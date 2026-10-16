Godzilla Vs Everything, The First Kai-Sei Era Event, For 2027

Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, tim seeley

Godzilla Vs Everything, the first Kai-Sei Era event, by Tim Seeley and Fero Pe from IDW Publishing for March 2027

IDW Publishing is going full kaiju with the biggest crossover yet from their Kai-Sei era of Godzilla comics. Godzilla Vs Everything, a four-issue event series, is set to hit comic shops in March 2027, and it looks like the King of the Monsters is finally ready to take on… well, everything.

Written by Hack/Slash creator Tim Seeley and drawn by Fero Pe, the series serves as the first proper crossover event in the connected Kai-Sei universe, which launched in 2025. Titles including the ongoing Godzilla, Starship Godzilla, Deadzone, and The Horror of Godzilla have all been building toward this moment. Godzilla has reached its most powerful form yet and has set its sights on destroying the world. The combined forces of Earth and beyond will have to try and stop it.

It has been Tim Seeley's long-term plan. "When I started work with editor Jake Williams and IDW on Godzilla, the big pitch was this was going to play like a universe of titles, but also as a universe of characters. From the beginning, the goal was they'd all come together at some point as friends and/or enemies in a proper comic universe event title. Well, we're here, and all the meticulous plotting of our creative crew leads to a wild, weird, terrifying crossover comic that puts Godzilla, the kaiju and our cast through every epic story beat you've ever wanted."

The road to the event is already underway. Readers can catch the buildup in Starship Godzilla: Invasion X #1 (on sale now), Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone #1 (on sale October 28), and the ongoing Godzilla series, currently on #13. The ongoing series will wrap its current run with issue #17, which sets the stage for the event.

Since the Kai-Sei era launched in July 2025, IDW reports it has sold more than one million Godzilla comics and books. It looks like it might want to sell a million more.