Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bat Seeds, Gotham General, late

Gotham General Is Now Coming Out Only After Batman: Bad Seeds Is Over

LATE: The new Gotham General comic book by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal will now only be coming out after the Batman: Bad Seeds Event is over

Article Summary Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal has been delayed again, now landing on October 28, 2026.

The Gotham General launch now arrives the same day as the Batman: Bad Seeds Sunset Finale, not during the event.

Gotham General #2 has also slipped, moving to November 25, 2026, four weeks after Batman: Bad Seeds ends.

While Gotham General slides out of sync, companion title Gotham Central remains on schedule in DC’s Bad Seeds rollout.

Batman: Bad Seeds launched this week from DC Comics, but it looks like certain aspects of it are already late. Here is the published ten-week schedule for the crossover event across the Batman-related titles and launches.

Well, Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal, scheduled for the 9th of September, was first shifted to the 30th of September. Now I can report it has been shifted to the 28th of October, eight weeks late, and the same date as the Bad Seeds Sunset Finale. Issue 2, which had been moved from the 14th of October to the 28th of October, has now been moved further to the 25th of November, four weeks after the Bad Seeds event finale. Its companion title, Gotham Central, has not moved. Although, as I reported earlier, Detective Comics #1114 has a new artist to keep it on track. There have also been a couple of other shuffles, so here's how it looks now…

BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM GENERAL #1 (OF 2)

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal

WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job. $4.99 10/28/2026

BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM GENERAL #2 (OF 2)

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal

THE CHAOS OF BAD SEEDS GROWS! A hero is delivered to the ED on death's door. Dastur calls the Mask Protocol. Then the TUCOs arrive. Award-winning writer Greg Rucka and artist sensation Rosa Ekedal continue taking the doctors and staff of Gotham General through the night of their lives. As the city falls, Gotham General will rise.

$4.99 11/25/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!