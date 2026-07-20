Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, randy reynaldo, Rob Hanes Adventures, sdcc, ya

Go To SDCC Booth K1 For Rob Hanes Adventures #27 As He Goes To Ukraine

Are you a kids comics publisher, agent, IP buyer or just like a good comic? Booth K-1 at SDCC for Rob Hanes Adventures by Randy Reynaldo

Article Summary Rob Hanes Adventures #27 debuts at SDCC Booth K-1, with Randy Reynaldo returning for his 29th San Diego Comic-Con.

The new Rob Hanes Adventures story sends the globe-trotting hero to Ukraine for a rescue mission amid war and intrigue.

Rob Hanes Adventures Vol. 3 also launches at SDCC, collecting issues #9-12 in a new 100-page trade paperback.

Randy Reynaldo’s long-running Rob Hanes Adventures blends classic adventure-strip energy with modern action, romance and danger.

At the very first San Diego Comic-Con I went to thirty years ago, exhibiting as the self-publisher Twist And Shout Comics with my comic book Dirtbag, I met Randy Reynaldo of WCG Comics and very much enjoyed his self-published comic book, Rob Hanes Adventures. It was probably issue two or three, and he was clearly leagues ahead of me in talent. That hasn't changed. 2027 is his twenty-ninth appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, and he is there at Booth K-1 in the Small Press Area with Rob Hanes Adventures #27. A globetrotting soldier-of-fortune series, it's a classic Boys' Own-style comic book, somewhere between Terry And The Pirates and Tintin. I remember when Jeff Smith and Bone came on the scene and began to own the world; I presumed that Rob Hanes would follow fast. It didn't, maybe it never will, but I will love it just the same. I do think that someone like Scholastic, First Second, Simon & Schuster, HarperAlley, Abrams or DFB should really think about publishing this comic as the wider bookmarket has finally caught up to what Randy Reynaldo was doing thirty years ago. And there are around 700 pages just ready waiting to go… In 2018, Comic-Con surprised Reynaldo with its Inkpot Award for Achievements in Comic Art and nine years later, Randy just keeps on keeping on.

For his 29th exhibitor appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, July 23–26, comics creator and indie publisher stalwart Randy Reynaldo will debut Rob Hanes Adventures #27 at his usual location Booth K-1 in the Small Press Area. All back issues of the series, prints and original art will also be available, with special deals for the entire series and bundles. Debuting at the show is a new 100-page trade paperback, Rob Hanes Adventures, Vol. 3, that collects issues 9–12 of the series. The four-issue run, compiled in the trade, is among the writer/artist's personal favourites for the quality and diversity of the stories.

"Rob Hanes Adventures #27 takes the globetrotting private eye and modern-day soldier of fortune to the war in Ukraine, where Rob joins forces with a private military contractor to rescue a U.S. intelligence agent trapped in the no-man's land between opposing forces. Along the way, Rob encounters drone warfare, snow, Soviet-era tanks, and an Eastern European warlord from his past who now commands a ragtag unit made up of Russian conscripts and North Korean mercenaries—as well as the usual romantic entanglements! And like all issues in the series, the story is self-contained and complete in the issue."

While Rob Hanes Adventures, Vol. 3 includes four full-length adventures: Rob rescuing a downed fighter pilot in the Middle East; going undercover on a minor league baseball team; escaping from North Korea; and being stranded on a desert island with a beautiful art thief. For Reynaldo, setting stories occasionally in the latest international hotspots keeps the series fresh and contemporary, and creates a sense of immediacy—but notes that they serve only as a backdrop and plot device, secondary to the story and characters. For those not attending Comic-Con, Rob Hanes Adventures #27 and the new trade paperback are now available at the WCG Comics website at wcgcomics.com, along with all back issues and trades of the series.

"I've exhibited at many shows, but Comic-Con has always been my home base. It's where I got my start selling my comics in zine format, which led to the launch of the series as an indie comic book. It's a tradition for me to debut new issues at San Diego Comic-Con, so I'm excited about the upcoming show!" – Randy Reynaldo

Rob Hanes Adventures is a fast-paced action-adventure series about a private eye, troubleshooter and spy-for-hire from Justice International who travels the world on assignment, facing danger, intrigue and romance at every turn. Inspired by the great soldier-of-fortune comic strips of the 1930s and '40s but set in the modern-day, Reynaldo successfully continues the tradition and feel of the long-form serial newspaper continuity strips with a series that comics creator and writer Kurt Busiek calls, "A callback to the golden age of adventure strips!" The usually light-hearted series often strays into other genres, such as drawing room murder mysteries, war, sports, and romance, keeping the series fresh, fun and unpredictable. Every story is self-contained, so readers can jump in with any issue.

Last year, Rob Hanes Adventures #26 saw the agent go into space, shuttling to a space station under construction to investigate threats against the project. Like many stories in the series, the issue's storyline is inspired by recent headlines, such as the current billionaire space race and recent cryptocurrency scandals. But as always, these elements are simply a backdrop for a fast-paced and entertaining story full of action, adventure and fun. The issue follows the preceding milestone 25th issue that also pulled out the stops when Rob "travelled" back in time to 1930s pre-war China to team up with a huge cast of familiar faces from the adventure strips of yesteryear. In a tale that harkened back to the golden age of soldiers-of-fortune adventure strips, each page was drawn as a full-sized Sunday newspaper page.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!