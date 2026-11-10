Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Grinding Against The Marrow, markosia, Mauro De Falco, snake, thought bubble

Grinding Against The Marrow, A Muslim Parkour Comic, At Thought Bubble

Grinding Against The Marrow, a comic about a homeless Muslim woman using parkour to evade corrupt cops, at Thought Bubble this weekend

Article Summary Grinding Against The Marrow debuts at Thought Bubble, collecting Snake and Mauro De Falco’s intense parkour thriller.

Set on Halloween in Marrow, the story follows Soma, a homeless Muslim woman hunted by youths and corrupt cops.

Originally a Webtoon and later a Markosia mini-series, Grinding Against The Marrow is now released as a new collection.

Snake and Mauro De Falco will appear at Thought Bubble’s twentieth edition at Harrogate Convention Centre this weekend.

Grinding Against The Marrow, a new graphic novel by Snake and Mauro De Falco debuts at Redshirt Hall, table D17a, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition next weekend. The story is set on Halloween in the small-minded town of Marrow, following Soma, a homeless Muslim woman of few words who is hunted by packs of mask-wearing youths and corrupt cops, but she has a special skill to beat them all… It is marked for ages 18 and over only.

"It's Halloween. All the ghouls are out! We're stuck in the small-minded town of Marrow with Soma, an all action, homeless Muslim of minimal words. She's hunted by packs of mask-wearing youths, and corrupt cops. But she's also got one particular skill that makes her formidable: parkour free running! Soma so writes poems throughout the story!"

Garth Ennis has said of Snake's work: "Snake has the rare gift of making me want to read on, which is half the battle for any writer!" The comic began as a Webtoon, then was published as a four-issue mini-series by Markosia before the new collection was released. Snake, whose full name is Scott Matthew Watson, is a poet, spoken-word artist, and comic creator with a Master of Fine Arts in Writing for Stage and Broadcast Media. Mauro De Falco is the artist, from Naples. And they'll both be at Thought Bubble this weekend…

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this coming weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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