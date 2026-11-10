Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Stephanie Williams, Tom King

Gossip: Tom King And Stephanie Williams Coming To Marvel?

Gossip: Tom King And Stephanie Williams Coming To Marvel? Is it all supposition and nonsense? Let's dig in...

Article Summary Tom King and Marvel rumors heat up after reported talks, despite his long DC run and major ongoing DC Studios work.

King’s DC exclusivity may be shifting as Wonder Woman ends, fueling speculation about a possible Marvel Comics move.

Stephanie Williams teased Marvel on social media, sparking buzz that she could return for a new Storm solo series.

Williams has Marvel history and a growing DC profile, making Tom King and Stephanie Williams coming to Marvel a real watch.

Two pieces of comics industry gossip, separately sourced, but placed together because of where we are right now. First, Tom King, a DC Comics stalwart of late, has been in talks with Marvel Comics. And Stephanie Williams has been teasing a return to Marvel on her social media.

Tom King has been under a DC exclusivity deal for over a decade now, signed while he was still finishing The Vision at Marvel Comics, which inspired much of WandaVision and VisionQuest. Since then, it has been Batman, Mister Miracle, Heroes In Crisis, Human Target, Rorschach, Danger Street, Strange Adventures, Black Canary, Trinity, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the current Wonder Woman run, and more for DC. He also confirmed a new Superman project with longtime collaborator Mitch Gerads and already got a contract carve-out for his creator-owned series, Six of Us, Animal Pound, Love Everlasting and Helen of Wyndhorne, as well as Jughead for Archie. He will be coming off the Wonder Woman comic soon, but remains heavily involved in current DC Studios projects, co-creator and executive producer on HBO's Lanterns, showrunning the animated Mister Miracle series, and the Supergirl movie, which was based on his comics for DC. These projects were, of course, under James Gunn, to whom Tom King says he owes his career. The gossip isn't a result of recent moves in that regard; however, I am told he was seen meeting with the new Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief, Steve Wacker, at the time of New York Comic Con last month. But if he were to jump, maybe it might be a little easier for him to do so in the current climate? Someone might have to talk it over with Tom Brevoort first, of course.

While Stephanie Williams, who has been writing arcs and spinoffs of Wonder Woman with Tom King and is already lined up to write an arc after he leaves the title, posted the following tease with the Marvel Comics logo and the words "Hello again, dear friend. It's been a minute." There's idle gossip that Stephanie Williams might be writing a Storm solo series after Murewa Ayodele's long run on the character has wrapped. As for the "dear friend", Stephanie Williams is not a stranger to Marvel, as one of her webcomics, Living Heroes with Storm, She-Hulk, Misty Knight and Monica Rambeau, rather than a cease-and-desist, got her a Monica Rambeau story in Marvel's Voices: Legacy, followed by work on Wakanda, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Thunderbolts and more. But she has made more of a name for herself at DC on Nubia & the Amazons, Wonder Woman and the upcoming Vixen, as well as creator-owned books like Roots of Madness and Temporal, Street Sharks and Smile for IDW, Raven Cycle for Viking, and her upcoming Black Caesar project with Shaquille O'Neal, Matthew Gross and Ray-Anthony Height. Maybe it would be a good time to add Marvel back to her extending list of projects. And maybe she might even let Tom King collaborate with her on something. Or maybe Marvel would finally publish her unpublished Ironheart as well?

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