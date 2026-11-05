Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: bryan hitch, gary frank, geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Image Comics 35th Anniversary, Redcoat

Ghost Machine Crossover Event Radioactive Revolution: Geiger & Redcoat

For Image Comics' 35th anniversary, Ghost Machine launches a crossover, Radioactive Revolution for Geiger and Redcoat

Article Summary Radioactive Revolution #1 hits 10 February 2027, finally uniting Geiger and Redcoat in Ghost Machine’s first Unnamed crossover.

The 40-page one-shot brings Simon Pure and Tariq Geiger together, with fallout continuing in Geiger #26–28 and Redcoat #23–24.

Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Bryan Hitch tease major revelations on the Unknown War and a more dangerous Simon Pure.

Ghost Machine positions Radioactive Revolution as a key Image Comics 35th anniversary event, loaded with major variant covers.

For Image Comics #35th Anniversary next year, creator-owned imprint Ghost Machine is doing the crossover it has been nodding at since the 2022 Geiger 80-Page Giant. Image Comics has announced Radioactive Revolution #1 for 10 February 2027, a 40-page one-shot that drops the immortal mercenary Simon Pure into the same story as Tariq Geiger, then carries the consequences into Geiger #26–28 and Redcoat #23–24. This is the first proper collision in the Unnamed universe. Back in 2022, Simon was hired to kill the Glowing Man. Since then Ghost Machine has kept the two series carefully parallel, expanding the shared timeline across Geiger, Redcoat and Rook: Exodus without letting them actually meet. Geoff Johns has been open about the long game and the company has also been open, via its indicia, about losing a couple of development executives along the way.

Geiger and Redcoat co-creator Geoff Johns says, "From the beginning, we've been building 'The Unnamed' universe towards this. Radioactive Revolution brings Geiger and Redcoat together for the first time, but this is much more than a crossover. It's a collision that will change both characters and the world they inhabit forever… and reveal more about the Unknown War that created Geiger's future timeline, and how it might relate to Simon Pure." Geiger co-creator Gary Frank says, "although we've been planning this forever, this feels more like a beginning than any kind of culmination. Drawing Geiger and Simon together for the first time is a lot of fun, but all the seeds we're planting for future stories are just as exciting." And Redcoat co-creator Bryan Hitch says "You're going to see a familiar but different Simon Pure than you've seen in Redcoat," said Hitch. "He's learned a few things in the 150 years or so since we saw him in Redcoat #22 and Radioactive Revolution #1. Maybe not as much of a tool as he used to be, but he's also a lot more dangerous than we've ever seen him."

Redcoat is already in movie development with Atlas Entertainment, Geiger has a McFarlane figure, and the imprint continues to treat the shared universe as something that will eventually pay off rather than something that needs constant crossover events to stay relevant. Whether Radioactive Revolution is the big unifying moment or simply the next controlled step will be clearer once the books are out. Either way, people who have been reading both series will finally get to see whether Simon Pure can finish the job he was given five years ago. The launch is being loaded with the usual Image variant stack — a Hitch wraparound, a 1:50 by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki, a D'orc team-up by Brett Bean, a cover-contest winner, a blank, and the main Frank cover. It arrives the same month Ghost Machine is still rolling out other Unnamed material, including the First Ghost series.

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