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Gehenna: Lust For Conquest From Image Comics In 2027

Gehenna: Lust For Conquest by Patrick Kindlon, Marco Ferrari, and Maurizio Rosenzweig from Image Comics in 2027

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Article Summary

  • Gehenna: Lust for Conquest #1 launches from Image Comics on 20 January 2027, reuniting Patrick Kindlon and Marco Ferrari.
  • Maurizio Rosenzweig returns front and center for the four-issue Gehenna miniseries set in the world of Naked Aggression.
  • Gehenna heads to Los Angeles to trace the contract on her life, facing revenge, chaos, and deadly hitmen on every side.
  • The new Gehenna comic promises bigger action, sharper drama, and multiple covers including a Chloe Brailsford NSFW variant.
Eric Idle's original title for Monty Python's Life Of Brian was Jesus Christ: Lust For Glory. I am reminded of that as Patrick Kindlon, Marco Ferrari, and Maurizio Rosenzweig are reuniting for a new four-issue miniseries, Gehenna: Lust For Conquest, from Image Comics. The book is set in the same world as the earlier Gehenna: Naked Aggression series and the Gehenna in Tokyo one-shot. Gehenna: Lust for Conquest #1 is scheduled for the 20th of January, 2027.
Gehenna: Lust For Conquest From Image Comics In 2027
Gehenna: Lust for Conquest #1

In Gehenna: Lust for Conquest, Gehenna chases the contract on her life to the City of Angels. But revenge isn't an exact science, and she finds herself playing defense against the wildest hitmen on the coast. "If you've read previous Gehenna series, you know the score: beautiful art, breakneck storytelling, and violence that you can feel," said Kindlon. "Our job is to up the ante!" Ferrari added "Gehenna: Lust for Conquest brings the team back together, with Maurizio front and center. We took what worked in the previous books and cranked it up: more energy, more drama, and a side of Gehenna you haven't seen before. Working alongside Patrick and Maurizio again is as fun as it gets." "'The Four Horsemen are back," said Rosenzweig. "Time to keep the muscles warm."

The original Gehenna material first appeared in black and white in Image's 30th anniversary anthology before being collected and expanded in colour as Gehenna: Naked Aggression. That series followed the character as she tried to end a contract that had been passed between criminal groups. Patrick Kindlon has previously cited influences including Gun Honey and Elektra: Assassin for the work. Marco Ferrari is also known for work on Scarlett, and Maurizio Rosenzweig for Dylan Dog. Gehenna: Lust for Conquest #1 will be available on Wednesday, 20th of January 2027.
  • Cover A by Maurizio Rosenzweig
  • Cover B NSFW Polybagged variant by Chloe Brailsford
  • Cover C by Kerbcrawlerghost
  • Cover D by Aklia Gabriel
  • Cover E by Zawayuki
  • Cover F by Marco Ferrari
  • Cover G Blank Sketch cover

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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