Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, adam highes, adam hughes, america's greatest hero, Chainkata!, David Nakayama, erik larsen, frank cho, ghost rider, hottest comics, Queen In Black, savage dragon, siktc, something is killing the children, Tomorrow Girl

Greatest American Hero Error In The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

The Greatest American Hero Error is No.1 in The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week on Bleeding Cool

Article Summary The Greatest American Hero Error hits No. 1 after a recalled misprinted cover sparked a fast aftermarket scramble.

Why The Greatest American Hero Error is hot: scarce recalled copies, collector buzz, and strong early sales data.

Tomorrow Girl, Savage Dragon, Chainkata, Dungeon Crawler Carl, and Queen in Black join this week’s hottest comics.

Frank Cho’s Absolute Martian Manhunter, Ghost Rider, and Amazing Spider-Man round out CovrPrice’s top ten.

Ah, the return of the "error" edition of comic books to the collectable market with The Greatest American Hero from AMP Comics… while an Adam Hughes homage cover by Ben Dunn for the also relatively low print run Tomorrow Girl from Antarctic Press has equally exploded. While Savage Dragon follows up on its "splash" issue in the charts, with Chainkata, Dungeon Crawler Carl, Queen In Black and Frank Cho drawing Absolute Martian Manhunter, all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

THE GREATEST AMERICAN HERO #1 – RAFAEL LOUREIRO – ACTION COMICS #1 HOMAGE – ERROR | AMP COMICS | JULY 2026 There are a few things in comics that immediately send a book to the top of a collector's want list. A recalled book is one of them. This book didn't print anything controversial or sexually graphic (looking at you, Savage Dragon). Instead, this book was distributed to retailers with a massive error on the front cover. Just above the rear passenger wheel, an unknown object is cropped onto the cover. AMP immediately recalled the books, but some already made it to the aftermarket, and the urge to possess this error cover took over! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. TOMORROW GIRL #20 – BEN DUNN – HOMAGE | ANTARCTIC PRESS | JULY 2026 The Adam Hughes cover on SUPERGIRL AND THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #23 is the stuff of legend. That book has become a modern-day grail, and a few fans are lucky enough to have a copy of their own. Other fans hunt down facsimile covers or homage covers like this one. Tomorrow Girl takes center stage as Ben Dunn homages the iconic Hughes cover. It was a hit as soon as it dropped and immediately went up in value shortly after it was released. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. SAVAGE DRAGON #281 – ERIK LARSEN – 1970S RETRO | IMAGE | JULY 2026 Every collector in the comic world knew this book would be hot once it was released. After all, SAVAGE DRAGON #280 shocked the comic collecting community with a very naughty concluding panel. In #280, there were variant covers with alternate endings featuring an even more graphic "splash" panel, which was reported to appear only in the 1970s retro variant cover. Since the last book was top-tier raunchiness, fans went hunting for this follow-up book. The top-selling variant of #280 was the 1970s retro variant. Fans hoped to find an alternate ending in this issue also, but it has been confirmed that all variants of #281 have the same interior. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. QUEEN IN BLACK #1 – DAVID NAKAYAMA – BLIND BAG – MARY JANE SWIMSUIT | MARVEL | JULY 2026 Blind bags are a somewhat new concept in comic book collecting lately. Love it or hate it, it is now the new marketing trend and a way to drop hot covers. This book is hot for many reasons, but maybe the main reason is that it's a fantastic David Nakayama cover. Nakayama plays into the summer heat by designing MJ's bathing suit with a nod to her current role as Venom, and fans dig it! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. CHAINKATA #ASHCAN – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – 2026 SDCC | IMAGE | JULY 2026 Wow! CHAINKATA has been building up hype week after week! Last week, this SDCC ashcan was at spot #7 with the highest raw sale being $125. This week the book has made significant jumps in value and movement. Daniel Warren Johnson's fanbase seems to be growing exponentially as the hype builds for this book's November release. There are currently two ashcans circulating: a black-and-white retailer one-per-store ashcan and this full-color cover one from SDCC. Count yourself lucky if you were able to get a copy of this SDCC exclusive, as this book is now fetching a pretty penny! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL SPECIAL EDITION #0 – SWEET JOE – NOMASSS COMICS – SIKTC HOMAGE (LIMITED 350) | VAULT | JULY 2026 Dungeon Crawler Carl (DCC) started off in a series of novels to build up its fanbase. When it made the jump to comics, it brought a giant wave with it! The Free Comic Book Day book of DCC's first appearance was released; it was a madhouse. The book erupted online, and the issue wasn't that "free" anymore. Since then, the comic has had a ton of exclusive covers. This particular book is the ingenious result of crossing over DCC with SIKTC for a badass homage cover to the first issue of SIKTC. The book was a limited print, only available as an SDCC exclusive, making it a hot commodity for all those who were unable to attend! We tracked it at a high sale of $265 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1 – FRANK CHO – 2026 SDCC – DCU INFINITE SUBSCRIPTION – GLOW-IN-THE-DARK | DC | JULY 2026 The week after SDCC is for the comic book fans who were unable to attend. These fans look through all the exclusive covers and soon lock in on the hottest artwork. Of course, Frank Cho presented a fantastic cover for the reprint of ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1. Not only is this an exclusive cover, a Frank Cho cover, and limited to DC Infinite subscribers… it is also glow-in-the-dark! Genius! If any exclusive cover of a DC character would be glow-in-the-dark, it should absolutely be Martian Manhunter! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. 2026 SHANTAE SWIMSUIT SPECIAL #1 – LIFE IS PI (1:5) | UDON ENTERTAINMENT | JULY 2026 It's summer, and the swimsuit special covers are out. There are a lot of reasons this book could be trending, but we all know the reason why… It's a 1:5 retailer exclusive! Fans love rarity in their books, and a 1:5 ratio cover is a hard one to pass by. Right? That's probably the only reason. We tracked it at a high sale of $17 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. GHOST RIDER VOL 2 #1 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | MAY 1990 There are a lot of great books on our Top Ten this week, but fans have not forgotten about the mic drop Marvel laid down at SDCC. Ghost Rider is officially entering the MCU! The announcement was made on stage as they brought out Ryan Gosling, who will be portraying the Spirit of Vengeance. Marvel did not make clear which version of Ghost Rider that Gosling will be playing. However, for those wanting to speculate, this cover and first appearance of Daniel Ketch is an affordable and easily attainable copy to secure! We tracked it at a high sale of $51 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #546 – STEVE MCNIVEN – REGULAR | MARVEL | FEBRUARY 2008 When Spider-Man: Brand New Day was announced, a ton of speculation about the villain started to hit the forums. This book was suspect number one, as it was the first appearance of Mr. Negative. A rumored casting choice made this book the number one key issue to chase. Now that the movie is out, this book is trending for a different reason. This book kicked off the Brand New Day storyline in the comics, which aligns with certain story elements of the film. The movie is on track to hit $1 billion at the box office, a momentous occasion for the webslinger! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, 1st of August, 2026.

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