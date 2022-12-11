Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It

In the second issue of Batman Incorporated, we got to meet Phantom-One, purporting to be Ghost-Maker's sidekick, who kidnapped his current Batman-imposed sidekick Clownhunter…

And interpreted as being a Robin for Ghost-Maker – or at least, his original one.

Batman Incorporated #3fleshes out this relationship a little more and makes it more textual than meta-textual. First, Phantom-One's parents, Mr & Mrs Menace.

Who get intercepted during one of their Bonnie & Clyde days out by a certain Ghost-Maker.

Back in the day when Ghost-Maker was a little more laissez-faire with the old murdering spree. Not that this was without consequence.

And so a match made in heaven was concocted. Ghost-Maker adopted said son and trained him as his own. And why?

So he could rub Batman's nose in it over the death of Jason Todd, his second Robin. And the variant cover underlines that as much as possible.

So naturally of course, he has to do the killing himself, rather than leave it up to the Joker, I guess…

Batman Incorporated #3 is published on Tuesday.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #3 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

The senses-shattering third chapter of "No More Teachers" continues as the Batman Incorporated team find themselves at war with…a rival Bat-group? And Ghost-Maker is about to come face-to-face with his greatest failure and his deadliest enemy–the mysterious PHANTOM-ONE! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/13/2022 BATMAN INCORPORATED #4 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

Batman Inc. have been defeated. Ghost-Maker is on his own and finds himself in the crosshairs of a friend turned foe as more secrets are exposed and Phantom-One's plans are finally revealed! Has Ghost-Maker been outmaneuvered…has student truly become master? You won't want to miss the thrilling penultimate issue of No More Teachers.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/10/2023 BATMAN INCORPORATED #5 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

The explosive conclusion to No More Teachers! Batman Inc.'s allegiances are split as Ghost-Maker and his former sidekick, Phantom-One, duel to the death. It's winner take all! Will the fate of Batman Incorporated rest in the hands of…Clownhunter?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/14/2023