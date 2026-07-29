Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, asgard, beta ray bill, cable, hela, iron man, mary jane watson, Queen In Black

Hell's Belles… The Queen In Black Is Finally Upon Us…(Spoilers)

Hell's Belles... The Queen In Black Is Finally Upon Us... with Thor, Hela, Knull and Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)

Article Summary Queen In Black #1 launches Hela as the new Queen in Black, seizing symbiote power and moving against Knull.

Mortal Thor and Queen In Black: Hela reveal Thor’s fall, Asgard’s erasure, and why Beta Ray Bill still remembers.

Earth faces full symbiote takeover in Queen In Black, with Mary Jane among the first transformed for Hela’s war.

Beta Ray Bill, Tony Stark and Defenders of Light and Dark begin forming teams to stop Queen In Black’s invasion.

Queen In Black should have started in June. Which is why scenes from today's Queen In Black appeared in May's Free Comic Book Day. But everything got delayed, and today we have three launch titles, Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello, Queen In Black Defenders Of Light And Dark #1 by Tom Walts and Ze Carlos, Queen In Black: Hela #1 by Al Ewing and Carlos Magno, as well as Mortal Thor #13 by Al Ewing, and Juann Cabal which also ties in, all out in one day. Thankfully, Armageddon and Absolute titles are taking a break… even Mephisto is trying to catch up on reading One World Under Doom while dealing with Hela…

In recent issues of The Mortal Thor, Loki did a thing, killed off Thor and now no one can remember Asgard.

Not even Knull, the former King In Black.

Well, almost no one.

Yes, Beta Ray Bill remembers Hela, Thor, Asgard, everyone else, even if the rest of the gods don't. And what does exist is divided as a replacement Thor is deprived of Balder, by dealing with his wife Karnilla, having married Hela and ruling Hel with her…

It's no idle gossip, of course, as we learn first-hand…

As Balder The Brave journeys to Hel to seek the truth behind the gossip…

And it seems to be bang on the money.

Hela is busy with her own agenda, of course. Becoming the Queen In Black and commanding all symbiotes… and then taking down the re-energing Knull. And she has Midgard in mind…

As Tony Stark also ponders the planet under assault…

Because just as all good nations at war know, you defeat one nation and then turn it against the other nations you are fighting.

It looks like the Earth is about to become Vichy France, whether it wants to or not.

As the entirety of the planet is to become symbioted for the Queen In Black, or hosts for symbiotes. It seems humans are natural hosts for Kylantar warriors…

Even Mary Jane Watson. And it's not just the women…

…it's the kids as well. Though Tony Stark has been through Stark Industries Human Resources training, it seems, and is happy to address all genders, or none. Well, there are aliens in the room as well, and who knows what their deal is.

And so as Tony Stark continues to get caught up with Mary Jane becoming Venom and Scarlet Witch becoming the Sorcerer Supreme… Mephisto has Doctor Doom all to himself now…

She can get up close up and personal with the King/Queen/Regent Of Black, whatever the pronouns in play…

Hela, it is. But only one person knows who or what this Hela is…

Even if no one wants to believe him.

Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

But sometimes you have to trust the alien with the big hammer and start to put the teams together…

Hey, don't be mean to the schizo parasites…

They might come in handy…

One way or another…

Get out the cosmic whiteboard and pick and choose…

One cosmic team…

…. after another.

And also keep one eye on the Christmas toy market.

Promises, promises…

QUEEN IN BLACK #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, KNULL, GOD OF THE VOID, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but HELA OF ASGARD might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war…and the SON OF VENOM is caught right in the middle! Writer Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, MORTAL THOR) and Iban Coello (IMPERIAL, FANTASTIC FOUR) – the team behind VENOM WAR – bring you a cosmic collision of evil versus evil with the good caught in the middle!

56 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

by Al Ewing and Iban Coello HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, KNULL, GOD OF THE VOID, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but HELA OF ASGARD might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war…and the SON OF VENOM is caught right in the middle! Writer Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, MORTAL THOR) and Iban Coello (IMPERIAL, FANTASTIC FOUR) – the team behind VENOM WAR – bring you a cosmic collision of evil versus evil with the good caught in the middle! 56 PGS./Rated T …$7.99 QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3) by TOM WALTZ and ZÉ CARLOS

UNLEASH THE HEROES! Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga! On Sale 7/8

by TOM WALTZ and ZÉ CARLOS UNLEASH THE HEROES! Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga! On Sale 7/8 QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

Written by AL EWING Art by CARLOS MAGNO

THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE! All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else? On Sale 7/8

Written by AL EWING Art by CARLOS MAGNO THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE! All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else? On Sale 7/8 Mortal Thor #13 by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal

A FINAL TALE OF…ASGARD? Wreathed in sorrow, chained by his mother's schemes, Magni accepted the weight of the throne of Asgard. As the forces of doom and death gathered about him, could he escape his destiny…or would his fall bring on a new Ragnarok? This is the story of the SON OF THOR…and the fate of a Golden Realm.

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