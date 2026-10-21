Gehenna: Lust For Conquest From Image Comics In 2027

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Gehenna, Marco Ferrari, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Patrick Kindlon

Gehenna: Lust For Conquest by Patrick Kindlon, Marco Ferrari, and Maurizio Rosenzweig from Image Comics in 2027

In Gehenna: Lust for Conquest, Gehenna chases the contract on her life to the City of Angels. But revenge isn't an exact science, and she finds herself playing defense against the wildest hitmen on the coast. "If you've read previous Gehenna series, you know the score: beautiful art, breakneck storytelling, and violence that you can feel," said Kindlon. "Our job is to up the ante!" Ferrari added "Gehenna: Lust for Conquest brings the team back together, with Maurizio front and center. We took what worked in the previous books and cranked it up: more energy, more drama, and a side of Gehenna you haven't seen before. Working alongside Patrick and Maurizio again is as fun as it gets." "'The Four Horsemen are back," said Rosenzweig. "Time to keep the muscles warm."