Posted in: Comics | Tagged: forbidden planet, frank miller, gosh comics, Jamie Smart, london

From Jamie Smart To Frank Miller Yesterday In London

From Jamie Smart to Frank Miller: yesterday in London, from one comic book store to the other.

Article Summary Frank Miller returned to Forbidden Planet London for a rare signing of Push The Wall, his how-to memoir, 40 years on.

Across Soho, Jamie Smart headlined Gosh Comics' Kids Summer Festival as huge queues built for Bunny Vs Monkey.

London comics fans packed both signings on a sweltering day, with capped lines, tickets, and waits stretching to hours.

Frank Miller's London visit capped a packed August for comics, with major Gosh, Forbidden Planet, and con events ahead.

Today was a big day in London for comic books. In Soho, Gosh Comics has its Kids Summer Festival as part of their 40th anniversary events, culminating in a signing by Jamie Smart, Britain's best-selling comic book creator on Bunny Vs Monkey. While on the other side of Charing Cross Road, Forbidden Planet was hosting a signing by Frank Miller for his new how-to/autobiography Push The Wall, forty years after he last came to the store. All while Soho was also throwing a street party for Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club's own anniversary.

I got to the end of the Gosh Comics Kids Summer Event with Jamie Smart, Luke Pearson, Tor Freeman, Hugh Raine, as the queue was being managed and had to be capped and still went long… while over at Forbidden Planet, it was already tickets and limited, but went around the block, and one hour turned into two…

It was a hot day in London, but plenty of comics fun to be had… and the rest of the month is jam-packed, even as Frank Miller went from the shop to the airport, including:

While I'll be off to Caption 2026 in Oxford next weekend as well.

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