Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, tim seeley
Godzilla Vs Everything, The First Kai-Sei Era Event, For 2027
Godzilla Vs Everything, the first Kai-Sei Era event, by Tim Seeley and Fero Pe from IDW Publishing for March 2027
Article Summary
- Godzilla Vs Everything launches in March 2027 as IDW Publishing’s first Kai-Sei Era event series.
- Tim Seeley and Fero Pe unite Godzilla, Starship Godzilla, Deadzone and more in a four-issue crossover.
- Godzilla reaches its most powerful form yet, forcing Earth and beyond into a desperate fight for survival.
- The road to Godzilla Vs Everything runs through Invasion X, Revenge of the Deadzone and Godzilla #17.
Written by Hack/Slash creator Tim Seeley and drawn by Fero Pe, the series serves as the first proper crossover event in the connected Kai-Sei universe, which launched in 2025. Titles including the ongoing Godzilla, Starship Godzilla, Deadzone, and The Horror of Godzilla have all been building toward this moment. Godzilla has reached its most powerful form yet and has set its sights on destroying the world. The combined forces of Earth and beyond will have to try and stop it.
It has been Tim Seeley's long-term plan. "When I started work with editor Jake Williams and IDW on Godzilla, the big pitch was this was going to play like a universe of titles, but also as a universe of characters. From the beginning, the goal was they'd all come together at some point as friends and/or enemies in a proper comic universe event title. Well, we're here, and all the meticulous plotting of our creative crew leads to a wild, weird, terrifying crossover comic that puts Godzilla, the kaiju and our cast through every epic story beat you've ever wanted."
The road to the event is already underway. Readers can catch the buildup in Starship Godzilla: Invasion X #1 (on sale now), Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone #1 (on sale October 28), and the ongoing Godzilla series, currently on #13. The ongoing series will wrap its current run with issue #17, which sets the stage for the event.
Since the Kai-Sei era launched in July 2025, IDW reports it has sold more than one million Godzilla comics and books. It looks like it might want to sell a million more.
- GODZILLA VS EVERYTHING #1
- Cover A by Fero Pe UPC: 82771403638100111
- Cover B by Filya Bratukhin UPC: 82771403638100121
- Cover C by Pablo Tunica UPC: 82771403638100131
- Variant RI 1:10 by Lewis LaRosa UPC: 82771403638100141
- Variant RI 1:15 by Fero Pe (full art) UPC: 82771403638100151