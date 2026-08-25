Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, gotham, poison ivy, Victor Savage

Gotham Gossip: What's Going Down During Batman: Bad Seeds? (Spoilers)

Gotham Gossip: What's Going Down During Batman: Bad Seeds? Let's dig into the undergrowth... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman: Bad Seeds begins as Poison Ivy gives Gotham to the Green, unleashing a prehistoric plant superbloom.

Gotham goes dark as corrosive air, violent spores, and living flora wreck buildings, comms, and human sanity.

Vandal Savage plans a zeppelin herbicide strike that could stop Ivy but injure millions and kill thousands.

Bad Seeds drives Batman, Batgirl, Catwoman, Nightwing, Harley, Mr. Freeze, and others into uneasy alliances.

Gotham City is going through some… changes right now. Bad Seedfs is upon us. And kicking off this Wednesday with Poison Ivy #47 and Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1…

Mayor of Gotham City, Poison Ivy and Gotham Police Commissioner Vandal Savage have had a bit of a falling out. But Poison Ivy has some other political beings to deal with…

Poison Ivy has done a deal with the Parliament Of The Green…

to give them Gotham. What does that mean? Well, Gotham is being uprooted by prehistoric plants, terraforming the place. Moving, twisting, turning, animated plants, killing humans and tearing down buildings. That also means changing the atmosphere to something denser, hotter, and more corrosive, thereby destroying electronics and dampening communication. And there are spores as well, infecting people, turning them insanely violent.

Which is why Gotham has gone dark. And when the sun rises in the morning, you will see the plants flower, bloom, superbloom even, and then that will be the end of it. Spores are already spreading to Bludhaven..

The richest retreat to their own towers, as Vandal Savage is creating a poison, a herbicide to drop from zeppelins, but the act will injure millions and kill hundreds of thousands of Gotham's citizens. Is that an acceptable price? It seems that just killing Poison Ivy won;t be enough to stop what she had set in motion.

Bad Seeds will see all sorts of other unuual allegianmces. Crime bosses and government officials collude. So how will Batman deal with it? Well, I noted how Zsasz was returning to Batman comics courtesy of Bad Seeds covers. Well, so is Mister Freeze… I guess nothing deals with the return of a prehistoric world than a new Ice Age… and it all begins on Wednesday with Sunset and Poison Ivy…

POISON IVY #47

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong

A BATMAN: BAD SEEDS PRELUDE! SOMETHING VERY BAD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley–there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event–Bad Seeds! $3.99 8/26/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong A BATMAN: BAD SEEDS PRELUDE! SOMETHING VERY BAD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley–there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event–Bad Seeds! $3.99 8/26/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNSET #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026 BATMAN #13

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Matteo Scalera (CA) Guillem March

VANDAL SAVAGE PUTS IVY IN THE CROSSHAIRS! Somewhere in the headquarters of the Gotham City Police Department, Vandal Savage hides a chemical weapon designed to kill Poison Ivy…but if Ivy dies, there will be no ending the bad night of Bad Seeds, for Gotham City or anywhere else. No power. No comms. A heavily-armed private militia tasked with bringing him down on orders of the worst person in Gotham. All holed up together within an impenetrable fortress. This sounds like a job for Batman. Eisner winner Matt Fraction and superstar artist Matteo Scalera deliver a crucial chapter of the Batman: Bad Seeds event! $4.99 9/2/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Matteo Scalera (CA) Guillem March VANDAL SAVAGE PUTS IVY IN THE CROSSHAIRS! Somewhere in the headquarters of the Gotham City Police Department, Vandal Savage hides a chemical weapon designed to kill Poison Ivy…but if Ivy dies, there will be no ending the bad night of Bad Seeds, for Gotham City or anywhere else. No power. No comms. A heavily-armed private militia tasked with bringing him down on orders of the worst person in Gotham. All holed up together within an impenetrable fortress. This sounds like a job for Batman. Eisner winner Matt Fraction and superstar artist Matteo Scalera deliver a crucial chapter of the Batman: Bad Seeds event! $4.99 9/2/2026 BATGIRL #23

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Guillem March

CAUGHT BETWEEN DESPERATE GOTHAMITES AND DEADLY FLORA, CASSANDRA CAIN WILL HAVE TO FIGHT TO SURVIVE! Batgirl was supposed to finally have one night off at Ba Bao's noodle shop, but when Gotham erupts into a nightmare of prehistoric plant life, suddenly she is the sole protector of an entire restaurant of Gotham citizens. With a bounty on her head and a lethal jungle crawling with monsters outside, will Batgirl survive the night…or will this night off actually kill her? $4.99 9/2/2026

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Guillem March CAUGHT BETWEEN DESPERATE GOTHAMITES AND DEADLY FLORA, CASSANDRA CAIN WILL HAVE TO FIGHT TO SURVIVE! Batgirl was supposed to finally have one night off at Ba Bao's noodle shop, but when Gotham erupts into a nightmare of prehistoric plant life, suddenly she is the sole protector of an entire restaurant of Gotham citizens. With a bounty on her head and a lethal jungle crawling with monsters outside, will Batgirl survive the night…or will this night off actually kill her? $4.99 9/2/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM CENTRAL #1 (OF 2)

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

IS THIS THE LAST STAND FOR THE ONLY GOOD COPS LEFT IN GOTHAM CITY? A killer is on the loose, someone is stalking Arkham Towers' Dr. Zeller, the subways are out of control, and Anarky's just pulled a big-time heist! With Vandal Savage diverting the GCPD's resources to his single-minded war against the Bats and the Bat-Family trying to stop Poison Ivy while evading the GCPD, there's almost no one left to do actual police work! Looks like officers Gordon and Espinoza have their work cut out for them. $4.99 9/9/2026

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips IS THIS THE LAST STAND FOR THE ONLY GOOD COPS LEFT IN GOTHAM CITY? A killer is on the loose, someone is stalking Arkham Towers' Dr. Zeller, the subways are out of control, and Anarky's just pulled a big-time heist! With Vandal Savage diverting the GCPD's resources to his single-minded war against the Bats and the Bat-Family trying to stop Poison Ivy while evading the GCPD, there's almost no one left to do actual police work! Looks like officers Gordon and Espinoza have their work cut out for them. $4.99 9/9/2026 CATWOMAN #91

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Dan Panosian

CAPER AT 2,000 FEET! With the city in disarray, Catwoman sets out to make the best of the situation and do the one thing absolutely no one else would dare: break into Vandal Savage's home. $4.99 9/16/2026

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Dan Panosian CAPER AT 2,000 FEET! With the city in disarray, Catwoman sets out to make the best of the situation and do the one thing absolutely no one else would dare: break into Vandal Savage's home. $4.99 9/16/2026 NIGHTWING #142

(W) Dan Watters (A) David Lapham (CA) Dan Panosian

DOWNWIND FROM DISASTER! When Gotham is struck by a terraforming disaster, the downwind city of Bludhaven falls victim to unanticipated side effects. After a truck full of TNT is stolen from a Bludhaven construction yard, Nightwing learns it's headed toward Gotham as a form of righteous vengeance for everything the city has done to Bludhaven…and only he might be fast enough to stop it before things get explosive.

$7.99 9/16/2026

(W) Dan Watters (A) David Lapham (CA) Dan Panosian DOWNWIND FROM DISASTER! When Gotham is struck by a terraforming disaster, the downwind city of Bludhaven falls victim to unanticipated side effects. After a truck full of TNT is stolen from a Bludhaven construction yard, Nightwing learns it's headed toward Gotham as a form of righteous vengeance for everything the city has done to Bludhaven…and only he might be fast enough to stop it before things get explosive. $7.99 9/16/2026 DETECTIVE COMICS #1113

(W) Tom Taylor, Dan Watters (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Dan Panosian

TOM TAYLOR AND SUPERSTAR GUEST ARTIST JEFF SPOKES CONTINUE BATMAN'S JOURNEY THROUGH THE EPIC BAD SEEDS EVENT! Spores, vines, and lumbering floronic monsters have invaded the Dark Knight's city. Now, as chaos runs rampant in the streets Batman has sworn to protect, Batman finds that Vandal Savage and his TUCO squads may prove even more deadly than the prehistoric flora that has taken the city for its own. Can Batman save Gotham from this lethal convergence of human evil and verdant violence before it's too late? Find out in this can't-miss issue that continues directly where Batman #13 leaves off! Also featuring a back-up story showcasing the winning villain design from the BUILDING BAD sweepstakes! $4.99 9/16/2026

(W) Tom Taylor, Dan Watters (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Dan Panosian TOM TAYLOR AND SUPERSTAR GUEST ARTIST JEFF SPOKES CONTINUE BATMAN'S JOURNEY THROUGH THE EPIC BAD SEEDS EVENT! Spores, vines, and lumbering floronic monsters have invaded the Dark Knight's city. Now, as chaos runs rampant in the streets Batman has sworn to protect, Batman finds that Vandal Savage and his TUCO squads may prove even more deadly than the prehistoric flora that has taken the city for its own. Can Batman save Gotham from this lethal convergence of human evil and verdant violence before it's too late? Find out in this can't-miss issue that continues directly where Batman #13 leaves off! Also featuring a back-up story showcasing the winning villain design from the BUILDING BAD sweepstakes! $4.99 9/16/2026 BATWOMAN #7

(W) Greg Rucka (A) DaNi (CA) Dan Panosian

BATWOMAN RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY…JUST AS BAD SEEDS TAKE ROOT! It was supposed to be a quick return trip before heading back to Greece, but with Batwoman now seen as a cold-blooded killer in the public eye, Commissioner Savage declaring open season on anyone who wears the Bat, and Poison Ivy's urban renewal initiative sprouting chaos in the streets, it's going to be a long night…especially when Batman reaches out with a mission to get comms back up between the heroes. Maybe she should've watered her plants before she left…

$4.99 9/16/2026

(W) Greg Rucka (A) DaNi (CA) Dan Panosian BATWOMAN RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY…JUST AS BAD SEEDS TAKE ROOT! It was supposed to be a quick return trip before heading back to Greece, but with Batwoman now seen as a cold-blooded killer in the public eye, Commissioner Savage declaring open season on anyone who wears the Bat, and Poison Ivy's urban renewal initiative sprouting chaos in the streets, it's going to be a long night…especially when Batman reaches out with a mission to get comms back up between the heroes. Maybe she should've watered her plants before she left… $4.99 9/16/2026 HARLEY QUINN #66

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Mattia De Iulis

CHAOS IN THROATCUTTER HILL! Ahh, finally time for a nice relaxing—what the heck?! I just got my life back to normal, and now the whole city is gettin' torn apart by prehistoric plants, poisonous pollen, and ahhh…dangit, I ran outta P words for alliteration, so uhhh…terrible treeoids? I got a bad feeling my one true love, Poison Ivy, is behind alla this. I guess I gotta get my butt down to City Hall stat! $4.99 9/23/2026

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Mattia De Iulis CHAOS IN THROATCUTTER HILL! Ahh, finally time for a nice relaxing—what the heck?! I just got my life back to normal, and now the whole city is gettin' torn apart by prehistoric plants, poisonous pollen, and ahhh…dangit, I ran outta P words for alliteration, so uhhh…terrible treeoids? I got a bad feeling my one true love, Poison Ivy, is behind alla this. I guess I gotta get my butt down to City Hall stat! $4.99 9/23/2026 POISON IVY #48

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Alexander Lozano

MEET YOUR MASTER. With Gotham City firmly in Poison Ivy's grasp, the verdant villainess's powers are at an all-time high. Now that Batman's forces and Ivy's traitorous former allies are all ground down to a pulp beneath her, is there anyone left to stand in Ivy's way? Absolutely not. It's time to get in line or die. $4.99 9/30/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Alexander Lozano MEET YOUR MASTER. With Gotham City firmly in Poison Ivy's grasp, the verdant villainess's powers are at an all-time high. Now that Batman's forces and Ivy's traitorous former allies are all ground down to a pulp beneath her, is there anyone left to stand in Ivy's way? Absolutely not. It's time to get in line or die. $4.99 9/30/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM GENERAL #1 (OF 2)

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal

WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job. $4.99: 9/30/2026

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job. $4.99: 9/30/2026 BATMAN #14

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Matteo Scalera (CA) Kyuyong Eom

FRACTION AND SCALERA TURN UP THE HEAT ON BAD SEEDS WITH THE COLDEST VILLAIN IN TOWN! As the night wears on and the threat of dawn looms, Batman must search for answers from the one man capable of stopping Ivy and the bloom. Elsewhere, Verity Pennyworth must defend the Manor from all manner of threats–and they're about to discover they picked the wrong house to mess with. $4.99 10/7/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Matteo Scalera (CA) Kyuyong Eom FRACTION AND SCALERA TURN UP THE HEAT ON BAD SEEDS WITH THE COLDEST VILLAIN IN TOWN! As the night wears on and the threat of dawn looms, Batman must search for answers from the one man capable of stopping Ivy and the bloom. Elsewhere, Verity Pennyworth must defend the Manor from all manner of threats–and they're about to discover they picked the wrong house to mess with. $4.99 10/7/2026 BATGIRL #24

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Kyuyong Eom

BATGIRL FIGHTS AGAINST THE SUPERBLOOM! It's lone bat and cub, as Batgirl must race across a dangerous Gotham City transformed by the superbloom to deliver a sick infant to Gotham General! Meanwhile, Tenji and Jaya are left behind to defend Ba Bao's Noodle Shop from the plant creatures stalking the streets. With a surprise cameo, the high-stakes Batman: Bad Seeds epic continues here! $4.99 10/7/2026

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Kyuyong Eom BATGIRL FIGHTS AGAINST THE SUPERBLOOM! It's lone bat and cub, as Batgirl must race across a dangerous Gotham City transformed by the superbloom to deliver a sick infant to Gotham General! Meanwhile, Tenji and Jaya are left behind to defend Ba Bao's Noodle Shop from the plant creatures stalking the streets. With a surprise cameo, the high-stakes Batman: Bad Seeds epic continues here! $4.99 10/7/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS STREETS OF GOTHAM #1

(W) Matt Fraction, Mariko Tamaki (A) Brian Ching, Gretel Lusky, Steve Lieber, Various (CA) Javi Fernandez

SIX STORIES OF SURVIVAL FROM SUPERSTAR WRITERS MATT FRACTION AND MARIKO TAMAKI! As the chaos of Bad Seeds erupts across Gotham City and the Bat-Family races against daylight, the citizens of Gotham City must endure the threats of Poison Ivy's superbloom on their own. Join Eisner Award-winning writers Matt Fraction and Mariko Tamaki as they tell six street-level tales of fear, courage, and perseverance, starring everyday people who must learn what it means to be a hero–with or without a cape. $5.99 10/14/2026

(W) Matt Fraction, Mariko Tamaki (A) Brian Ching, Gretel Lusky, Steve Lieber, Various (CA) Javi Fernandez SIX STORIES OF SURVIVAL FROM SUPERSTAR WRITERS MATT FRACTION AND MARIKO TAMAKI! As the chaos of Bad Seeds erupts across Gotham City and the Bat-Family races against daylight, the citizens of Gotham City must endure the threats of Poison Ivy's superbloom on their own. Join Eisner Award-winning writers Matt Fraction and Mariko Tamaki as they tell six street-level tales of fear, courage, and perseverance, starring everyday people who must learn what it means to be a hero–with or without a cape. $5.99 10/14/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM CENTRAL #2 (OF 2)

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE. Trapped on the last operational subway out of Gotham City, Officers Gordon and Espinoza, Anarky, Dr. Annika Zeller, and private investigator Harvey Bullock find themselves at each other's throats in a deadly pressure cooker situation–with none other than Mr. Zsasz at its center. If that wasn't bad enough, outside the train is a horde of flesh-eating plant monstrosities! Can the motley crew manage to find a way to safety without killing each other first? $4.99 10/14/2026

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE. Trapped on the last operational subway out of Gotham City, Officers Gordon and Espinoza, Anarky, Dr. Annika Zeller, and private investigator Harvey Bullock find themselves at each other's throats in a deadly pressure cooker situation–with none other than Mr. Zsasz at its center. If that wasn't bad enough, outside the train is a horde of flesh-eating plant monstrosities! Can the motley crew manage to find a way to safety without killing each other first? $4.99 10/14/2026 DETECTIVE COMICS #1114

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) David Nakayama

BATMAN AND FREEZE–ALLIES?! As dawn–and the imminent destruction that daylight will bring–approaches in Gotham City, Batman finds himself out of options. There is only one hope left to save his city, and it lies with the cold, calculating Mr. Freeze. Now, shoulder to (cold) shoulder with one of his greatest foes, the Caped Crusader must fight his way across Gotham in one last desperate attempt to save the city. $7.99 10/21/2026

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) David Nakayama BATMAN AND FREEZE–ALLIES?! As dawn–and the imminent destruction that daylight will bring–approaches in Gotham City, Batman finds himself out of options. There is only one hope left to save his city, and it lies with the cold, calculating Mr. Freeze. Now, shoulder to (cold) shoulder with one of his greatest foes, the Caped Crusader must fight his way across Gotham in one last desperate attempt to save the city. $7.99 10/21/2026 BATWOMAN #8

(W) Greg Rucka (A) DaNi (CA) David Nakayama

OUTNUMBERED, NOT OUTMANEUVERED. In the Cathedral of St. Dumas, the members of a GCPD TUCO squad think that they're about to kill Batwoman, score a victory for Vandal Savage, and make themselves rich in the process. They are wrong. $4.99 10/21/2026

(W) Greg Rucka (A) DaNi (CA) David Nakayama OUTNUMBERED, NOT OUTMANEUVERED. In the Cathedral of St. Dumas, the members of a GCPD TUCO squad think that they're about to kill Batwoman, score a victory for Vandal Savage, and make themselves rich in the process. They are wrong. $4.99 10/21/2026 CATWOMAN #92

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) David Nakayama

LONE CAT AND CUB? Catwoman's one-woman mission through the verdant wastes of Gotham City continues as she finds herself as the unlikely protector of a solitary lost innocent amidst the carnage and chaos. $4.99 10/21/2026

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) David Nakayama LONE CAT AND CUB? Catwoman's one-woman mission through the verdant wastes of Gotham City continues as she finds herself as the unlikely protector of a solitary lost innocent amidst the carnage and chaos. $4.99 10/21/2026 NIGHTWING #143

(W) Dan Watters (A) David Lapham (CA) David Nakayama

BATMAN'S PRODIGAL SON RETURNS TO GOTHAM–BUT IS IT TOO LATE? With Robin by his side and the plants of Bad Seeds spreading through Gotham City, Nightwing realizes an old foe is attempting to use this night's chaos to settle a grudge. But with so much water under the bridge, can the two boy wonders still work together as they used to? Or are the good old days really gone for good? $4.99 10/21/2026

(W) Dan Watters (A) David Lapham (CA) David Nakayama BATMAN'S PRODIGAL SON RETURNS TO GOTHAM–BUT IS IT TOO LATE? With Robin by his side and the plants of Bad Seeds spreading through Gotham City, Nightwing realizes an old foe is attempting to use this night's chaos to settle a grudge. But with so much water under the bridge, can the two boy wonders still work together as they used to? Or are the good old days really gone for good? $4.99 10/21/2026 HARLEY QUINN #67

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Stjepan Sejic

HARLEY, GET YOUR GIRL! Hey look! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! Eh? Ehhhh???? See, I can be hip! I got layers–I'm nuanced! Speaking of which, it's about time that I have a long overdue heart-to-heart with the love of my life, Poison Ivy. All that's standing between us is a city-sized jungle full of Swamp Thing's prehistoric cousins. Good thing I brought my trusty Harley-machete! Saddle up, buckeroo; I gotta get my Pammy, and you're coming with me!! $4.99 10/28/2026

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Stjepan Sejic HARLEY, GET YOUR GIRL! Hey look! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! Eh? Ehhhh???? See, I can be hip! I got layers–I'm nuanced! Speaking of which, it's about time that I have a long overdue heart-to-heart with the love of my life, Poison Ivy. All that's standing between us is a city-sized jungle full of Swamp Thing's prehistoric cousins. Good thing I brought my trusty Harley-machete! Saddle up, buckeroo; I gotta get my Pammy, and you're coming with me!! $4.99 10/28/2026 POISON IVY #49

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Alex Lins (CA) Stjepan Sejic

NOWHERE TO RUN! Things seemed pretty good for Pamela Isley for a time there. Too bad the tables have turned. Now Poison Ivy finds herself stripped of all her power and trapped in a city where she's public enemy number one. Can she make it out of Gotham alive, or is this the end for her once and for all? Find out in the penultimate chapter of the Bad Seeds saga! $4.99 10/28/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Alex Lins (CA) Stjepan Sejic NOWHERE TO RUN! Things seemed pretty good for Pamela Isley for a time there. Too bad the tables have turned. Now Poison Ivy finds herself stripped of all her power and trapped in a city where she's public enemy number one. Can she make it out of Gotham alive, or is this the end for her once and for all? Find out in the penultimate chapter of the Bad Seeds saga! $4.99 10/28/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNRISE #1

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn (CA) Stjepan Sejic

WHO WILL SURVIVE… AND WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF THEM?! At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise. The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day. $5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn (CA) Stjepan Sejic WHO WILL SURVIVE… AND WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF THEM?! At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise. The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day. $5.99 10/28/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM GENERAL #2 (OF 2)

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal

THE CHAOS OF BAD SEEDS GROWS! A hero is delivered to the ED on death's door. Dastur calls the Mask Protocol. Then the TUCOs arrive. Award-winning writer Greg Rucka and artist sensation Rosa Ekedal continue taking the doctors and staff of Gotham General through the night of their lives. As the city falls, Gotham General will rise. $4.99 10/28/2026

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