Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: It Demands Sacrifice, Krysten Ritter

Hear Krysten Ritter Read Bad Idea Comics' It Demands Sacrifice

Hear Krysten Ritter read Bad Idea Comics' It Demands Sacrifice by Philip Gellatt, David Yarovesky, Adam Pollina and Dean White

Article Summary Krysten Ritter reads Bad Idea Comics' It Demands Sacrifice in a new clip from the horror comic's vinyl record edition.

It Demands Sacrifice by Philip Gelatt, David Yarovesky, Adam Pollina and Dean White quickly went to a second printing.

The It Demands Sacrifice Record Read-A-Long pairs an exclusive comic with a 7-inch vinyl audio performance.

Hear Krysten Ritter voice cultist Suzie Q as Bad Idea revives vintage comic read-alongs with a star-studded cast.

A few weeks ago, Bad Idea Comics (finally) published It Demands Sacrifice. by Philip Gellatt, David Yarovesky, Adam Pollina and Dean White. It went to an instant second printing. But there is also another version out there, a variant cover that is also a vinyl record.

It Demands Sacrifice: Record Read-A-Long revives the classic 1970s comic-book read-alongs as each limited-edition package pairs an exclusive comic with a 7-inch vinyl record featuring a fully performed version of the story, complete with characters, score and sound effects. The full announced voice cast for the read-along also includes media stars Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian, Danny Elfman, Seth Green and Kumail Nanjani as well as comic book folk Jorge Fornés, Brett Bean, Mike Carey, Shelly Bond, Tomás Giorello, Joshua Dysart, Comic Tom, Near Mint Condition's Uncanny Omar, Beyond Wednesday's Brian McClay, Lunar Distribution's Christina Merkler, Kwan Chang and more. Did they ask me? No. But what I do have is my TikTok channel (see, they really should have had me on; I'm an influencer now) including the first clip from the record, featuring Krysten Ritter voicing the murderous hippie sex cultist, Suzie Q. Take it away Ms Jessica Jones…

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1 (OF 4)

(W) Philip Gelatt, David Yarovesky (A/CA) Adam Pollina

Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt (LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS), acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky (BRIGHTBURN), and visionary artist Adam Pollina (X-FORCE) carve up a shocking new horror comic book event. On a quiet farm, Bronson, the youngest and smallest member of a close-knit family of goats, lives an idyllic life of sun-drenched fields, fresh hay, and sibling rivalries. His greatest concern is proving to his older siblings—and, more importantly, his imposing father—that he is more than just the runt of the herd. Then, in a single night, everything changes. A drug-fueled, sex-obsessed satanic hippie murder cult descends on the farm, slaughtering the family who raised and protected the goats before abducting Bronson and his loved ones. Deep in the wilderness, beneath a blood-red moon, hundreds of cult followers gather for an ancient ritual. Their purpose: to sacrifice the goats and summon a ravenous demon from beyond. Now, the fate of his family rests on the shoulders of the one creature least prepared to save them. Innocent, outmatched, and absurdly cute, Bronson must summon a courage he never knew he possessed as he confronts knife-wielding cultists, unspeakable horrors, and forces far beyond his understanding in a desperate attempt to rescue his family before they are offered up in blood. $5.99

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