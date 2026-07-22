Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: F1, greg land, iron man

Greg Land Gets To Draw F1 Drivers Carlos Sainz & Alex Albon For Marvel

Greg Land gets to draw F1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon in Iron Man: Racing Towards Doom from Marvel Comics written by Ethan Sacks.

Article Summary Greg Land draws Iron Man: Racing Towards Doom, a Marvel one-shot teaming Tony Stark with F1 stars Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

Written by Ethan Sacks with Atlassian Williams F1, the October special blends Formula 1 speed, Marvel action and Doctor Doom.

Greg Land handles the interiors as Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America face Doom on and off the track with Williams drivers.

Ethan Sacks and editor Mark Paniccia tease a high-stakes Marvel race story, with Doctor Doom plotting beyond the checkered flag.

Iron Man: Racing Towards Doom is a one shot comic by Ethan Sacks and Greg Land, created in collaboration with the Atlassian Williams Formula 1 Racing Team and featuring drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, for October. Expect the photo reference artwork from Greg Land to be off the scale on this one….

IRON MAN: RACING TOWARDS DOOM #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS Art by GREG LAND Cover by PHIL NOTO

Combining the thrills of Formula 1 racing with super hero storytelling, IRON MAN: RACING TOWARDS DOOM #1 follows the latest F1 season in the Marvel Universe where Doctor Doom will stop at nothing to make sure Latveria comes out on top! The saga teams Iron Man up with Atlassian Williams F1 Team star drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon to save the day in an action packed adventure that also features Black Widow, Captain America and more of Marvel's greatest heroes! When high-speed tech collides with world-shaking danger, Iron Man must take the lead! Atlassian Williams F1 Team star drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon face a Latverian threat on and off the track. But at the finish line, Doctor Doom waits, and he's playing for keeps!!! On Sale 10/21

Explaining what drew him to the one-shot, apart from the money obviously, Sacks said "With IRON MAN: RACING TOWARDS DOOM, we are in the unique (pole) position to introduce fans of Williams F1, a racing team with a storied history, to what's so cool about the comic book medium. And we can show super hero fans what's awesome about the fastest sport in the world. You can practically feel the draft from the racing sequences produced by Greg Land and the art team, with guidance from the experts at Williams in the passenger seat. Star racers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon joining Iron Man and several of his Avengers pals against the nefarious Doctor Doom? Now, that's a Marvel Team-Up for the ages."

"Marvel fans know that when Doom sets his sights on something, the consequences ripple far beyond a single corner of the Marvel Universe," Editor Mark Paniccia added. "This story throws Iron Man into one of those moments, but what game is Doom really playing behind the checkered flag?"

We are going to get so many more Doctor Doom comic books like this in the run-up to December, are we not

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