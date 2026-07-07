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Ghost Machine Exclusive Previews & Funko Glow In The Dark At SDCC 2026

Ghost Machine exclusive previews, Rook: Exodus dustjackets and a Funko POP Glow In The Dark figure at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

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Article Summary

  • Ghost Machine heads to SDCC 2026 at Image Comics Booth #1915 with rare exclusives and creator signings.
  • Limited Ghost Machine releases include a signed Rook: Exodus deluxe dust jacket and a 40-page SDCC ashcan.
  • The Ghost Machine ashcan previews First Ghost, The Soulless, Rook: Wardens - Dire Wolf and Radioactive Revolution.
  • Ghost Machine talent including Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok and Lamont Magee appear, plus a Geiger Funko Pop exclusive.

The shared creator-owned imprint founded by Geoff Johns will be at Image Comics Booth #1915 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, featuring two exclusives for the show. A new Rook: Exodus Vol. 1 Deluxe Edition Hardcover Dust Jacket featuring the character design by Jason Fabok, signed by Rook: Exodus Co-creators Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, limited to 100 copies. And The Ghost Machine 2026 40-page Ashcan containing previews and first looks at First Ghost #1 from Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns and Gene Ha; The Soulless: A Hyde Street Story #1 by Lamont Magee and Francis Portela; Rook: Wardens – Dire Wolf #1 by Geoff Johns and Ed Benes; and the upcoming "Radioactive Revolution" crossover between Geiger and Redcoat. Four editions, totalling 186 copies, and a limited run of this book features cover art by Jason Fabok.

Ghost Machine At San Diego Comic-Con 2026
Ghost Machine SDCC

But there'#s more than just the Ghost Machine comics. At the Funko Booth #5341 they will have an SDCC Exclusive Geiger Funko Pop Glow-in-the-dark vinyl figure….

Ghost Machine Exclusive Previews & Funko Glow In The Dark At SDCC 2026
Ghost Machine SDCC

Ghost Machine will have Jason Fabok, co-creator and artist of Rook: Exodus, Geoff Johns, co-creator and writer of Geiger, Redcoat, Hyde Street, Rook: Exodus and The Trillion Dollar Kid, Lamont Magee, co-creator and writer of The Soulless: A Hyde Street Story, Danny Miki, inker of Hyde Street and Maytal Zchut, co-creator and writer of Devour and Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story, at the show. Here's their signing schedule…

Ghost Machine At San Diego Comic-Con 2026
Ghost Machine SDCC

 

  • THURSDAY (JULY 23)
  • 11 am – 12 pm Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns
  • 4 pm – 5 pm Jason Fabok, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee & Maytal Zchut
  • FRIDAY (JULY 24)
  • 11 am – 12 pm Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns
  • 4 pm – 5 pm Jason Fabok, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Danny Miki & Maytal Zchut
  • SATURDAY (JULY 25)
  • 10 am – 11 am Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns – Ghost Machine Panel (Room 28DE)
  • 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns – Ghost Machine Panel (Room 24ABC)
  • 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm Maytal Zchut & Lamont Magee
  • 5 pm – 6 pm Jason Fabok, Lamont Magee, Danny Miki & Maytal Zchut

SIGNING RULES: Limit 10 books per person. All Ghost Machine titles are signed free of charge. Non-Ghost Machine titles require a $5 autograph ticket per signature. Autograph tickets must be purchased prior to signing.

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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