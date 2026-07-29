Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alice Oseman, Alison Sampson, Bex Ollerton, emma rios, Erica D'Urso, hamish steele, Heartstopper, jamie mckelvie, jock, John Allison, John J. Pearson, kate beaton, kieron gillen, Lauren Knight, lee garbett, matt fraction, RAMZEE, richard starkings, si spurrier, simon bisley, thought bubble, uk, Yudori

Heartstopper's Alice Oseman To Headline Harrogate's Thought Bubble

Heartstopper's Alice Oseman to Headline Harrogate's Thought Bubble Comic Con alongside Kate Beaton, Matt Fraction, Kieron Gillen and more

Bleeding Cool's favourite comic convention, Thought Bubble, has revealed the creator of Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, as a headline guest of this year's 20th Edition of the show. And following the release of Heartstopper Volume 6, the final instalment in Nick and Charlie's love story, which became an instant no 1 bestseller in combined adult and children's charts.

Alice Oseman will be joined at Thought Bubble this year by Kate Beaton, Matt Fraction, Jamie McKelvie, Kieron Gillen, Jock, Alison Sampson, Bex Ollerton, Hamish Steele, John Allison, John J. Pearson, Lauren Knight, Ramzee, Richard Starkings, Lee Garbett, Erica D'Urso, Emma Ríos, Si Spurrier, Yudori, Simon Bisley and many more. And as ever, I'll be wandering around. The convention is set to host over 600 comic-creating exhibitors and welcome thousands of comic fans over the weekend, with more guests from the comics industry still to be announced.

Thought Bubble Comic Convention will be taking place on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre. I've already booked my AirBNB.

Taking place throughout the first half of November, Thought Bubble Festival will see venues across Yorkshire hosting an programme of academic conferences, art exhibitions, artist and industry Q&As, social events, LGBTQ+ book clubs as well as thousands of free comics donated by the comics industry and given away to young readers by Leeds Libraries.

Thought Bubble is now one of the longest-running conventions and comic art events in the country. Founded in 2007 by Tula Lotay (aka Lisa Wood), who was working in Leeds comic book shop Travelling Man at the time, and encouraged by Travelling Man's Director and fellow Thought Bubble co-founder, Nabil Homsi; Lisa put together the first Thought Bubble Convention; a one-day event in the basement of Leeds Town Hall that celebrated comics, the creators making them and the fans who love them. Nineteen conventions later, Thought Bubble is still proudly independent and still delivered by a small team of dedicated comic lovers, having steadily become a cornerstone of the international comics community. Tickets for Thought Bubble Comic Convention 2026 are on sale now.

–

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!