Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: Circuit Breaker, conan, highlander

Exclusive: Highlander Comic in Titan's Official December 2026 Solicits

The new Highlander #1 comic book launches in Titan Comics' official full December 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Titan Comics’ Official Full December 2026 Solicits debut Highlander: The Original Screenplay #1 by Gregory Widen and Szymon Kudranski.

Titan Comics’ Official Full December 2026 Solicits also feature Doctor Who, Blade Runner, Vampire titles, and Vampire Survivors.

Conan dominates Titan Comics’ Official Full December 2026 Solicits with new issues, Reforged releases, packs, and an omnibus.

Titan Comics’ Official Full December 2026 Solicits expand with manga launches like Break Blade and Black Witch Mirror Vol. 1.

Titan Comics December 2026 solicits and solicitations end the year with the launch of Highlander: The Original Screenplay #1 by Gregory Widen and Szymon Kudranski, Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker gets collected, plus new issues of Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake in Hate #2, Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus: Die with Honor #2, and the finale of Vampire Survivors #4. Heroic Signatures continues with Jim Zub's Conan the Barbarian #38 and Conan the Barbarian: Tides of the Tyrant King #4, Roy Thomas and Dick Giordano's The Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged #8, limited issue packs, collected editions, and a slate of new manga launches, including Break Blade Vol. 1 and Black Witch Mirror Vol. 1.

Highlander: The Original Screenplay #1 (of 4)

(W) Gregory Widen (A) Szymon Kudranski

Covers: Gerardo Zaffino, Lee Binding, Szymon Kudranski, Claudia Gironi, Brian Bysouth

Based on the original story by writer Gregory Widen, Highlander: The Original Screenplay presents the original vision for the timeless classic. This lavishly illustrated comic tells the story of the immortal Connor MacLeod as he lives through the centuries facing off against rivals for the mysterious prize. Based on Gregory Widen's original script, this volume presents the story as you've never seen it before. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake in Hate #2 (of 4)

(W) John Lees (A) Tom Mandrake

Covers: Alan Quah, Claudia Ianniciello, Jenna Cha

As the disappearances continue, Silky continues to venture deep into the heart of the protest zone. However, he must walk the tightrope of doing what's right, and doing what's right for the masquerade. As he gets closer to Terence, the line blurs and his emotions begin to take the reins of the beast inside. Surely interfering in human matters will mean nothing good for himself, nor the masquerade. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus: Die with Honor #2 (of 4)

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Mariano Taibo

Covers: Jakub Rebelka, Alan Quah, V.V. Glass

Alura shows photos of Stix and Mead to the Kalanthia traitor, Uldren, who now runs Cheshire Corp's bootleg Replicant program. Realizing they are still alive, he panics and demands that she kill them. Alura refuses until Uldren makes good on his promise to deliver the bootleg Replicants. Later, she summons Stix and introduces him to the "Borealis Team"—three Cheshire Replicants based on the original Aurora Team that served with Stix on Kalanthia. He is ordered to lead them on a mission to hunt down and kill Madame Nomura. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Vampire Survivors #4 (of 4)

(W) David Hazan (A) Jimmy Kucaj (C) Jão Canola

Covers: Alessio Petillo, Avenoirn

Mamma Mia Capella Magna! The Belpaese and the Ladonnas team up inside the hallowed halls of Capella Magna for the exorcism of Imelda Belpaese. But the Trickster is no demon and what better way to defeat Imelda Belpaese than to make her own family take her life. Can Imelda convince her brothers to trust her or is this the end of the Belpaese family? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Conan the Barbarian: Tides of the Tyrant King #4

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesus Merino

Covers: Gerardo Zaffino, Jesus Merino, Derek Laufman

Conan of Cimmeria believed that Thulsa Doom's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more. If it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living! The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Conan the Barbarian #38

(W) Jim Zub (A) Ivan Gil

Covers: Juan Alberto Hernandez, Aaron Lopresti, Sedat Oezgen, Ivan Gil

Conan is an audacious thief in Zamora and his latest heist is one he won't soon forget: 'steal' a young bride from her noble family so she can marry her secret lover. But, even if he succeeds, the reward will cost the Cimmerian more than he ever bargained for! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

The Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged #8

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Dick Giordano

Covers: Ian Churchill, Brian Moore

Adapted from the tale by Conan creator Robert E. Howard, Conan seeks a legendary treasure buried within a lost city. But ancient secrets, deadly rivals, and monstrous forces stand between him and his prize in one of the Cimmerian's most legendary treasure hunts ever! Deception and danger abound in "Jewels of Gwahlur," from Roy Thomas and Dick Giordano. Plus, the fifth installment of Robert E. Howard's legendary Hyborian Age essay, adapted by Roy Thomas and Walter Simonson. 64 pgs • $11.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Black Star #1-5 Pack

(W) Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney & Eric Putzer (A) Joe Bocardo

Covers: Martin Simmonds, Jenna Cha, Danny Luckert, Andrea Olimipieri, Raymond Gay & Nestor Redulla

Amidst skirmishes between two warring factions in the early nineteenth-century fur trade, Dashiell Carlyle discovers he has magical abilities… and that he's not alone. Thrust into a secret order with designs to use their magic to build a new and better world, Dashiell discovers that their utopia may come at a horrific cost. Limited to 500 copies. 5 x 32 pgs • $24.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Conan the Barbarian #33-36 Pack

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino

Covers: Roberto De La Torre, Esad Ribic, Gerardo Zaffino, Mark Bagley

Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder! Limited to 600 copies. 4 x 32 pgs • $19.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Solomon Kane: The Lion Errant #1-4 Pack

(W/A) Patch Zircher

Covers: Patch Zircher, Liam Sharp, Nick Marinkovich, Micah Ulrich

Solomon Kane is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet. Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all. Legend meets legend. Steel meets the divine. The Sword of Vengeance answers a higher call. Limited to 300 copies. 4 x 32 pgs • $19.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

The Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged Vol. 2

(W) Roy Thomas (A) John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala

Covers: Earl Norem, Neal Adams

Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged — Classic Hyborian Adventures Restored in Glorious Full Color! In the savage world of the Hyborian Age, kingdoms rise and fall by steel and sorcery—and the mighty Conan the Barbarian walks the blood-soaked road between them. This volume collects three issues of Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged (#4–6), presenting newly restored full-color editions of legendary stories originally published in the classic The Savage Sword of Conan magazine series. 192 pgs • $19.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

The Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 13

(W) Chuck Dixon, John Arcudi, Roy Thomas (A) Ernie Chan, Mike Docherty

Covers: Earl Norem

An Omnibus continuing the Cimmerian's most savage adventures! This collection reprints for the first time Conan the Rogue! Considered one of the finest '90s Conan graphic novels, Conan the Rogue sees John Buscema on pencil, ink, and color duties in a story he wrote with Conan legend Roy Thomas! This collection also features beloved Conan scribe John Arcudi's earliest work on the character! 864 pgs • $125.00, On Sale December 9, 2026

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus: To Lose Is to Win Vol. 2

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Mariano Taibo

Covers: Jose Beroy, Junggeun Yoon

Discovering that Mead and Stix are still alive, Uldren, their former commanding officer, is bent on killing them before they can reveal that he betrayed his men to conceal stealing Tyrell data—secret information that allowed the Cheshire Corp. to create its own bootleg Replicant assassins. Meanwhile, still dealing with the fallout from the Yakuza civil war, Stix and Mead find themselves fighting for survival against Rumika, a Blade Runner sent by Tyrell to destroy Cheshire and everyone connected to it. Collecting issues #1-4 of the critically acclaimed, smash hit series Blade Runner Tokyo Nexus: To Lose is to Win. 112 pgs • $17.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker

(W) Dulcie Montoya, Dan Watters (A) Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä

Covers: Jay Anacleto

The Fugitive Doctor faces all new foes in two comic strip adventures, as for the first time, she encounters the Daleks! In Adversary of the Daleks, the Doctor arrives in Thessaloniki in ancient Greece where she discovers that even the gods fear strange visitors from across the universe. While in Dawn of the Daleks the Doctor travels to the war-ravaged world of Skaro as the Doctor battles the Daleks with the fate of their Kaled forebears at stake! 112 pgs • $17.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Break Blade Vol. 1

(W/A) Yunosuke Yoshinaga

Celebrating 20 years since its Japanese debut, experience the iconic saga that inspired the hit anime and films. In a kingdom where magic shapes every battlefield and machines of war tower over the land, Rygart Arrow, one of the few who cannot use magic, uncovers a powerful ancient Golem only he can pilot. As tensions erupt into full-scale invasion, Rygart's journey blends political intrigue, explosive mecha combat, and emotional depth with breathtaking visuals and immersive worldbuilding. 160 pgs • $12.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Black Witch Mirror Vol. 1

(W/A) Yonan Togawa

In a world where mirrors are more than simple reflections, they serve as gateways to something far more dangerous. A young girl's quiet life begins to fracture when she encounters a mysterious witch, one who doesn't just see through mirrors, but manipulates what lies within them. As strange occurrences ripple through her town, reality itself seems to blur, and the line between memory and illusion becomes dangerously thin. Each reflection reveals fragments of hidden truths: forgotten pasts, suppressed desires, and unsettling possibilities. But the deeper she is drawn into this mirrored world, the more she risks losing her 208 pgs • $12.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Vol. 1

(W) Tofuro Futsukaichi (A) Data

Reborn as the villainess in a retro otome game, Luna uses future economic insight to rebuild her family empire, and Japan before the 2008 crash. An economic collapse in September 2008 ends one woman's life – but marks the beginning of another path. Reincarnated as Luna Keikain, the destined villainess of an otome game set in modern Japan, she inherits not only a noble title but a looming financial crisis. Armed with knowledge of the future and emerging technologies, Runa sets out to save her family's faltering Keika Group – and avert the economic crash that will define her past life. 192 pgs • $12.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

The Legendary Witch Is Reborn as an Oppressed Princess Vol. 1

(W) Touko Amekawa (A) Nae Serizawa

Princess Claudia's life should be tragic… pushed from a window by her uncle, coldly ignored, and dismissed by all. But when her past-life memories awaken, she remembers she was Adelheid, a legendary witch who once commanded legions of magicians. Now reborn, she refuses to be anything but herself: fabulously powerful and utterly carefree! With unrivaled magic that can shake the world and a reluctant, grumpy boy named Noah in tow as her servant, Claudia sweeps aside opposition, unravels dark curses, and reshapes her destiny, even if it means napping mid-battle and snuggling up after using too much power. 192 pgs • $12.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Baby. Vol. 2

(W/A) Chang Sheng

Baby. Vol. 2 picks up right where volume 1 left off. Set in a pulse-pounding post-apocalyptic world where parasitic aliens warp humans into monstrous machines and every clash threatens what's left of civilization. This high-stakes sci-fi thriller follows a survivor entangled in secrets of vengeance, identity, and the devastating price of power. With stylish visuals, tight pacing, and philosophical undercurrents, it is the second in an explosive five-volume saga steeped in mecha warfare, alien horror, and dystopian intrigue. 320 pgs • $24.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

High Elf with a Long Life Vol. 2

(W) Rarutori (A) Ciavis and Kou Narita

Bored of over a century of forest life, Acer ventures out with bow in hand, seeking adventure, treasure, and the unpredictable chaos of the wider magical realm. Acer's break from woodland tranquility grows into a full‑blown journey across a wondrous fantasy realm. Following his decision to leave the Great Pulha Woodlands behind, Acer visits new lands where his decades of peace‑time skill give way to fresh trials and discoveries. From bustling port towns to glittering cities, he tests his mettle with swordplay and magic under the tutelage of surprising mentors and makes connections that broaden his view of this vast world. Along the way he finds that life outside the forest offers delicious meals, curious customs, and mysteries worth unraveling – and every path he takes brings him closer to mastering the art of living fully with a lifetime ahead of him. 176 pgs • $12.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Strange Pictures Vol. 3

(W) Uketsu (A) Kikou Aiba

A pregnant woman's doodles on her husbands blog conceal a dire warning. A doodle from a child that is about to commit a horrific crime. A murder victim's final sketch becomes a clue that drags an amateur sleuth into a labyrinth of secrets. Each picture is innocent at first glance – yet when pieced together, they reveal a web of unsolved mysteries and shattered psyches. 160 pgs • $12.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Welcome to Ghost Mansion Vol. 4

(W/A) Nebukuro

The ghostly tenants multiply and mayhem ensues, as Kaoru's haunted property management hits its strangest chapter yet in a mansion where the afterlife has more chaos than check‑ins. Things get even weirder at the condo of spirits with "peculiar circumstances." Kaoru's supernatural property empire is thriving but decidedly unsettled: trickster apparitions, sentimental specters, and mischievous phantoms all compete for attention – and a comfortable haunt. As the resident exorcist‑turned‑tenant Tsuzumi continues to adapt (or fail to adapt) to ghostly roommates, new otherworldly faces arrive with pasts that are as bizarre as they are heartbreaking. Bonds between the living and the dead deepen, making rent day feel more like an emotional séance than a mundane chore. 208 pgs • $12.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

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