Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black eyed peas, ghost rider

Ghost Rider: Kushala Returns From Marvel Comics In November

Ghost Rider: Kushala Returns From Marvel Comics In November by Taboo, B. Earl, Guillermo Sanna and Vanesa R. Del Rey

Article Summary Marvel launches Ghost Rider: Kushala #1 in November, bringing the Spirit Rider back for Native American Heritage Month.

Taboo and B. Earl team with Guillermo Sanna and Vanesa R. Del Rey for a new Ghost Rider: Kushala one-shot.

The story follows Kushala across Marvel’s past, present and future as her ancestral line becomes key to saving it all.

Created in Doctor Strange and the Sorcerer Supremes, Kushala returns after past teases in Werewolf by Night and Spirit Rider.

Marvel Comics is launching Ghost Rider: Kushala #1 by Taboo, B. Earl, Guillermo Sanna and Vanesa R. Del Rey in November for Native American Heritage Month, to collect the Marvel Unlimited Infinity comic book.

GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1

Written by B. EARL & TABOO

Art by GUILLERMO SANNA & VANESA R. DEL REY

Cover by KYLE CHARLES

CELEBRATE NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH WITH KUSHALA, GHOST RIDER OF THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE! A powerful Apache hero from the 1800s, Kushala is a Sorcerer Supreme and a Ghost Rider known as the Spirit Rider — the only one who has managed to tame her Spirit of Vengeance. But when Kushala's ancestral line is targeted, all hell breaks loose! From The Black Eyed Peas' Taboo and writer B. Earl, with artists Guillermo Sanna and Vanesa R. Del Rey, the thrilling saga follows Kushala across the past, present, and future of the Marvel Universe as her extraordinary lineage becomes the key to saving it all! On Sale 11/4

Created by Robbie Thompson and Javier Rodriguez, Kushala debuted in 2016's Doctor Strange and the Sorcerer Supremes #1. Her origin was explored in the series, with it being explained that her parents were killed by US Army soldiers, after which she became a Spirit of Vengeance. Looking throughout the world for a way to stop being the Spirit of Vengeance, she was recruited by Merlin. His promises to rid her of the Spirit of Vengeance never materialised, and she was a regular character in Doctor Strange and the Sorcerer Supremes. Her origin was covered in issue 3, and at the end of the series, she was returned to her own time. Her ghost was brought back during the War Of The Realms.

The word that Kushala would receive a new comic from Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas and B. Earl, Taboo's partner at Skyway View Productions, was teased at the end of their comic, Werewolf by Night #4 with Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1 with Paul Davidson. And now she's back once more…

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