Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: happy hogan, iron man

Happy Hogan Is Back From The Dead, But Is Iron Man Happy To See Him?

Happy Hogan Is Back From The Dead, But Is Tony Stark Happy To See Him? Iron Man #10 by Joshua Williamson, and Carmen Carnero (Spoilers)

Article Summary Happy Hogan returns in Iron Man #10, revived from the dead and unmasked as Citizen V, but with no clue how he came back.

Happy Hogan’s Marvel history runs from Tony Stark’s earliest ally to his tragic Civil War-era death at Pepper Potts’ request.

Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, and Happy Hogan now face painful fallout, tied to old wounds and Tony’s memories of Howard Stark.

Happy Hogan’s comeback could echo beyond comics, as Marvel readers weigh what his return may mean ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… So Happy Hogan is back in Iron Man #10 by Joshua Williamson and Carmen Carnero, after being revived from the dead. How? No one has any idea, least of all Happy Hogan, who has been posing as Citizen V in the current Iron Man comic. But not everyone is happy about it…

A supporting Iron Man character, Happy Hogan was created by Stan Lee, Robert Bernstein, and Don Heck in Tales of Suspense #45 in 1963. He was a former boxer from Brooklyn, nicknamed for his reluctance to smile, and he got a job with Tony Stark after saving his life by pulling him from a wrecked experimental race car.

Happy Hogan was among the first to learn Tony Stark's secret identity as Iron Man. He was married to Pepper Potts for a time and died after the Civil War storyline in 2007. He was injured by the villain Spymaster, left in a vegetative state, and later, Tony Stark terminated his life at Pepper's request.

The next year, in 2008, Happy Hogan returned – but only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was played in Iron Man by Iron Man's director, Jon Favreau, who played him in the rest of the films, as well as in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Deadpool & Wolverine, and is now head of security for Stark Industries.

But he stayed dead in the comics for twenty years. But we are getting the Avengers: Doomsday film in December, so this might be a suggestion that Jon Favreau, as Happy Hogan, comes face to face with Doctor Doom wearing Tony Stark's face.

But until then, Tony Stark, Happy Hogan and Pepper Potts have a few things to work through.

And it involves Tony Stark's father… or rather, what Tony remembers of him…

And fresh from a trip inside Magneto…

…he has a few other friends to stage an intervention…

There's a lot of that going around today.

Iron Man #10 by Joshua Williamson, Carmen Carnero

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