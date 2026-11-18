Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alan Moore, newlitg

Happy 73rd Birthday Alan Moore! The Daily LITG, 18th Of November 2026

Matthew Rosenberg Officially Off Todd McFarlane's Spawn was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Happy 73rd Birthday Alan Moore! A Thought Bubble reflection, Prince Monolulu deep dive, and a salute to Moore today.

Matthew Rosenberg officially off Todd McFarlane's Spawn tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for 18th November 2026.

Today's LITG also rounds up new DC Next Level launches, Marvel spoilers, and more comic industry news and gossip.

Plus, a look back through eight years of LITG history and comic book industry birthdays led by Alan Moore at 73.

Just back from Thought Bubble; it was lovely to see Leah and John Moore-Reppion at the show, and a reminder that it was Mr Moore's 73rd birthday today! To celebrate, I will think on Prince Monolulu, a real-life London "character" who Alan Moore introduced me to in the pages of The Great When, and went on enough of a deep dive to spoil me on his actual fate in a subsequent volume.

Matthew Rosenberg Officially Off Todd McFarlane's Spawn was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Matthew Rosenberg Officially Off Todd McFarlane's Spawn, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Batman/Deadpool #1 Spoilers

In LITG two years ago, Spurious Slow Horses

LITG three years ago, DC Comics giving you a semi.

LITG four years ago, Mike Hawthorne's royalty statements

LITG five years ago, Pokémon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Transformers

LITG seven years ago, we were looking at Rick & Morty

And Morbius was changing his designation.

LITG eight years ago, the Johnny Depp debate was just beginning

And Stan Lee's death was causing ructions.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Including a very special fellow.

Alan Moore , writer of Cinema Purgatorio, publisher of Dodgem Logic and actor in The Show.

, writer of Cinema Purgatorio, publisher of Dodgem Logic and actor in The Show. Comic book editor Lysa Hawkins .

. Eugene Varbanets , manga creator of CIRO.

, manga creator of CIRO. Comic book journalist Joshua Stone .

. Carr D'Angelo , owner of comic retailer Earth 2.

, owner of comic retailer Earth 2. Angel, Hald Past Midnight, Generation Zero artist Stephen Mooney.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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