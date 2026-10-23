Posted in: Archie, Comics, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: adventure time, judge dredd

Full Official Oni Press January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations

Full Official Oni Press January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations from Adventure Time to Judge Dredd to Dr Syn to Tortured Hearts

Article Summary Full Official Oni Press January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations debut Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake #1 and Dr. Syn #1.

January 2027 Oni Press highlights include Bulletproof Coffin’s return, Tortured Hearts 2, and Sami Kivelä’s EC special.

Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars, Prometheus Graft, Archie, Sabrina, Fort Psycho, Mind MGMT, and Forever Home continue.

Full Official Oni Press January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations also feature new graphic novels and Archie collections.

Oni Press' January 2027 solicits and solicitations launch their new Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake comic, a new Dr Syn from Michael E. Uslan & Steven S. DeKnight and Sebastián Cabrol, more Tortured Heats for Valentine's Day, Sami Kivela getting an Artists From The Abyss special, and a return to Bulletproof Coffin with David Hine and Shaky Kane. And more Biker Mice From Mars Vs Judge Dredd, Prometheus Graft, EC Comics, Archie Comics, Mind MGMT, Fort Psycho, Forever Home and a bunch of graphic novels too…

ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA & CAKE #1 (OF 4)

Written by Jenna Ayoub

Art by Damali Beatty

Cover A by Jenna Ayoub

Cover B by Nicole Goux

Cover C by Reggie Graham

Cover D Blank Sketch Variant

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Reggie Graham

Variant Cover (1:10) by Dakota Cates

Variant Cover (1:20) by Calculus Homework

COME ONE, COME ALL! Step right up and witness the greatest event in all of Ooo's history—a truly magnificent showstopper under the big top led by none other than the marvelous, magnanimous Ringmaster Prince! It's Fionna and Cake's time to take the spotlight in this brand-new limited series event from far-flung writer Jenna Ayoub (Forever Home, My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined— Little Fillies) and stellar rising star Damali Beatty (Bestiary)!

After receiving an invitation from Prince Gumball to attend a one-of-a-kind, one-night-only show put on by the Circus Kingdom, Fionna and Cake find themselves starry-eyed at the incredible spectacle! But someone did not receive an invite to this exclusive extravaganza, and they'll not be made a fool of . . . What happens when Ice Queen shows up and not only tosses her hat into the ring but declares she's running the show?!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 13, 2027

FOC: 12/7/2026

DR. SYN #1 (OF 4)

Written by Michael E. Uslan & Steven S. DeKnight

Art by Sebastián Cabrol

Cover A by Dustin Weaver

Cover B by Elia Bonetti

Cover C by Sebastián Cabrol

Cover D Blank Sketch

Foil Variant ($8.99) by Dustin Weaver

Character Design Variant (1:10) by Dustin Weaver

Variant Cover (1:20) by Jeffrey Alan Love

Variant Cover (1:50) by Kelley Jones

SOME REBELLIONS NEVER DIE!

Traitor. Rogue. Revenant. Rebel. He's been known by many names . . . and now modern masters Michael E. Uslan (the blockbuster executive producer behind the multibillion dollar–grossing BATMAN feature film franchise—from Tim Burton's BATMAN to Christopher Nolan's THE DARK KNIGHT and beyond) and Steven S. DeKnight (showrunner of Netflix's DAREDEVIL and Starz's SPARTACUS: BLOOD AND SAND) join riveting artist Sebastián Cabrol (EC's CATACOMB OF TORMENT) to chronicle the fiery origin of the once-forgotten revolutionary who first watered liberty's tree with the blood of tyrants!

Once, the Reverend Doctor Christopher Syn waged a guerrilla insurgency across 18th-century England—justice for the cruel deaths of his family at the hands of King George III and the rest of England's persecuted and oppressed. Hidden behind a terrifying mask to keep his true identity concealed, Syn's rebellion soon became legend, inspiring copycat uprisings across the English countryside as the "Scarecrow of Romney Marsh" became a beacon of resistance against his nation's mad monarch.

But that's where history's chronicle of the Scarecrow's reign is about to go violently, terribly wrong . . . Now Dr. Syn has been captured, tried, and condemned for his crimes. Forced into death by exile in the British Empire's most inhospitable outpost—the American penal colony known as "Georgia"—Syn has found himself imprisoned alongside a hardscrabble crew of his king's most notorious "undesirables."

With a mismatched team of allies fueled by the same burning vengeance for justice at his side, can England's most dangerous revolutionary finally bring the empire down in an inferno of roaring flames . . . and could this backwater collection of pestilence-ridden colonies called America provide the spark? The year is 1775. And Dr. Syn's war is about to begin. INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS meets V FOR VENDETTA in a shocking twist of alternative history, as Uslan, DeKnight, and Cabrol resurrect an unrelenting freedom fighter for a new age!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 6, 2027

FOC: 11/30/2026

BULLETPROOF COFFIN: GIANT! CEASE TO EXIST #1

Written by David Hine

Art by Shaky Kane

Cover A by Shaky Kane

Limited Edition Variant (500) by Raúl Allén

Limited Edition Variant (250) by Alex Diotto

DEAR READER, PREPARE TO . . . CEASE TO EXIST! The long-awaited return of comics' most insidiously enthralling and potently psycho-active indie comics masterwork—THE BULLETPROOF COFFIN—begins in an all-new, 72-page dose of surreal superheroes and addictive ideas reuniting creators David Hine (Spider-Man Noir, Spawn) and Shaky Kane (The Man from Maybe, The Beef)!

Inside the pages of the hyper-fictional Golden Nugget Comics imprint, a war is being waged with weapons of technological control by the Sons of Technarchy, a cabal of hyperintelligent, all-powerful trillionaires who treat entire realities as disposable playthings. Standing in their way is an unlikely last line of defense: The brave but bizarre heroes known as Eye-We-I, Scarlet Spook, Ramona—Queen of the Stone Age, Red Wraith, Coffin Fly, the Shield of Justice, and more! But as the battle for existence rages, a mind-bending meta-twist unfolds—Hine and Kane themselves are drawn into the chaos, forced to confront their own demons as creators on the brink. Cosmic, chaotic, and wildly imaginative, THE BULLETPROOF COFFIN's first giant-sized genre-smashing spectacle blurs the line between fiction and reality.

$12.99 | 72 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 13, 2027

FOC: 12/7/2026

TORTURED HEARTS 2 #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by Michael W. Conrad, Melissa Flores, Sarah Gailey & Malachi Ward

Art by Jenna Cha, Ryan Kelly, Sami Kivelä & More

Cover A by Dustin Weaver

Cover B by Reiko Murakami

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Shawn McManus

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Dustin Weaver

Archive Edition (1:50) by Patricia Martín

ROSES ARE RED, VIOLETS ARE BLUE, DEATH COMES FOR US ALL . . . AND THAT MEANS YOU, TOO! Just in time for Valentine's Day, the infectiously infamous EC Comics is putting it all out there with our latest 56-page, splatter de spectacular celebrating heart-ripping, artery-spurting tales of romance gone awry that'll really get your blood pumping! New relationship got you down? Marital woes weighing too heavy? Here's some free advice: Sometimes you just need to cut things off—so better start hacking, heh heh!

Join us as we officiate this year's crop of tenderly terrifying tales with a robust cast of hopelessly deranged romantics left waiting at the altar: Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman), Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich), Malachi Ward (Black Hammer), Ryan Kelly (Stranger Things), Sami Kivelä (The Forever Home), Jenna Cha (The Sickness), and more surprise blind dates! We demand justice for the jilted! Get ready to be lovelorn, lonely, and lusting for blood as we grab St. Cupid's arrow and start twisting in EC's most frantic collection of sinful symphonies yet! XOXOXO!

$8.99 | 56 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 27, 2027

FOC: 12/21/2026

ARTISTS FROM THE ABYSS: SAMI KIVELÄ #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Art by Sami Kivelä

Written by Greg Pak with Chris Condon & Ben H. Winters

Cover A by Sami Kivelä

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Sami Kivelä

KEEP IT BLOODY AND BOLD! BE BRUTAL AND BRAZEN! At EC Comics, we love to encourage artists—which is why we finally decided to take the shackles off of their hands, heh heh! In our next artist-centric one-shot celebration, examine the killer instincts and invasive images of Sami Kivelä (The Forever Home, Abbott) as he joins EC's inaugural class of ARTISTS FROM THE ABYSS!

First: Gorge yourself on a never-before-seen and soon-to-be-classic EC shocker from Kivelä and Eisner Award–winning writer Greg Pak (Planet Hulk, Batman/Superman)! Then: Survey some of Kivelä's best feats of fatality in a complete, ad-free package packed with torturous tales from EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS, CATACOMB OF TORMENT, and more as scripted by remorseless writers Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) and Ben H. Winters (Archie)!

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 6, 2027

FOC: 11/30/2026

CRUEL KINGDOM 2 #5 (OF 6)

Written by Mark Buckingham with Cameron Chittock & Melissa Flores

Art by Mark Buckingham with Sami Kivelä & Alison Sampson

Cover A by Mark Buckingham

Cover B by Danny Luckert

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Shawn McManus

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Danny Luckert

Archive Edition (1:50) by Rian Hughes

Torn from the decaying fingers of a desiccated wizard's corpse and emblazoned with the undying sigil of EC Comics, this might just be our most brutish issue of CRUEL KINGDOM yet—and we're springing some special prisoners from the dungeon to celebrate!

First: Master storyteller and four-time Eisner Award winner Mark Buckingham (Miracleman, Fables) makes an immortal mark on the annals of EC history with a terrifying tale so sickening it will make the dead themselves sit up to wretch! Plus: There's even more shocks for shilling as accursed creators Cameron Chittock (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things), Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime), Sami Kivelä (The Forever Home), and Alison Sampson (Department of Truth) venture yet deeper in the unexplored realms of fatal fantasy and malevolent magic from eons past.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 20, 2027

FOC: 12/14/2026

JUDGE DREDD/BIKER MICE FROM MARS #2 (OF 2)

Written by Dan Watters & Ryan O'Sullivan

Art by Jordi Tarragona

Cover A by Simon Bisley

Cover B by Juan José Ryp

Cover C by Andrew Krahnke

Foil Variant ($9.99) by Simon Bisley

Full Art Variant (1:20) by Andrew Krahnke

Variant Cover (1:50) by Jordi Tarragona

MEGA-CITY MADNESS! The dimension-bending crossover event 22 centuries in the making begins its final countdown as rapid-fire writers Dan Watters (M.A.S.K., Batman: Final Countdown) & Ryan O'Sullivan (Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War) and powerhouse artist Jordi Tarragona (Injustice: Gods Among Us) launch the future's most feared lawman into a head-to-head showdown against Mars' mutant bikers . . . and his own twisted reflection.

Lured by the cross-dimensional energy surrounding Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo, Judge Death has returned to Mega-City One, and now the most lethal entity in existence wants to claim every soul in the city! To prevent utter annihilation, Dredd and the Biker Mice must forge an uneasy alliance, but the law and rebellion don't necessarily mix! With Limburger and Karbunkle looting Mega-City's tech as reality is rent asunder, every block is about to become an all-out war zone! Can the Biker Mice survive Dredd's fury as his futuristic metropolis erupts into a maelstrom of mayhem and malice . . . and, even if they do, how will they make it home in one piece?

$7.99 | 40 PGS. | CARDSTOCK COVER | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 27, 2027

FOC: 12/21/2026

PROMETHEUS GRAFT: THE SLAYINGS AT DEATH'S END #2 (OF 4)

Written by George Northy

Art by Caitlin Yarsky

Cover A by Caitlin Yarsky

Cover B by Patricia Martín

B&W Variant (1:10) by Caitlin Yarsky

MURDER MOST MONSTROUS! Please allow rising star George Northy (Yuletide, EC's Shiver SuspenStories) and Eisner Award nominee Caitlin Yarsky (Dead Teenagers, Black Hammer Reborn) to introduce Prometheus Graft, Europe's foremost investigator of improbable events and the world-class intellect once cruelly slandered as "Frankenstein's Monster"… Summoned to Romania to observe an occult summit at the castle known as Death's End, Graft's unique set of skills are now needed to solve the brutal murder of a supposedly immortal being. . . Only now even more bodies are quickly piling up and what happens next could soon ignite a cataclysmic war between witches, werewolves, and vampires with dire consequences for humanity. Using his brilliant mind and powers of deduction, can Graft piece together the mystery of who's really pulling the strings at Death's End . . . and finger the perpetrator before this deadly game of hunter and hunted claims himself as a victim? The first-of-its-kind comics whodunit continues with a "monster mash murder mystery" so compelling you'll be flipping through each issue for clues! $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 20, 2027 FOC: 12/14/2026

ARCHIE #5

Written by Ben H. Winters

Art by Nick Cagnetti with Fábio Moon

Cover A by Leonardo Romero

Cover B by Nick Cagnetti

Cover C Betty Yearbook Sketch Variant

Character Design Variant (1:10) by Kano

Legacy Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent

B&W Variant (1:50) by Nick Cagnetti

ALL-NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! Big things are coming for Archie Andrews . . . so now is the time to jump on board the series that AIPT! Calls "simply astounding" as New York Times bestselling writer Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, Benjamin) and rising star Nick Cagnetti (Spirit of the Shadows, Pink Lemonade) set the stage for the next great era of Riverdale!

Betty Cooper has just received some surprising news: Her dad's mother's great aunt's second cousin (once removed), Aunt Elizabeth, has suddenly died at the respectable age of 104, leaving an unexpected inheritance to her namesake, sort-of niece. Betty worries how this windfall will disrupt her familiar life, but luckily her best friend and bona fide socialite Veronica knows all the tricks for treating her new money like Old Money—all while Archie wonders how he'll manage to keep two fabulously wealthy girlfriends entertained!

Plus: Eisner Award-winning artist Fábio Moon (Daytripper) returns for a new chapter of "Jughead's Journal," colliding Jughead with a startlingly familiar face from the future!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 27, 2027

FOC: 12/21/2026

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4

Written by Corinna Bechko

Art by Kano with Nick Cagnetti

Cover A by Marguerite Sauvage

Cover B by Eleonora Carlini

Variant Cover (1:10) by Alison Sampson

Legacy Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent

B&W Variant (1:50) by Eleonora Carlini

DOUBLE DATE . . . WITH A DOPPELGÄNGER?! You're invited—courtesy of Hugo Award–nominated writer Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Kano (EC's Cruel Universe)—to Greendale High's Winter Formal… But beware: Three is a crowd, especially when two of them are yourself!

Sabrina doesn't know how her friend Lou Ella does it—she plans, she decorates, she coordinates, and she looks good rain or shine?! It's not fair! But when Sabrina turns to magical ads and mystical doppelgängers to help her pick out the perfect outfit for the dance so she can be perfect too, things take a turn for the weird . . . What's more trouble than one teenage witch at a school dance? Two identical teenage witches, of course!

Plus: This illustrious ish also comes complete with four mystically mystifying ads from the magical realm from the dazzling mind of "Nocturnal" Nick Cagnetti (Spirit of the Shadows)!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 20, 2027

FOC: 12/14/2026

ARCHIE IN HELL #3

Written by Patrick Horvath

Art by Tyler Crook

Cover A by Tyler Crook

Cover B by James Stokoe

Cover C by Naomi Franq

Variant Cover (1:10) by Malachi Ward

Legacy Variant (1:20) by Dan Parent

Variant Cover (1:50) by Reiko Murakami

B&W Variant (1:100) by James Stokoe

A'LDARAX SHALL RISE! Eisner Award nominees Patrick Horvath (Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees) and Tyler Crook (Out of Alcatraz) return to the year 1690 AD where a tormented Archie Andrews can no longer tell friend from foe, demon from man, or home from hell . . .

As a malevolent power envelops the Riverdale colony, Archie must put everything on the line to convince some folks who look and sound a lot like his friends back home that a) he knows them, b) he's from another time, and c) that they must join forces to stop the ancient evil looking to sacrifice and slaughter everyone inside their once-great town! But when an unexpected guest pays a visit to the Andrews' homestead, it might prove too late for Archie to stem the tide of blood slowly rolling into Riverdale . . . and the grave and gory consequences will weigh heavily on his future!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 13, 2027

FOC: 12/7/2026

FORT PSYCHO #6 (OF 12)

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Brian Hurtt

Cover A by Brian Hurtt

Cover B by Lewis LaRosa

B&W Variant (1:20) by Lewis LaRosa

THINK FAST! STAY SHARP! LOOK ALIVE! "FALSE FLAGS" races forward as the death-defying super-spy epic from New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT) and adrenaline-racing artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) draws more than just bad blood!

Confined to the island prison nicknamed "Fort Psycho," the super-spy commandos still left living after their latest escape attempt are about to find themselves under fire in more ways than one. Still executing on secret orders from his old commanders, Jason intends to finally pin down and take out the ally-turned-traitor he believes is actually the Blue Bishop—the global terrorist leader responsible for thousands of deaths . . . and his own unjust imprisonment. But Jason's years of experience and razor-sharp instincts tell him that the clues just aren't adding up. Something is wrong, and if he miscalculates his next shot by even a millimeter, he might just be the one who winds up dead!

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 20, 2027

FOC: 12/14/2026

MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #7

Written & Art by Matt Kindt

Cover A by Matt Kindt

Cover B by Becca Carey

FIVE STARS! MUST READ! You're not hallucinating. . . The return of New York Times bestselling cartoonist Matt Kindt's (BRZRKR, Dept. H) mind-bending magnum opus is also one of the year's most acclaimed new series. Find out why this is the book that has Macabre Daily saying "If you enter the world of Mind MGMT . . . your life will never be the same."

As detectives Swon and Delphi retrace their heartbreaking shared history, they must still focus on the job at hand: tracking down what's left of the Dood death cult. But greater questions still loom, especially around their boss, Eraser, and the compelling power of the placebo effect . . .

$4.99 | 24 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 6, 2027

FOC: 11/30/26

THE FOREVER HOME #5 (OF 6)

Written by Christian Ward

Art by Sami Kivelä

Cover A by Christian Ward

Cover B by Sami Kivelä

Cover C by Raúl Allén

Full Art Variant (1:20) by Raúl Allén

Past and future collide as Eisner Award winner Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness) and critically acclaimed artist Sami Kivelä (Abbott) at long last bring father and son finally face-to-face to confront a new world wrought with dark peril and vast opportunity . . .

He designed the Forever Home . . . but will he outlive it? The darkest parts of Henry D'Amour's will to survive now stand revealed . . . and they're stronger than his will to be an honorable partner and parent, leaving his wife and daughter deathly afraid of the man they thought they knew. That is, until the family's son, Tommy, quite literally comes crashing into their lives, altering the course of what was once known as the Forever Home.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 6, 2027

FOC: 11/30/26



FOUR SEASONS OF ARCHIE: LOVE STORIES SC

Written by Bob Bolling, Frank Doyle, George Gladir, Al Hartley & Michael Pellowski

Art by Bob Bolling, Dan Decarlo, Stan Goldberg, Bill Golliher, Al Hartley, Harry Lucey & Samm Schwartz

Cover by Dan Parent

Everyone knows the most famous love triangle in all of American pop culture: Archie, Betty, and Veronica! Now, just in time for Valentine's Day, Cupid's arrow zeroes in on the first in a new series of seasonal collections celebrating the greatest Archie Comics stories ever told—beginning with Riverdale's most raucous tales of romance!

Love is in the air in Riverdale! Archie and Betty and Veronica! Midge and Moose! Chuck and Nancy! Reggie and Cheryl! And let's not forget Jughead . . . and Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe?! The most famous couples in the history of American comics are on a double date with fate itself in this treasure trove of hilariously heartfelt tales spanning 85 years of flowers, chocolates, and complicated crushes—as told by some of Archie's most gifted master storytellers of all time.

$19.99 | 144 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 6, 2027

FOC: 11/30/26

THE HAVEN SC

Written by Jayel Seymour

Art & Cover by Lauren Mugford

From Jayel Seymour (Nadya Skylung and the Cloudship Rescue) and debut creator Lauren Mugford comes The Haven, a heartfelt adventure with a big twist about making peace with your differences and discovering where you belong.

Closeted, queer 12-year-old J is cursed, reliving sixth grade over and over. Same bullies, same school, same loneliness. Something terrible keeps happening at the end of the year, and then the year resets. But he can't remember what the Terrible Thing is. And he can't escape . . . until two new kids show up. Rory—brave, confident, and instantly popular—seems like everything J wants to be. P—a fierce loner with a big secret—wants nothing to do with J or anyone else. And they're trapped in the time loop, too.

Looking for any means of escape, the unlikely trio find a portal into the Haven, a shifting landscape of floating islands and fantastical magic that comes to people who need help solving unsolvable problems. In the heart of the Haven they discover a raging conflict that touches all three of them. J, Rory, and P soon discover the only way to break their time loop is to face a fear they've been running from for their whole lives.

$16.99 | 184 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 27, 2027

FOC: 12/21/2026

ESTUARY: A GHOST STORY SC

Written by Tim Daniel & David "DB" Andry

Art & Cover by Maan House

OUT OF THE BLOODSTAINED PAST OF OLD CALIFORNIA . . . A DIFFERENT KIND OF DEVIL IS RISING WITH THE TIDE! From rising stars Tim Daniel and David "DB" Andry (Crush Depth, Morning Star) and modern horror virtuoso Maan House (Mine is a Long Lonesome Grave) comes a chilling tale of secrets buried deep beneath the surf of the idyllic California coast…

Atop a rocky cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean sits the Mission at Arbués Point, a 400-year-old Spanish mission made infamous as one of California's oldest and most haunted historical sites. But beneath its crumbling, tourist-trap facade, a reclusive nun has spent decades within the Mission's walls, honing her prayers and practice in pursuit of a secret long-buried beneath the majesty of the chapel, and under the dark waves of the tidal estuary below.

When marine archaeologist Maris Cristobal accepts the nun's offer to begin excavating fabled wreckage lying in wait beneath the Mission's turbulent waters, she brings in a local boat guide (and handsome social media influencer) to navigate the choppy waters and mystery. As Maris and Hunt grow closer to finding the truth—and closer to each other—they soon discover that the sins of past and present are about to wash together into a harrowing surge of a vengeance that can no longer be contained . . .

Collects Estuary: A Ghost Story #1–4.

$19.99 | 112 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 20, 2027

FOC: 12/14/2026



MISTER INVINCIBLE REDUX HC

Written/Art/Cover by Pascal Jousselin

The highly acclaimed, award-winning Mister Invincible returns with 48 all-new pages of format-bending adventure and creativity for middle-grade readers from French cartoonist Pascal Jousselin!

Mister Invincible is a playful, inventive comic series by Pascal Jousselin starring a superhero whose power isn't strength or speed but the ability to manipulate the comic page itself. He steps between panels, reaches across gutters, and bends time and space by treating the layout as his battlefield. The stories mix slapstick humor with clever format tricks, creating adventures that are as much puzzles as they are superhero tales, appealing to both kids and adults who enjoy seeing the medium turned inside out.

$24.99 | 144 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 27, 2027

FOC: 12/21/2026

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