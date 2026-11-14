Posted in: Comics | Tagged: from one side of the show to the other, harrogate, phonogram, thought bubble

From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2027 To The Other (Video)

From One Side Of Thought Bubble Comic Con 2026 To The Other in Video on YouTube

Article Summary Watch a walk-through video from one side of Thought Bubble Comic Con 2026 to the other, filmed as doors first opened.

See the rush to get into Thought Bubble 2026 in Harrogate as fans lined up before the convention began.

Catch TikToks from the Phonogram 20th anniversary party, packed with comics creators and Kieron Gillen on DJ duty.

Get key details on Thought Bubble Comic Con 2026, its 20th anniversary, Harrogate setting, and Yorkshire festival roots.

It's the twentieth anniversary of Thought Bubble in Harrogate today, and I managed to walk around the whole of it for the first twenty-five minutes that the doors were open. And the last few hours trying to upload it to YouTube… here you go… From One Side Of The Show To The Other for Thought Bubble Comic Con 2026. More, much more, to come…

And this is how it looked trying to get into the place before it opened this morning…

There were also a few fun TikToks from the Phongram twentieth anniversary party last night… see who you can spot, it was rather comics creator heavy…

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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