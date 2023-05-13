"Ghosts" Book To Be Published Alongside The End Of The Sitcom Bloomsbury will be publishing the Ghosts: The Button House Archives book created by the same actors and writers behind the sitcom.

The Ghosts sitcom, created, written by and starring Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, comes to its end this year on the BBC with series five. But as the show ends, publisher Bloomsbury will be publishing a book written by the same gang, Ghosts: The Button House Archives. Containing a compendium of surviving artefacts and documents relating to the ghosts of Button House's past lives, from cartoon strips to official documents, diary entries, illustrations and extracts from fictitious novels that were set, or written at, the haunted property, expect every possible character history to be filled in

Katy Follain, head of Bloomsbury general, acquired UK and Commonwealth rights to Ghosts: The Button House Archives from Paul Stevens at Independent Talent. It is her first acquisition since she joined Bloomsbury. Ghosts: The Button House Archives will be published on 26th October 2023, with promotional and signing events nationwide in the run-up to Christmas.

In a statement by the creators, they say "we started kicking around the idea of a 'Ghosts' companion book quite early on in the life of the series and got very excited about how the characters could show up in all kinds of documents and artefacts. We're delighted to finally be bringing this idea to life with Bloomsbury to produce something we hope fans will treasure." Katy Follain added "To be working with this hugely talented group of writers on the tie-in book of such a massively popular comedy series is complete heaven. It combines everything I want the non-fiction Bloomsbury General list to be: quality and best-in-show entertainment with broad appeal. It is the perfect Christmas gift and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans dressed up in their favourite 'Ghosts' costumes for the events."

Ghosts began on the BBC in 2019, from the comedy group known as They Them, but better known as the team assembled for the first five series of Horrible Histories on CBBC, and who followed that by creating the William Shakespeare movie Bill, and the Sky TV fantasy series Yonderland, while individual members were responsible for everything from the Paddington movies to shows such as The Wrong Mans, Wonka, Here We Go, Sex Education and We Are Not Alone. Ghosts also continues as an inferior US adaptation which is best avoided.