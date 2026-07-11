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Hal Seeger and Bill Williams' The Farmer's Daughter #3, Up for Auction

A little-known title from obscure publisher Stanhall Publications, The Farmer's Daughter was the creation of animators Hal Seeger, Bill Williams, and Irv Spector.

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Hal Seeger (1917-2005) is best known as a creator and producer of animated cartoons, most famously with the 1960s series Batfink, Milton the Monster, and Fearless Fly from his own Hal Seeger Studio, but he also had a hand in the comic book industry during the late Golden Age. Seeger's path in both comics and animation began with Fleischer Studio, where he was originally hired as an assistant to Bud Counihan on the Betty Boop comic strip. Seeger proceeded to work on a variety of animated cartoons at Fleischer until the company went bankrupt in 1941. Seeger's career in comic books was brief but memorable, beginning with work on DC Comics' Leave it to Binky, and including titles for Stanhall Publications like The Farmer's Daughter, Oh, Brother and G.I. Jane.

Vintage comic-style illustration from The Farmer's Daughter #3 featuring a smiling blonde woman and a man in a lodge doorway, with a speech bubble overhead. The scene has a playful, pin-up era look.
The Farmer's Daughter #3 (Stanhall Publications, 1954)

Stanhall Publications was owned by the father and son team of Michael Estrow and Stanley Estrow and was created as a vehicle for Seeger's comic book work, with the company name deriving from Stanley and Hal's first names. The publisher was part of a constellation of periodical publishing companies with loose connections to DC Comics foundational figures Harry Donenfeld and Paul Sampliner. Best remembered for becoming a co-owners of DC Comics and of distributor Independent News among other entities, Donenfeld and Sampliner had a hand in a number of other comics and magazine industry companies throughout the 1940s and early 1950s. Beyond Stanhall, other parts of this constellation which specifically involve the Estrow family include Ribage and Trojan Publishing.

Seeger edited the line, and the characters here were seemingly created by Seeger, Walt Disney animation alum Bill Williams, and fellow animator Irv Spector, who later worked on the 1973 Super-Friends animated series. It's unclear who worked on this Farmers Daughter #3 cover, but it is clear that it's one of the best good girl covers of the Stanhall line, and there's a CGC 6.0 copy up for auction in the July 9 – 11 Comic Books Signature Auction #7467 at Heritage Auctions.

CGC slab for The Farmer's Daughter #3 by Stanhall Publications, showing a colorful vintage comic book cover with a blonde woman and a farmer seated together while a comic speech bubble fills the right side. The label shows a 6.0 Universal grade with off-white to white pages.
The Farmer's Daughter #3 (Stanhall Publications, 1954)

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Mark SeifertAbout Mark Seifert

Co-founder and Creative director of Bleeding Cool parent company Avatar Press since 1996. Bleeding Cool Managing Editor, tech and data wrangler, and has been with Bleeding Cool since its 2009 beginnings. Wrote extensively about the comic book industry for Wizard Magazine 1992-1996. At Avatar Press, has helped publish works by Alan Moore, George R.R. Martin, Garth Ennis, and others. Vintage paper collector, advisor to the Overstreet Price Guide Update 1991-1995.
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