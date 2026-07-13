Posted in: Comics | Tagged: grant morrison, kickstarter, magic

Grant Morrison Has Written A New Book About Magic And A.I.

Grant Morrison Has Written A New Book About Magic And A.I... and it launches on Kickstarter tomorrow

Article Summary Grant Morrison and Thomas Negovan have co-written Magick, Symbol, and the Transcendence of Language.

The 100-page limited-edition hardcover explores symbols, magick, myth, comics, digital avatars, and A.I.

Grant Morrison examines how symbolism evolved from cave art to modern programming, ritual, and artificial gods.

The Century Guild Kickstarter for Grant Morrison's new magick and A.I. book launches on July 14, 2026.

Grant Morrison and Thomas Negovan have written a new book together, Magick, Symbol, and the Transcendence of Language: From Animal Signs to Artificial Gods. A grimoire, funded on Kickstarter, this 100-page limited-edition hardcover presents a conversation on the evolving life of symbol: from prehistoric cave images to occult art, comics, ritual, myth, digital avatars, and artificial intelligence, and the hidden forces, tracing the convergence of symbolism and magick across 70,000 years of human imagination. So there.

"Before written language, before philosophy, before history as we understand it, someone pressed a hand against stone and blew pigment around the fingers. The image that remained was more than a mark. It was a declaration, a spell, and perhaps humanity's first attempt to speak beyond words. Magick, Symbol, and the Transcendence of Language is a 100-page limited-edition book bringing together Grant Morrison and Thomas Negovan for a wide-ranging conversation on the evolving life of symbol: from prehistoric cave images to occult art, comics, ritual, myth, digital avatars, and artificial intelligence. Conceived as a modern echo of the Invisible College, the Salon Rose+Croix, the fin-de-siècle salons of Paris, and the Theosophical lectures of the early twentieth century, the book recalls a time when art, science, mysticism, and radical speculation were discussed as parts of the same mystery. Morrison and Negovan discuss the intertwined history of symbol and magick, examining how each era has recast mystery in the imagination of its own time. If symbols began as bridges to the unseen—a shorthand for dream, ritual, memory, and the subconscious—what happens when those same forces are hijacked as instruments of programming? And what becomes possible when humanity learns to recognize, resist, and consciously shape the symbolic languages guiding its evolution?"

Thomas Negovan is the founder of Century Guild and author of Le Pater: Alphonse Mucha's Symbolist Masterpiece and the Lineage of Mysticism, and writes about tracing the hidden currents of Symbolism, Art Nouveau, mysticism, and esoteric visual culture.

Grant Morrison is a comic book writer, known for the likes of The Invisibles, Doom Patrol, Animal Man, Happy, The Filth, Zentih, All-Star Superman, Marvel Boy, Fantastic Four, Skrull Kill Krew, JLA, St Swithin's Day, Sebastian O, Arkham Asylum, Skin, Seven Soldiers and much more, as well as the TV series adaptation of Brave New World. Grant Morrison has often written about their relationship with magic and famously published a masturbatory guide to sigil magic in the back of The Invisibles. But this is their first book, actually, about magic.

Century Guild is an independent publisher and cultural archive founded in 1999, dedicated to the revival of Symbolist, Art Nouveau, Decadent, occult, and visionary art, with more than 80 successful Kickstarter campaigns. Magick, Symbol, and the Transcendence of Language will launch on Kickstarter as a limited-edition book on the 14th of July, 2026.

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