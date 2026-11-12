Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Folk, greek, HORIORROR, horror, thought bubble

Horiorror In Harrogate: Greek Folk Horror Debuts at Thought Bubble

Horiorror In Harrogate: Greek Folk Horror Debuts at Thought Bubble this coming weekend at TBubs

Article Summary Horiorror in Harrogate brings a 140-page Greek folk horror anthology to Thought Bubble at Travelling Man Hall, table C8a.

Nine stories explore rural Greece through legends, folk tales, isolation, and the fears of close-knit communities.

After selling out in Greek and earning award nominations, Horiorror’s English edition arrived through Kickstarter.

Thought Bubble’s 20th anniversary festival hits Harrogate on 14–15 November, spotlighting comics, creators, and small press.

Horiorror, a Greek folk horror comics anthology, will debut at Travelling Man Hall, table C8a, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition next weekend. The 140-page self-published collection gathers nine stories by Ariadne Tzounakou, Nikki Spanou and Ilias Kyriazis, Philip Vlachos, Stella Stergiou, Len Gog, Smar, Steve Stivaktis, Max Rue and Auguste Kanakis. It is marked for ages 18 and over only. "Be it legends, folk tales, or simply the isolation of standing out in a small, close-knit community, HORIORROR is about the horrors and anxieties of rural Greece."

The title is a portmanteau of the Greek word for village, horiό, and horror. The book is about the horrors and anxieties of rural Greece, whether through legends, folk tales, or the isolation of standing out in a small, close-knit community. It was first published in Greek, where it sold out and received award nominations, before an English edition was funded on Kickstarter. Broken Frontier has recently reviewed the anthology, describing it as a must-buy for horror fans in Harrogate.

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this coming weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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