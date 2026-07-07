Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, jason fabok, sdcc

Ghost Machine Exclusive Previews & Funko Glow In The Dark At SDCC 2026

Ghost Machine exclusive previews, Rook: Exodus dustjackets and a Funko POP Glow In The Dark figure at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Article Summary Ghost Machine heads to SDCC 2026 at Image Comics Booth #1915 with rare exclusives and creator signings.

Limited Ghost Machine releases include a signed Rook: Exodus deluxe dust jacket and a 40-page SDCC ashcan.

The Ghost Machine ashcan previews First Ghost, The Soulless, Rook: Wardens - Dire Wolf and Radioactive Revolution.

Ghost Machine talent including Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok and Lamont Magee appear, plus a Geiger Funko Pop exclusive.

The shared creator-owned imprint founded by Geoff Johns will be at Image Comics Booth #1915 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, featuring two exclusives for the show. A new Rook: Exodus Vol. 1 Deluxe Edition Hardcover Dust Jacket featuring the character design by Jason Fabok, signed by Rook: Exodus Co-creators Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, limited to 100 copies. And The Ghost Machine 2026 40-page Ashcan containing previews and first looks at First Ghost #1 from Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns and Gene Ha; The Soulless: A Hyde Street Story #1 by Lamont Magee and Francis Portela; Rook: Wardens – Dire Wolf #1 by Geoff Johns and Ed Benes; and the upcoming "Radioactive Revolution" crossover between Geiger and Redcoat. Four editions, totalling 186 copies, and a limited run of this book features cover art by Jason Fabok.

But there'#s more than just the Ghost Machine comics. At the Funko Booth #5341 they will have an SDCC Exclusive Geiger Funko Pop Glow-in-the-dark vinyl figure….

Ghost Machine will have Jason Fabok, co-creator and artist of Rook: Exodus, Geoff Johns, co-creator and writer of Geiger, Redcoat, Hyde Street, Rook: Exodus and The Trillion Dollar Kid, Lamont Magee, co-creator and writer of The Soulless: A Hyde Street Story, Danny Miki, inker of Hyde Street and Maytal Zchut, co-creator and writer of Devour and Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story, at the show. Here's their signing schedule…

THURSDAY (JULY 23)

11 am – 12 pm Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns

4 pm – 5 pm Jason Fabok, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee & Maytal Zchut

FRIDAY (JULY 24)

11 am – 12 pm Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns

4 pm – 5 pm Jason Fabok, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Danny Miki & Maytal Zchut

SATURDAY (JULY 25)

10 am – 11 am Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns – Ghost Machine Panel (Room 28DE)

11:30 am – 12:30 pm Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns – Ghost Machine Panel (Room 24ABC)

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm Maytal Zchut & Lamont Magee

5 pm – 6 pm Jason Fabok, Lamont Magee, Danny Miki & Maytal Zchut

SIGNING RULES: Limit 10 books per person. All Ghost Machine titles are signed free of charge. Non-Ghost Machine titles require a $5 autograph ticket per signature. Autograph tickets must be purchased prior to signing.

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