Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bloomsbury, Dave Elliott, david hine, diamond, Diamond UK, london, london comic mart, Mike Holman, showmasters

From One Side Of London Comic Mart To The Other, June 2026 (Video)

From one side of yesterday's London Comic Mart to the other, in video, for June 2026

Article Summary Video tour of the June 2026 London Comic Mart at the Royal National Hotel, the UK’s biggest back-issue comics fair.

London Comic Mart offers a relaxed, dealer-focused hunt for bargains, run fillers, collectables and new discoveries.

Showmasters runs London Comic Mart, with collectors, dealers, publishers and creators gathering under one Bloomsbury roof.

June 2026 visit included encounters with Dave Elliott, David Hine and Diamond UK’s Mike Holman, plus August dates.

The London Comic Mart is a long-running comic book and collectables fair held regularly at the Royal National Hotel in Bloomsbury, the location of the UKCAC comic conventions in the eighties, and continuing that tradition. Currently run by Showmasters, who also run the considerably larger London Film and Comic Con, it's the biggest event in the UK for selling back issues of comics over the decades and for) hosting occasional comic book creators and publishers. It is also open to comic book collectors who wish to sell their collections. £5 entry for the first hour for the first pickings from 11-noon, £1 under 32 pm, and free afterwards until 5 pm. It's a relaxed, dealer-focused event, ideal for collectors hunting bargains, completing runs, or discovering new titles. The atmosphere is very trade-oriented — lots of haggling and digging through long boxes. And you are likely to find the old guard of comic book shop owners, collectors, dealers and convention organisers in the pub next door. Oh, yes, and it also has air conditioning. I only turned up for the last half hour yesterday, but had enough time for a walk around… and bumped into Deadline and A1's Dave Elliott, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir David Hine, and General Manager/Director of Diamond UK, Mike Holman, who was making his first trip down. So here's a look at a video with From One Side Of London Comic Mart To The Other, June 2026…. and in pictures. The next event will be on the 16th of August.

Find out about attending or exhibiting, right here. If you like what you see, you can buy me a pint afterwards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!