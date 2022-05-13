Hasbro Reveals Final Transformers Wreck N' Rule Figure with Twin Twist

The final Transformers Wreck N' Rule figure is here as Hasbro announces Diaclone Universe Twin Twist finishes the set. Inspired by classic Takara Tomy Diaclone colors, Twin Twist is ready to join Wreckers Crew in style. His classic Drill Tank mode returns, and he can be converted in just 18 steps. As for accessories, Hasbro has included 2 blasters along with a Headmaster figures that can transform from bot to head in a single step. Each Transformers Wreck 'N Rule Collection pack will include a piece to build the Wreckers hammer as well as feature connecting artwork. Twin Twist will also be an Amazon Exclusive Transformers release and the Transformers Generations Legacy figure is priced at $24.99. He is set to join the Wreckers Crew in November 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"When a mission seems like a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team of hardcore warriors is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done. Twin Twist is the loose cannon of the team. Nothing gives him more joy than shredding his enemies into scrap metal. Twin Twist can be uncontrollable at times, but he's proven his worth as a member of the Wreckers. Diaclone Universe Twin Twist figure converts to drill tank mode in 18 steps. Includes 2 blaster accessories and a Headmaster figure that converts from robot to Diaclone Universe Twin Twist figure's head in 1 step."

WRECK 'N RULE COLLECTION: If a mission is a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done

THE LOOSE CANNON: Nothing gives Twin Twist more joy than shredding his enemies into scrap metal. He can be uncontrollable at times, but he's proven his worth as a member of the Wreckers

CLASSIC CONVERSION & ACCESSORIES: Diaclone Universe Twin Twist figure converts to drill tank mode in 18 steps. Includes 2 blaster accessories and a Headmaster figure that converts from robot to head in 1 step

ASSEMBLE THE HAMMER: Each Wreck 'N Rule Collection pack includes with a piece of the Wreckers hammer. Collect all 5 packs to assemble and display the hammer (each sold separately, subject to availability)

