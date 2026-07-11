Posted in: Comics | Tagged: arc, from one side of the show to the other, london, Peckham

From One Side Of ARC Contemporary Comics Festival To The Other (VIDEO)

From One Side Of ARC Contemporary Comics Festival To The Other in Peckham, London... it's on all weekend (VIDEO)

Article Summary ARC Contemporary Comics Festival is live in Peckham this weekend, with free entry at Unit 8, Copeland Park.

The London comics festival features 100+ UK and international artists, publishers, zines and graphic novels.

Highlights include Ben Wheatley, Lizzy Stewart, Linnea Sterte, Anna Haifisch and Plastiboo at ARC Festival.

ARC Contemporary Comics Festival also includes AMP Gallery, UAL talks and a Saturday night Greyhound party.

I have already bought a rather large number of comics today at the ARC Contemporary Comics Festival. More on that to come. It's being held in Only Fools And Horses country, Peckham in South London, this weekend at Unit 8, Copeland Park, as well as satellite events, including an exhibition at AMP Gallery and a big party tonight. All events are free to attend. Find more coverage on Bleeding Cool using the ARC tag… check the One Side Of The Show video above or here and gallery below…

ARC Contemporary Comics Festival at Unit 8, Copeland Park, Peckham. 11am-6pm, Saturday 11th July-Sunday 12th July 2026

A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers

A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers MOTE Public View, AMP Gallery. 1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am – 6pm, Saturday and Sunday

1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am – 6pm, Saturday and Sunday Arc Festival Saturday night party with ARC X GOB Nation, Saturday, 6.30 pm until late at The Greyhound on Peckham High St.

"A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers. Exhibitors include:

A Profound Waste of Time

A.T. Pratt

Abigail Rai / Zara Gee

/ Alex Taylor

Anaïs Sière

Andrés Magán / Peep Media

/ Peep Media Anna Haifisch

Anna Readman

Antoine Cossé

Antoine Orand

Anu Ambasna (CAMP!)

(CAMP!) Arara x FAWW Gallery

x FAWW Gallery Avery Hill Publishing

Babak Ganjei

Beam Press

Beingernst Enterprises

Ben Wheatley

Blue Funnel Books

Bobby Joseph

Books

Brie Moreno

Breakdown Press

Broken Frontier 'Six to Watch'

Camberwell Comic Club

Cameron Arthur

Clarice Tudor

Clio Isadora

Colossive Press

Cram Books

Dan Cox

Dan Byron (Manga Originals)

(Manga Originals) Dan White

Dark and Golden Books

Darren Cullen (Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives)

(Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives) Dayeon Auh

Decadence

Donya Todd

Douglas Noble

Ed Cheverton

Ed Pinsent

Emil Friis Ernst

Elisa Terranera

Emilia McKenzie AKA Emix Regulus

AKA Emix Regulus Emma Roulette

Evin Collis

Ferry Gouw

Fraser Geesin

Fidèle éditions

Fidelia Schlegl

Foot Books

Francisco de la Mora

Fredde Lanka / Queer Youth Art Collective

/ Queer Youth Art Collective Gareth A Hopkins

Gareth Brookes

George Manson

Glacier Bay Books

Gosh! Comics

The Gullet Magazine

The Half-Digested Boy

Harry Deane Willmott

Henry McCausland

Hollow Press

Hugh Frost

Iglootree

Ilya

Isaac Lenkiewicz

Jade King

Jake Machen

Jesse Kay

Jim Hemmingfield

Joe Kessler

Joe Stone

Joekillick.Illustration

John Molesworth

John Riordan

John Powell-Jones

Joseph P Kelly

Josephine M. K. Edwards

Jul Quanouai

Jumbo Press

Kayla Lui / 9010 Press

/ 9010 Press Kieran Rid / Tim Blann

/ King Louie's Lab

Leo Fox

Leomi Sadler / Famicon Express

/ Famicon Express Liam Cobb

Lily Gould

Linnea Sterte

Lizzy Stewart

Lu Fraser

Lucinda Purkis

Lucy Sullivan

The Mansion Press

Mark Stafford

Martha Burgin

Matt Seneca

Max Huffman

Michael D. Kennedy

Mindless Ones

Miranda Smart

Molly Anne Stocks

Molly Colleen O'Connell

Myfanwy Tristram

Nadia Schlosser

NanaSometimesDraws

Nate Mcdonough

Necoco Studio

Niall Breen

Olivia Sullivan (ZEB.KO)

(ZEB.KO) Omipalone Press

Otto Press

Owen D Pomery

PageMasters

Passage Books

Passe en profondeur / Emilie Clarke

Paul Hatcher

Paul Ashley Brown

Patrick Wray

Peony Gent

Peow2

Perfect Angel Press

Periodical

Physical Interface

Plastiboo

Richard Short

Rin Edwards / Amelie Ryder-Potter

/ Rock & Roll Public Library

Roman Muradov / Jan Blum

/ Sajan Rai

Sean Azzopardi

SelfMadeHero

Shortbox Comics Fair

Simon Harrison

SLCZF

Somnium Books

Sputnikat

Stathis Tsemberlidis

Stella Murphy / Bridget Meyne

/ Strange Attractor Press

Strangers Publishing / Adam Falp

Sylvia

Threesix

Toby Evans-Jesra / How To Catch A Pig

/ How To Catch A Pig Tom Humberstone

Tom Jackson

Turnaround Publisher Services

Underground Kingdom Comix

Wai Wai Pang

Will Humberstone / Luke Stuart

/ ZEEL

Zine Freak

Zoe Taylor

Yes, that's Ben Wheatley, the film director, he also does comics and zines and will have a stall he's manning himself, solo. And yes, that's Lizzy Stewart of There's a Tiger in the Garden. It's that kind of show. Linnea Sterte, Anna Haifisch and Plastiboo are guests as well. But there's more before, during and after the show.

There's a Mote Gallery public view until Sunday at the AMP Gallery round the corner on Acorn Parade, exhibiting Anna Haifisch, Brie Moreno, Wai Wai Pang, Emil Friis Ernst, Andres Magan, Molly Colleen O'Connell, Zeel, Leomi Sadler, Hugh Frost, Joe Kessler and John Molesworth. There will also be talks (details still being put together) at The Hub at the UAL on Bonar Road in Peckham on Friday. And a Saturday night party with ARC and GOB nation from 6.30 pm until late at The Greyhound on Peckham High St. I'll be there as well, doing my usual video/photo runarounds and looking for the coolest comic books I can find. Feel free to say, and shout me out ahead of time if you want. And after that, it'll be Caption, The Lakes, MCM and Thought Bubble…

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