Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Heather Antos, IDW Dark, star trek

Heather Antos Moves From Editing Star Trek At IDW To Something Darker

Heather Antos moves from editing Star Trek comics at IDW Publishing to something Darker...

Article Summary Heather Antos is stepping back from editing Star Trek at IDW after a five-year mission that reshaped the line.

Her Star Trek run delivered Eisner nominations, a Hugo Award, second printings, and record-breaking franchise sales.

Heather Antos says Thea Cheuk and Cassandra Jones will lead Star Trek next, with more Trek reveals still to come.

Heather Antos remains Senior Group Editor at IDW, with IDW Dark expected to expand and take her focus next.

Heather Antos, Senior Group Editor for Licensing at IDW Publishing, whose divisions were specifically credited in recent financial reports for turning around the fortune of the comics publisher, from losing millions of dollars a year to first breaking even and now returning to profit, led me to say, "Heather Antos has saved IDW Publishing." Most recently, she was working as Senior Group Editor on all the Star Trek, Paramount, IDW Crime, and IDW Dark lines. Well, now her responsibilities seem to be focusing on the latter. Heather Antos posted to her Instagram page earlier today, saying, "On this 60th anniversary of Star Trek, I'm passing the torch to the next great Starfleet captains. In the meantime, DARKer things lie ahead."

"Five years ago, I accepted a very specific five-year mission: to make Star Trek comics matter. To give this extraordinary franchise—and the fans who love it—the attention, care, ambition, and respect it deserves. Because Star Trek isn't just another licensed property. It was the first cinematic universe. It helped pave the way for Star Wars, comic cons, the MCU, and so much of the pop culture we live in today. I wanted our comics to reflect that legacy. Looking back, I'm incredibly proud of what we accomplished. A few Eisner nominations. A Hugo Award. Multiple second printings. Franchise sales records broken. And, most importantly, some truly incredible Star Trek stories brought to life by an extraordinary group of creators.

"So yes, it's bittersweet to say goodbye. Star Trek has always been about hope. About curiosity over fear, empathy over hatred, and the belief that we can build something better together. That message feels more important now than ever. I'm endlessly grateful to everyone who made this mission possible—from our incredible partners at Paramount to Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Christopher Cantwell, Adrian Bonilla, Angel Unzueta, Ramon Rosanas, Megan Leyens, Ryan North, Tim Sheridan, Chris Fenoglio, Andy Price, Joe Eisma, Serg Acuna, Mike Feehan, Jack Lawrence, Vernon Smith, Marissa Louise, Malachi Ward, JJ Lendl, Dennis Menheere, Alex Segura, Morgan Hampton, Angel Hernandez, Hernan Gonzalez, Charlie Kirchoff, Lee Loughridge, Clayton Cowles, Jodie Troutman, Vanessa Real, and every creator who put their heart into a page or cover. five-year mission.

"And to every reader who picked up one of these books, shared them with a friend, came to a signing, or simply believed in what we were trying to do: thank you. You were the reason for the mission in the first place. And now, an extra-special HURRAH to Thea Cheuk and Cassandra Jones, who are taking the helm for the next five-year mission. These books are in very, very good hands. In fact, the eagle-eyed reader may have already noticed their editor credits starting to appear."

"As for me… Well, don't think you're getting rid of me quite that easily. I've still got some strange new explorations in the Trek universe left to reveal. And you might be hearing about them very, very soon. Until then, thank you for letting me be part of this journey. I cannot wait to see what the next 60 years have in store. Go Boldly. And live long and prosper."

To reiterate, the change was Heather Antos' choice, after recent successes on series such as Red Shirts, my own favourite Last Starship and the upcoming Star Trek relaunch. She tells me, "This is truly a bittersweet moment as I've loved every moment exploring these strange new worlds. But as my responsibilities have grown at IDW, it's become clear that other universes need the same level of attention and care I was able to provide Trek. I'm so incredibly proud of this line, and there are some new books left to be announced. And I'm so excited to see where Thea Cheuk and Cassandra Jones fly the Federation next. In the meantime, folks care hear more about where I'm next focused at NYCC!"

Heather Antos remains Senior Group Editor at IDW, but it looks like the IDW Dark horror line, of which she is the architect of both licensed and non-licensed titles, will be getting an expansion at New York Comic-Con… where she will still have some big Star Trek surprises to announce…

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