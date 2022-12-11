Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In the second issue of Batman Incorporated, we got to meet Phantom-One, purporting to be Ghost-Maker's sidekick, who kidnapped his current Batman-imposed sidekick Clownhunter…

Ghost-Maker Made A Robin To Rub Batman's Nose In It
Batman Incorporated, #2 from DC Comics

And interpreted as being a Robin for Ghost-Maker – or at least, his original one.

Ghost-Maker Made A Robin To Rub Batman's Nose In It
Batman Incorporated, #2 from DC Comics

Batman Incorporated #3fleshes out this relationship a little more and makes it more textual than meta-textual. First, Phantom-One's parents, Mr & Mrs Menace.

DC Comics
Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics

Who get intercepted during one of their Bonnie & Clyde days out by a certain Ghost-Maker.

Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics
Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics

Back in the day when Ghost-Maker was a little more laissez-faire with the old murdering spree. Not that this was without consequence.

Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics
Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics

And so a match made in heaven was concocted.  Ghost-Maker adopted said son and trained him as his own. And why?

Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics
Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics

So he could rub Batman's nose in it over the death of Jason Todd, his second Robin. And the variant cover underlines that as much as possible.

Ghost-Maker Created A Robin To Rub Batman's Nose In It
Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics

So naturally of course, he has to do the killing himself, rather than leave it up to the Joker, I guess…

Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics
Batman Incorporated #3 from DC Comics

Batman Incorporated #3 is published on Tuesday.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #3 CVR A JOHN TIMMS
(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms
The senses-shattering third chapter of "No More Teachers" continues as the Batman Incorporated team find themselves at war with…a rival Bat-group? And Ghost-Maker is about to come face-to-face with his greatest failure and his deadliest enemy–the mysterious PHANTOM-ONE! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/13/2022

BATMAN INCORPORATED #4 CVR A JOHN TIMMS
(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms
Batman Inc. have been defeated. Ghost-Maker is on his own and finds himself in the crosshairs of a friend turned foe as more secrets are exposed and Phantom-One's plans are finally revealed! Has Ghost-Maker been outmaneuvered…has student truly become master? You won't want to miss the thrilling penultimate issue of No More Teachers.
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/10/2023

BATMAN INCORPORATED #5 CVR A JOHN TIMMS
(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms
The explosive conclusion to No More Teachers! Batman Inc.'s allegiances are split as Ghost-Maker and his former sidekick, Phantom-One, duel to the death. It's winner take all! Will the fate of Batman Incorporated rest in the hands of…Clownhunter?!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/14/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.