erin Hick's The Mummy, James Tynion IV and Dani's The Invisible Man, Tyler Boss and Martin Simmonds' Phantom of the Opera, and Joshua Williamson and Leomacs, Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man.

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