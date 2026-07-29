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Hell's Belles… The Queen In Black Is Finally Upon Us…(Spoilers)

Hell's Belles... The Queen In Black Is Finally Upon Us... with Thor, Hela, Knull and Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Queen In Black #1 launches Hela as the new Queen in Black, seizing symbiote power and moving against Knull.
  • Mortal Thor and Queen In Black: Hela reveal Thor’s fall, Asgard’s erasure, and why Beta Ray Bill still remembers.
  • Earth faces full symbiote takeover in Queen In Black, with Mary Jane among the first transformed for Hela’s war.
  • Beta Ray Bill, Tony Stark and Defenders of Light and Dark begin forming teams to stop Queen In Black’s invasion.

Queen In Black should have started in June. Which is why scenes from today's Queen In Black appeared in May's Free Comic Book Day. But everything got delayed, and today we have three launch titles, Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello, Queen In Black Defenders Of Light And Dark #1 by Tom Walts and Ze Carlos, Queen In Black: Hela #1 by Al Ewing and Carlos Magno, as well as Mortal Thor #13 by Al Ewing, and Juann Cabal which also ties in, all out in one day. Thankfully, Armageddon and Absolute titles are taking a break… even Mephisto is trying to catch up on reading One World Under Doom while dealing with Hela

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

In recent issues of The Mortal Thor, Loki did a thing, killed off Thor and now no one can remember Asgard.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

Not even Knull, the former King In Black.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

Well, almost no one.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

Yes, Beta Ray Bill remembers Hela, Thor, Asgard, everyone else, even if the rest of the gods don't. And what does exist is divided as a replacement Thor is deprived of Balder, by dealing with his wife Karnilla, having married Hela and ruling Hel with her…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Mortal Thor #13 by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal

It's no idle gossip, of course, as we learn first-hand…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

As Balder The Brave journeys to Hel to seek the truth behind the gossip…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

And it seems to be bang on the money.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1

Hela is busy with her own agenda, of course. Becoming the Queen In Black and commanding all symbiotes… and then taking down the re-energing Knull. And she has Midgard in mind…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK #1  by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

As Tony Stark also ponders the planet under assault…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

Because just as all good nations at war know, you defeat one nation and then turn it against the other nations you are fighting.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

It looks like the Earth is about to become Vichy France, whether it wants to or not.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

As the entirety of the planet is to become symbioted for the Queen In Black, or hosts for symbiotes. It seems humans are natural hosts for Kylantar warriors…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

Even Mary Jane Watson. And it's not just the women…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

…it's the kids as well. Though Tony Stark has been through Stark Industries Human Resources training, it seems, and is happy to address all genders, or none. Well, there are aliens in the room as well, and who knows what their deal is.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

And so as Tony Stark continues to get caught up with Mary Jane becoming Venom and Scarlet Witch becoming the Sorcerer Supreme… Mephisto has Doctor Doom all to himself now…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

She can get up close up and personal with the King/Queen/Regent Of Black, whatever the pronouns in play…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

Hela, it is. But only one person knows who or what this Hela is…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

Even if no one wants to believe him.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)

Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

But sometimes you have to trust the alien with the big hammer and start to put the teams together…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

Hey, don't be mean to the schizo parasites…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

They might come in handy…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK #1  by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

One way or another…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello

Get out the cosmic whiteboard and pick and choose…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

One cosmic team…

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

…. after another.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

And also keep one eye on the Christmas toy market.

Queen In Black (Spoilers)
QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3)

Promises, promises…

  • QUEEN IN BLACK #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello
    HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, KNULL, GOD OF THE VOID, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but HELA OF ASGARD might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war…and the SON OF VENOM is caught right in the middle! Writer Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, MORTAL THOR) and Iban Coello (IMPERIAL, FANTASTIC FOUR) – the team behind VENOM WAR – bring you a cosmic collision of evil versus evil with the good caught in the middle!
    56 PGS./Rated T …$7.99
  • QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #1 (OF 3) by TOM WALTZ and ZÉ CARLOS
    UNLEASH THE HEROES! Beta Ray Bill is the only hero in Midgard who remembers Hela, the Goddess of Death…but does that mean he and his team can counter a Queen in Black? Meanwhile, Tony Stark's all-new Black Metal Armor is the ultimate weapon against Knull, God of the Void…but does he have command of his own defense squad? This all leads to the mission that'll decide the outcome of the Queen in Black saga! On Sale 7/8
  • QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA #1
    Written by AL EWING Art by CARLOS MAGNO
    THE QUEEN TAKES HER THRONE! All the secrets of the Queen in Black—revealed! Why were Hela and Tyr in Midgard when the Rainbow Bridge fell? How did she cage Knull, God of the Void? And which Thor tried to stop her? Balder the Brave seeks the answers from Karnilla of the Norns…but will he live to tell anyone else? On Sale 7/8
  • Mortal Thor #13 by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal
    A FINAL TALE OF…ASGARD? Wreathed in sorrow, chained by his mother's schemes, Magni accepted the weight of the throne of Asgard. As the forces of doom and death gathered about him, could he escape his destiny…or would his fall bring on a new Ragnarok? This is the story of the SON OF THOR…and the fate of a Golden Realm.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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