Early Frank Frazetta Art In Outlaws From D.S. Publishing On Auction For fans of Frank Frazetta, you will want to check out this auction taking bids today at Heritage Auctions for some of his early work.

Frank Frazetta casts a long shadow as an artist, easily one of the most influential and imitated artists of the 20th century as far as comics go. Name a modern artist you love, and I bet you $5 that they would name him as an influence. One of the best things about the classic pencilers we revere is how flexible they could be with their style and storytelling. Sure, we all love Frazetta's fantasy worlds and the barbarians and beasts he created, but he could also tell a mean western, as you can see in Outlaws #9 from D.S. Publishing way back in the late 1940's. Issue #9, the last of the series and featuring Frazetta artwork, is the featured part of a four-issue lot on Heritage Auctions today. The winning bidder gets issues 5-9, and right now it would only cost you $24. Check out the lot below.

Frazetta, But Not As You May Think Of Him

"Outlaws #5-9 Group (D.S. Publishing, 1948-49). Includes #5 (GD with water damage, front cover detached at top staple, soiling) 6 (VG/FN, foxing), 7 (VG, soiling, staining), 8 (VG+ with scuffing and staining;), and 9 (Overstreet lists as "scarce" – Frank Frazetta art – VG with staining and chews). Artists include Graham Ingels, Al McWilliams, and Joe Orlando. Approximate Overstreet value for group = $300. Cover by Richard Case. Stories and art by Frank Frazetta, Louis Schroeder, Paul Reinman, Art Gates and Howard Larsen. Shoot-outs and showdowns between the outlaws and lawmen of the Old West, from DS Publishing. Cattle rustler Boone Marlow starts a solo crime career after his brothers are captured, in an early story by future art legend Frank Frazetta. Tom doesn't believe neighbor Jean needs to learn how to handle a gun, but when the need arises, he's glad she's got one. The owners of an emerald mine face the wrath of Barento, king of the bandits. Prairie Jinx; Feud at Bitter Creek; Shoot to Kill; The Matador Merzon Mesa ; Heroes of the Old West: Sutter & Marshalls Wonderful Discovery; Green Gold. Final issue of the series. 32 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

Go here to place a bid on this lot, especially noteworthy for the scarcity of #9. While there, go ahead and click around a bit at the other books and lots taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.