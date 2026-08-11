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From Verity Pennyworth To Punchline- Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

From Verity Pennyworth To Punchline - The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Article Summary Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week spotlights Batman #8 as Verity Pennyworth’s first cover heats up fast.

Punchline from Hero Tomorrow lands in the Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week, proving indie buzz can last.

MCU news fuels heat for Avengers, Venom and Ghost Rider keys as collectors chase first appearances and variants.

Retailer incentive covers from Money Shot, Lovebunny and Transformers drive big sales in the weekly hot comics list.

I was just thinking, looking at the fuss over the first appearance of Verity Pennyworth on the cover of Batman #8, how much it reminded me of the fuss over the first appearance of Punchline. Those first appearances you can now buy for pennies, of course. What has survived more is the character of Punchline, published by Hero Tomorrow. The creators of that character originally bemoaned that DC Comics had published a character with the same name as theirs, but six years on, they're the ones in the Top 10 Hottest Comics List, all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

*Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, August 9th, 2026.*

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