Giants Collide: Skottie Young Takes On Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth, an indie comic about a post-apocalyptic world where there are human and animal hybrids, arrived from DC Comics' Vertigo imprint in September 2009. Writer, artist, and creator Jeff Lemire released the series for 46 issues, garnering an intense fanbase and acclaim. The series was adapted into a Netflix Original series by Jim Mickle. The series is still in production today, with Season Two already on the way. Though Lemire was the primary artistic force behind Sweet Tooth, it's always fun to see other creators take on indie characters. Today, Heritage Auctions is running an item that features the eponymous character of Sweet Tooth drawn by legendary comics artist Skottie Young. Skottie Young is well known for both his Marvel Comics work and independent series, with his most commonly cited credits being the Oz series as well as his own creation, I Hate Fairyland. Young has also worked on titles such as Deadpool, Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man, Venom, Strange Academy, and more. His work is characterized by a marriage of a unique cartoony style, intensely energetic character action, and dynamic page layouts. Young is also a writer, having scripted titles including Deadpool and I Hate Fairyland. Today, let's check out his take on Lemire's Sweet Tooth, which is now available for bidding over at Heritage Auctions.

Popular comics cover artist, Skottie Young, pays tribute to indie comic character, Sweet Tooth, originally created by Jeff Lemire. Marker over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 4" x 7". Signed and in Excellent condition.

Fans of Jeff Lemire's epic Sweet Tooth or collectors of Skottie Young's incredible art can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid for this incredibly unique item. It is truly a crossover of some of independent comics' most powerful, unique visions in this image—best of luck to everyone aiming to bring home this beautiful piece of original artwork.

