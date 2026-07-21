Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Filthy Lambs, sdcc

Generational Inheritance As A Horror Comic Book In Filthy Lambs #1

Generational Inheritance as a horror comic book in Filthy Lambs #1 by Pallie Paul Allor and Chris Evenhui being shown off at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Filthy Lambs #1 launches from Mad Cave Studios, a horror comic by Pallie Paul Allor and Chris Evenhuis.

Filthy Lambs follows the Grimaldi family as generational wealth, infernal bargains and blood-soaked secrets collide.

Described as perfect for Hereditary fans, Filthy Lambs mixes occult family drama, supernatural horror and dark humour.

Filthy Lambs #1 goes on sale 21st October, with Mad Cave Studios debuting the series at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Filthy Lambs is a new horror comic book series by Pallie Paul Allor and Chris Evenhui, launching from Mad Cave Studios, as a descent into generational curses, infernal bargains, and the terrifying cost of inherited privilege. "Every family has its secrets. The Grimaldis just happen to keep theirs… in the basement." Coloured by Sjan Weijers, with additional covers by Meghan Hetrick and Caitlin Yarsky, Filthy Lambs is a "chilling new horror series where generational wealth comes at a blood-soaked price, filled with family drama, supernatural horror, and pitch-black humour into a nightmare decades in the making."

"In the basement of Grimaldi Manor, the family patriarch says a prayer and stabs himself in the throat. Blood falls. The demon watches. A woman tries to scream. Upstairs, three generations of the Grimaldi family and a snapping turtle fill the house with unfulfilled promise and joyful childhood shrieks. These are tremendous, terrible times for the lineage! The Grimaldis hold a contract with Their Lord Below for ten more years of prodigious wealth and glory. But old contracts can sour. Monsters can misbehave. And a filthy little lamb can still have teeth. Equal parts occult family saga and supernatural nightmare, Filthy Lambs is perfect for fans of Hereditary. Twisting domestic dysfunction into demonic horror, the series explores the terrifying consequences of inheritance, greed, and the bargains families make to preserve their legacy."

Filthy Lambs #1 goes on sale on the 21st of October ahead of Hallowe'en. Mad Cave Studios will be showing Filthy Lambs and more off at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 from tomorrow at Booth #2806.

"Writing Filthy Lambs, I wondered if the woman in the basement could hear the children laughing. I knew she could smell the candles burning and feel the rope digging into her wrists. But could she hear the children? The birds screeching in the conservatory? Could she hear the family matriarch telling her children that the family is blessed? The family is not blessed. The family is haunted, not by ghosts, but by a contract forged in hell. They're haunted by every warm and comfortable night they've spent in a house splattered by decades of blood." — Pallie Paul Allor

"This night's unholy ceremony will not be for the faint of heart. We're skipping dinner… Or are we? Get ready to squirm, jump, run, scream, burst out laughing (only to soon regret having laughed; what is *wrong* with you?) A hefty dose of Hammer Horror, a pinch of Giallo, a touch of David Lynch . Clue. Yes, our latest gothic horror offering, Filthy Lambs!, is a book very close to my heart. Also because I, too, have ferocious creatures stalking the hallways of our ancient family manor." — Chris Evenhuis

. Clue. Yes, our latest gothic horror offering, Filthy Lambs!, is a book very close to my heart. Also because I, too, have ferocious creatures stalking the hallways of our ancient family manor." — "Filthy Lambs blends the old classic horror-vibe with monstrous family drama… If you like Dracula, Suspiria, fountains of blood and the slashing of old rich evil elites, this is your book." —Sjan Weijers

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