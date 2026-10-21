Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Gehenna, Marco Ferrari, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Patrick Kindlon
Gehenna: Lust For Conquest From Image Comics In 2027
Gehenna: Lust For Conquest by Patrick Kindlon, Marco Ferrari, and Maurizio Rosenzweig from Image Comics in 2027
Article Summary
- Gehenna: Lust for Conquest #1 launches from Image Comics on 20 January 2027, reuniting Patrick Kindlon and Marco Ferrari.
- Maurizio Rosenzweig returns front and center for the four-issue Gehenna miniseries set in the world of Naked Aggression.
- Gehenna heads to Los Angeles to trace the contract on her life, facing revenge, chaos, and deadly hitmen on every side.
- The new Gehenna comic promises bigger action, sharper drama, and multiple covers including a Chloe Brailsford NSFW variant.
In Gehenna: Lust for Conquest, Gehenna chases the contract on her life to the City of Angels. But revenge isn't an exact science, and she finds herself playing defense against the wildest hitmen on the coast. "If you've read previous Gehenna series, you know the score: beautiful art, breakneck storytelling, and violence that you can feel," said Kindlon. "Our job is to up the ante!" Ferrari added "Gehenna: Lust for Conquest brings the team back together, with Maurizio front and center. We took what worked in the previous books and cranked it up: more energy, more drama, and a side of Gehenna you haven't seen before. Working alongside Patrick and Maurizio again is as fun as it gets." "'The Four Horsemen are back," said Rosenzweig. "Time to keep the muscles warm."
- Cover A by Maurizio Rosenzweig
- Cover B NSFW Polybagged variant by Chloe Brailsford
- Cover C by Kerbcrawlerghost
- Cover D by Aklia Gabriel
- Cover E by Zawayuki
- Cover F by Marco Ferrari
- Cover G Blank Sketch cover