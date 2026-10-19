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Grant Perkins Creates A New Dorothy And Alice Graphic Novel In Rhyme

Grant Perkins creates a new Dorothy and Alice: The Green Looking Glass hardcover graphic novel in full rhyme for kids on Kickstarter

Article Summary Grant Perkins launches Dorothy and Alice: The Green Looking Glass, a full-colour rhyming hardcover graphic novel for kids.

The 50-page A4 adventure mashes up Oz and Wonderland, uniting Dorothy, Alice, the Tin Man, Lion, Queen and Hatter.

Told entirely in rhyme, the story blends classic picture-book charm with a modern comics sensibility for all ages.

The Kickstarter for Dorothy and Alice: The Green Looking Glass runs through 30 October, with a modest goal now in sight.

Grant Perkins has spent years drawing for the likes of 2000AD, Titan Comics, WWE, Doctor Who and The Toxic Avenger. Now the British artist and writer has turned his hand to a full-colour, 50-page A4 hardcover of a graphic novel for kids that smashes together two of the most enduring children's fantasy worlds, Oz and Wonderland. Dorothy and Alice: The Green Looking Glass is currently live on Kickstarter. It is a story told entirely in rhyme, packed with adventure and cheer, starring the two title heroines alongside the Tin Man, the Lion, the Scarecrow, a Witch, a Queen, the Tweedles, the Mad Hatter, and a host of other familiar faces as they get into all sorts of trouble.

"A story in rhyme, with adventure and cheer,

I've been making this book for the best part of a year.

It's about two girls, real heroes you see,

One called Alice, the other Dorothy.

There's a Tin Man and Lion and Scarecrow in tow,

A Witch and a Queen and strange friends that they know.

There's Tweedles and Hatters, a tea party too,

And all sorts of trouble for Alice and crew.

For readers of all ages, whatever your age,

Whatever your gender, come turn every page.

A4 hardback, fifty pages, filled with colour and fun,

The artwork is finished, the words are all done.

So if you'd like to help bring this book to the shelf,

Come join my Kickstarter and see for yourself."

Rhyming comics are relatively rare, examples being Jack Kirby's Etrigan the Demon, Wordburglar, as well as notable examples such as The Bishop And The Actress by Brian Bolland, The Sage in Groo by Mark Evanier, or The Bojeffries Saga by Alan Moore, who also included such scenes in V For Vendetta, and his Songbook strips. Well, here's another, from Grant Perkins.

Grant Perkins tells me "Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz have been two of my favourite stories for as long as I can remember. I've always loved these characters, these strange worlds and the wonderful sense that absolutely anything could happen. So, naturally, I decided to put them together. The result is a 50-page A4 hardback adventure told entirely in rhyme, bringing Dorothy and Alice together with the Tin Man, Lion, Scarecrow, Witch, Queen, Tweedles, Hatters, a tea party and all sorts of other strange and wonderful characters. And I've been keeping the whole thing secret for months. Do you have any idea how difficult it is to make an entire book and not immediately shout about it? I've wanted to tell you about this for SO LONG. But now I finally can. The artwork is finished. The words are finished. The book exists. Now I just need to get it printed."

Dorothy and Alice. & The Green Looking Glass is aimed at readers of all ages as a classic picture-book adventure with a modern comics sensibility. The campaign runs until the 30th of October 2026 and has raised $614 from 14 backers against a $933 goal, with eleven days to go. Can Bleeding Cool help get it across a very modest goal?

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