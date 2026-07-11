Posted in: Comics | Tagged: arc, from one side of the show to the other, london, Peckham
From One Side Of ARC Contemporary Comics Festival To The Other (VIDEO)
From One Side Of ARC Contemporary Comics Festival To The Other in Peckham, London... it's on all weekend (VIDEO)
Article Summary
- ARC Contemporary Comics Festival is live in Peckham this weekend, with free entry at Unit 8, Copeland Park.
- The London comics festival features 100+ UK and international artists, publishers, zines and graphic novels.
- Highlights include Ben Wheatley, Lizzy Stewart, Linnea Sterte, Anna Haifisch and Plastiboo at ARC Festival.
- ARC Contemporary Comics Festival also includes AMP Gallery, UAL talks and a Saturday night Greyhound party.
I have already bought a rather large number of comics today at the ARC Contemporary Comics Festival. More on that to come. It's being held in Only Fools And Horses country, Peckham in South London, this weekend at Unit 8, Copeland Park, as well as satellite events, including an exhibition at AMP Gallery and a big party tonight. All events are free to attend. Find more coverage on Bleeding Cool using the ARC tag… check the One Side Of The Show video above or here and gallery below…
- ARC Contemporary Comics Festival at Unit 8, Copeland Park, Peckham. 11am-6pm, Saturday 11th July-Sunday 12th July 2026
A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers
- MOTE Public View, AMP Gallery. 1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am – 6pm, Saturday and Sunday
- Arc Festival Saturday night party with ARC X GOB Nation, Saturday, 6.30 pm until late at The Greyhound on Peckham High St.
"A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers. Exhibitors include:
- A Profound Waste of Time
- A.T. Pratt
- Abigail Rai / Zara Gee
- Alex Taylor
- Anaïs Sière
- Andrés Magán / Peep Media
- Anna Haifisch
- Anna Readman
- Antoine Cossé
- Antoine Orand
- Anu Ambasna (CAMP!)
- Arara x FAWW Gallery
- Avery Hill Publishing
- Babak Ganjei
- Beam Press
- Beingernst Enterprises
- Ben Wheatley
- Blue Funnel Books
- Bobby Joseph
- Books
- Brie Moreno
- Breakdown Press
- Broken Frontier 'Six to Watch'
- Camberwell Comic Club
- Cameron Arthur
- Clarice Tudor
- Clio Isadora
- Colossive Press
- Cram Books
- Dan Cox
- Dan Byron (Manga Originals)
- Dan White
- Dark and Golden Books
- Darren Cullen (Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives)
- Dayeon Auh
- Decadence
- Donya Todd
- Douglas Noble
- Ed Cheverton
- Ed Pinsent
- Emil Friis Ernst
- Elisa Terranera
- Emilia McKenzie AKA Emix Regulus
- Emma Roulette
- Evin Collis
- Ferry Gouw
- Fraser Geesin
- Fidèle éditions
- Fidelia Schlegl
- Foot Books
- Francisco de la Mora
- Fredde Lanka / Queer Youth Art Collective
- Gareth A Hopkins
- Gareth Brookes
- George Manson
- Glacier Bay Books
- Gosh! Comics
- The Gullet Magazine
- The Half-Digested Boy
- Harry Deane Willmott
- Henry McCausland
- Hollow Press
- Hugh Frost
- Iglootree
- Ilya
- Isaac Lenkiewicz
- Jade King
- Jake Machen
- Jesse Kay
- Jim Hemmingfield
- Joe Kessler
- Joe Stone
- Joekillick.Illustration
- John Molesworth
- John Riordan
- John Powell-Jones
- Joseph P Kelly
- Josephine M. K. Edwards
- Jul Quanouai
- Jumbo Press
- Kayla Lui / 9010 Press
- Kieran Rid / Tim Blann
- King Louie's Lab
- Leo Fox
- Leomi Sadler / Famicon Express
- Liam Cobb
- Lily Gould
- Linnea Sterte
- Lizzy Stewart
- Lu Fraser
- Lucinda Purkis
- Lucy Sullivan
- The Mansion Press
- Mark Stafford
- Martha Burgin
- Matt Seneca
- Max Huffman
- Michael D. Kennedy
- Mindless Ones
- Miranda Smart
- Molly Anne Stocks
- Molly Colleen O'Connell
- Myfanwy Tristram
- Nadia Schlosser
- NanaSometimesDraws
- Nate Mcdonough
- Necoco Studio
- Niall Breen
- Olivia Sullivan (ZEB.KO)
- Omipalone Press
- Otto Press
- Owen D Pomery
- PageMasters
- Passage Books
- Passe en profondeur / Emilie Clarke
- Paul Hatcher
- Paul Ashley Brown
- Patrick Wray
- Peony Gent
- Peow2
- Perfect Angel Press
- Periodical
- Physical Interface
- Plastiboo
- Richard Short
- Rin Edwards / Amelie Ryder-Potter
- Rock & Roll Public Library
- Roman Muradov / Jan Blum
- Sajan Rai
- Sean Azzopardi
- SelfMadeHero
- Shortbox Comics Fair
- Simon Harrison
- SLCZF
- Somnium Books
- Sputnikat
- Stathis Tsemberlidis
- Stella Murphy / Bridget Meyne
- Strange Attractor Press
- Strangers Publishing / Adam Falp
- Sylvia
- Threesix
- Toby Evans-Jesra / How To Catch A Pig
- Tom Humberstone
- Tom Jackson
- Turnaround Publisher Services
- Underground Kingdom Comix
- Wai Wai Pang
- Will Humberstone / Luke Stuart
- ZEEL
- Zine Freak
- Zoe Taylor
Yes, that's Ben Wheatley, the film director, he also does comics and zines and will have a stall he's manning himself, solo. And yes, that's Lizzy Stewart of There's a Tiger in the Garden. It's that kind of show. Linnea Sterte, Anna Haifisch and Plastiboo are guests as well. But there's more before, during and after the show.
There's a Mote Gallery public view until Sunday at the AMP Gallery round the corner on Acorn Parade, exhibiting Anna Haifisch, Brie Moreno, Wai Wai Pang, Emil Friis Ernst, Andres Magan, Molly Colleen O'Connell, Zeel, Leomi Sadler, Hugh Frost, Joe Kessler and John Molesworth. There will also be talks (details still being put together) at The Hub at the UAL on Bonar Road in Peckham on Friday. And a Saturday night party with ARC and GOB nation from 6.30 pm until late at The Greyhound on Peckham High St. I'll be there as well, doing my usual video/photo runarounds and looking for the coolest comic books I can find. Feel free to say, and shout me out ahead of time if you want. And after that, it'll be Caption, The Lakes, MCM and Thought Bubble…