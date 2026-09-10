Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, canada, Ho Che Anderson, NYCC, trump

Ho Che Anderson's DC Black Label Comic To Be Announced At NYCC

Ho Che Anderson's DC Black Label Comic Announcing At NYCC... but should he travel from Canada to the USA for its announcement?

Article Summary Ho Che Anderson says his new DC Black Label comic will be announced at New York Comic Con this October.

Anderson may join a NYCC panel, but says travel from Canada to the USA is giving him real pause.

Ho Che Anderson confirms he will ink as well as write the DC Black Label project, calling the role exciting.

The acclaimed cartoonist is best known for King, with DC, Marvel, Milestone and Abrams projects also in view.

Ho Che Anderson posts to social media, "Looks like our DC Black Label project is going to be announced at this year's New York Comic Con, from October 8-11. I'm debating attending to be part of a panel discussing the project, but I'm not gonna lie, as a Canadian, visiting the USA isn't high on my to-do list; things are a little pear-shaped down there at the moment, if I can state the glaringly obvious. Still—tempting. I love New York City to my core. One cool thing, and sorry to bury the lede, but it looks like I'm going to be the inker as well as the writer on this joint, an idea I didn't float but was happy to respond to in the affirmative. Very excited to get started. More details to come!"

Ho Che Anderson is an English-born Canadian cartoonist, comics artist, writer, illustrator, and filmmaker based in Toronto. He is best known for his work with Fantagraphics Books, particularly the multi-volume graphic biography King about Martin Luther King Jr. Ho Che Anderson began drawing comics as a teenager and broke into the industry in the late 1980s, working for Vortex Comic before gaining a foothold with Fantagraphics. King was completed over roughly a decade. Other notable comics and graphic novel work includes I Want to Be Your Dog. Wise Son: The White Wolf for DC Comics and Milestone, Pop Life with Wilfred Santiago, the Scream Queen and Sand & Fury series, the science-fiction duology Godhead and Marvel Comics titles such as Luke Cage, Spider-Man, Killmonger, Blade, and more. Upcoming projects include The Resurrectionists, a supernatural graphic novel for Abrams/Megascope, and further Godhead-related comics. He has also taught courses on creating comics and graphic novels at the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies. Whether he comes to the USA for this launch or not is another matter. It doesn't always go down well...

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!