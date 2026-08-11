Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Lordess Foudre, so many of us, warren ellis

Ghost Drive Station by Warren Ellis & Lordess Foudre From Image Comics

Warren Ellis returns to Image Comics with Ghost Drive Station, drawn by Lordess Foudre, and published in November

Image Comics has announced a new graphic novella by longstanding comic book writer Warren Ellis and artist/illustrator/Grammy-nominated designer Lordess Foudre, to be published in November, called Ghost Drive Station, that "explores death and the digital age."

In 2020, the website SoManyOfUs collected dozens of accusations of grooming young women by Warren Ellis over two decades, later extending that to over a hundred. They stated that they did not want Ellis to be "cancelled" but to learn from this. However, a number of projects either dropped Ellis or saw him pull out.

After a return for Fell was announced by co-creator Ben Templesmith, Image Comics stated in 2021 that "Image Comics will not be working with Warren on anything further until he has made amends to the satisfaction of all involved. It is our sincere hope that the conversations that are beginning now will result in positive changes for everyone." These events also partially led to the creation of the Comic Book Workers United union at Image Comics. Warren also issued a statement in 2021 accepting the website's offer to work on a method of transformative justice. And So Many Of Us said they had entered a conversation.

However, in 2023, they stated that this had not progressed and they did not anticipate any future involvement. Three years later, Image Comics is publishing Ocean by Warren Ellis and Christopher Sprouse, originally published by DC Comics, in October. And now in November, Ghost Drive Station will be the first new Warren Ellis work in comics with mainstream distribution in half a decade. Image Comics declined to comment further.

"On the anniversary of the worst thing that ever happened to him, Ghost Drive Station follows a haunted investigator with no time for the modern world is sent to a research station in the desert to discover why it's gone offline. What he finds is an experiment in immortality gone horribly wrong, with stakes both global and very, very personal. A complicated main character that feels plucked from season one of True Detective, but set on a path of cosmic terror not unlike Event Horizon or Backrooms."

Ghost Drive Station will be published by Image Comics on the 18th of November, 2026.

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