Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: Clacton, count binface, Kemi Badenoch, nigel farage, politics

Get Your Count Binface Figurine Right Here… Maybe

Get your Count Binface figurine right here from Troublemaker Games... maybe

Article Summary Count Binface figurines are on sale at Troublemaker Games for £6.50, with £3 from each miniature going to NHS charities.

Count Binface, Jon Harvey’s parody politician, could be heading for a Clacton by-election showdown with Nigel Farage.

With Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens standing aside, Count Binface may get a clear run at Clacton.

Count Binface’s funniest policies include nationalising Adele, abolishing VAR and raising a Uxbridge pub hand dryer.

Troublemaker Games has a figurine of Count Binface, available for £6.50 on their website. Less than a tenner with postage, and a good chunk of that goes to charity. I've just ordered mine.

For the uninitiated, Count Binface is a character created by comedy writer and performer Jon Harvey, who stands for election in British Parliamentary and Mayoral seats as a "joke" candidate. And often picks high-profile seats, or rather seats with a high-profile candidate, to get attention, mock the political process, politicians and society in general. And gets to stand next to them when the vote is announced on live television. As a man dressed in silver, with a long flowing cape and a large rubbish bin on his head.

He is often very, very funny indeed, even if not all the interviewers quite get the gag. Or sometimes as with this Sky News reporter, would rather be anywhere else, talking to anyone else.

Well, this week, the joke became very real indeed. Nigel Farage, MP for the seaside town of Clacton in England, which he won at the General Election of 2024, and leader of the right-wing party, Reform UK, the highest in the polls right now, has been accused of slightly opaque financial dealings and not following Parliamentary procedure, which he denies. A Parliamentary investigation is underway, and if he is found lacking, a byelection could possibly be called for his seat, which he could fight again.

Earlier this week, Nigel Farage called their bluff, resigned as an MP, says he will stand again, and let the people decide. Which also brought a halt to the investigation. If he does win, in a byelection held in early August, the investigation could continue, and possibly mean another byelection later in the year, depending on its result. Nigel Farage is framing this as a People Vs The Establishment election.

Except no one else wants to play. The Liberal Democrats, the Conservatives, Labour, the Greens, even Restore – a party which left Reform because they were too left-wing – have said they won't field a candidate.

Which leaves the floor open to Count Binface. And with Conservative Party leader (well known to Bleeding Cool readers) Kemi Badenoch coming out to support Binface, as well as left-wing radical firebrand Owen Jones, it looks like it may be a Farage Vs Binface byelection to be MP for Clacton.

In the kayfabe, Count Binface is the self-proclaimed 5,900-year-old leader of the Recyclons from the planet Sigma IX. He has stood against former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May, and Rishi Sunak, as well as London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Most recently, he stood against Britain's next prime minister, Andy Burnham, in the Makerfield byelection, with 95 votes, coming 7th out of 14, but an election that spelt the exit of current Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer. Which led to this cartoon…

Count Binface policies have included renaming London Bridge as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, price-capping Wigan kebabs, London croissants and 99 Flake ice creams, nationalising Adele, building at least one Death Star and one affordable home, changing the timings of traffic lights on Liverpool Street, tying the pay of UK politicians and ministers directly to the pay of NHS nurses, abolishing VAR, bringing back Ceefax, anning all noisy snacks from being consumed inside theatres, granting official "listed building" status to Claudia Winkleman's fringe to protect it, forcing water company bosses to take a swim in the rivers they manage to experience sewage pollution firsthand, renaming the HS2 rail project to "FFS1" and rerouting the tracks directly through the back gardens of rail company executives, forcing any cyclists who break the highway code to ride unicycles instead. And most famously, raising the position of the hand dryer in the gents at the Crown & Treaty pub in Uxbridge. It is possible that he may be in a position to make some of these changes for the first time by August. Until then, I will be playing with my metal figurine of him. As long as I get him in time… the website says;

"By agreement with the human behind Count Binface, we are able to bring you this 28mm "Heroic Scale" Miniature of the greatest parody politician in the post-truth universe! £3 from each purchase of Count Binface will be donated to UK based NHS-supporting charities. Includes 25mm diameter plastic base. PLEASE NOTE: We are having a lot of interest in The Count at the moment, so it will be several weeks before dispatch. We'll work through the orders queue as quickly as we can."

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