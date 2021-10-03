Graveneye: TKO Previews New Horror Graphic Novel for Halloween

Publisher TKO is entering Halloween season with the release of the new horror graphic novel, GRAVENEYE, by acclaimed creator Sloane Leong and artist Anna Bowles. Pre-orders are available now at TKO's website.

GRAVENEYE

By Sloane Leong & Anna Bowles

On Sale: November 30, 2021

Trade Paperback ISBN: 9781952203176 | Price: $19.99

eBook ASIN: 9781952203480 | Price: $7.99

GRAVENEYE is a chilling thriller, a tale of intense passion and dark obsession between two women who each harbor psychotic, demonic and murderous secrets, and the bloody clash that ensures inside the walls of a dilapidated old house.

Sloane Leong adeptly blends gothic horror, and psychological suspense with a pair of memorable and truly unsettled female leads who are brought to life via Anna Bowles' bold black and white artwork that is punctuated by blood red accents.

Ilsa lives alone in a large mansion deep in the woods. Ilsa has always lived here, though not always alone. Ilsa has a hunger, she likes to hunt, she likes to skin, and carve, and clean.

Now Ilsa has hired the young Marie to help her keep the big house tidy. But Marie brings demons of her own into Ilsa's domain. And watching these two strange birds locked in a cage is the house itself, cursed with sentience, destined to watch the horror of the human drama.

Sloane Leong is a self-taught cartoonist, artist and writer of Hawaiian, Chinese, Mexican, Native American, and European ancestries. She explores themes of survival, displacement, relationships, spirituality, identity and mental illness through various genres and mediums. She done work for companies like TKO Studios, Viz Media, New Republic, Image Comics, Cartoon Network, DC, Dark Horse, Boom!, Namco and BuzzFeed. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest.

Anna Bowles is a renowned cartoonist and illustrator who grew up in the greater Detroit area. She has been creating and publishing comics since 2009 and graduated from Grand Valley State University in 2016 with a BFA in studio art. She currently resides in London, England.

GRAVENEYE debuts digitally October 20th and in-print via trade channels on November 30th.