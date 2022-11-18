Ghost Rider Stays Hot, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Ghost Rider is the big Marvel first appearance that is staying red hot in the aftermarket. As a matter of fact, a fellow BC writer was asking for advice on what Marvel book to invest in right now, and without hesitation, the book was Marvel Spotlight #5. There are rumors that the character will be rehabbed in the MCU, and that has sent people scrambling to snatch this book up fast. Even in a market that has seen some serious dips, that is not happening with this book. Like this CGC 8.0 copy at Heritage Auctions, a fantastic copy of this huge key book. The price reflects that, as this is sitting at $1100 as of this writing. But, for a copy like this, that is to be expected. Check it out below.

Ghost Rider Is Always A Smart Investment

"Marvel Spotlight #5 Ghost Rider (Marvel, 1972) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages. Origin and first appearance of Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze). First appearance of Roxanne Simpson. Mike Ploog cover and art. Currently tied for #4 on Overstreet's list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics. Overstreet 2022 VF 8.0 value = $2,550. CGC census 11/22: 407 in 8.0, 905 higher. From The Jeffrey S. Edell Malibu Collection. CGC Grader Notes: small crease right bottom of front cover breaks color, small crease right top of front cover breaks color, spine stress lines breaks color. Origin of the Ghost Rider, script by Roy Thomas and Gary Friedrich, art by Mike Ploog; To save the life of his mentor and the man who has become like a father to him, Johnny Blaze makes a deal with the devil and is transformed into the spirit of vengeance, Ghost Rider. 32 pgs. $0.20. Cover price $0.20."

As far as Marvel first appearances go, Ghost Rider is probably right up there with most of the silver age big ones at this point. A no-brainer purchase if you can afford it. Go here to get more info on this copy, and if you can afford it, bid on this one. While you are there, click around and check out all of the other books taking bids.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.