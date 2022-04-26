GI Joe: A Real American Hero COBRA #1 Preview: Honorable Discharge

Grunt leaves the Joes in this preview of GI Joe: A Real American Hero COBRA #1, a one-shot reprinting classic GI Joe stories focused on Cobra. Classic GI Joe rules nad while we'd normally never advise paying 8 bucks for a reprint, we are in favor of voting up Larry Hama with our whenever possible. (Or with your money.) The more Larry Hama comics sell, the more publishers will make! Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO COBRA #1

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220458

(W) Larry Hama (A) Various (CA) Daniel Maine

They are the worst of the worst-terrorists and scoundrels from all corners of the world with the sole mission of destroying liberty and bringing injustice to all freedom-loving citizens everywhere! They are COBRA, and these are some of their most notorious plots ever, presented in one specially priced 100-page comic book collection. Written by Living Legend Larry Hama, illustrated by various superstar artists, and featuring brand-new cover art by Daniel Maine!

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $7.99

