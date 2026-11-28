Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: 007, chris weston, graham, ian fleming, Jack Lowden, Jack Whitehall, james bond, Norton, robert pattinson

How Ian Fleming Really Wanted James Bond To Look

How Ian Fleming Really Wanted James Bond To Look in Ian Fleming's James Bond Signature Comic Strip Collection

Article Summary Ian Fleming imagined James Bond with dark, cruel good looks, blue-grey eyes, black hair, and a scarred cheek.

From Russia, with Love gives Fleming’s clearest Bond description, including the signature black comma over his brow.

For the Daily Express comic strip, Fleming told John McLusky to avoid an American look and a duck’s haircut.

Ian Fleming’s James Bond Signature Comic Strip Collection reprints the first 1958–61 strips ahead of Titan’s 2027 edition.

Last night's Graham Norton was a blast, with Sienna Spiro saying she wished she could have done a James Bond theme song, sitting on the sofa with Jack Lowden, gamely ignoring his own recent letdown in that casting, and comedian Jack Whitehall, who went to the same high school as Robert Pattinson and lost out in all the dramatic productions to him, saying "that franchise is dead to all of us," and Graham Norton telling him to shut up. Beautiful telly. But what did Ian Fleming actually want James Bond to look like? Well, to be honest, somewhere between Basil Rathbone and Peter Cushing, it seems. The author rarely lingered on lengthy physical descriptions in the novels, yet the details he did supply were precise and repeated. Bond was meant to be striking but not conventionally pretty — a man with "dark, rather cruel good looks." His eyes are blue or "steely blue-grey," his hair black, and he bears a thin vertical scar running down his right cheek. A defining detail is the lock of hair that refuses to stay in place — a "thick black comma" falling over the right eyebrow.

"It was a dark, clean-cut face, with a three-inch scar showing whitely down the sunburned skin of the right cheek. The eyes were wide and level under straight, rather long black brows. The hair was black, parted on the left, and carelessly brushed so that a thick black comma fell down over the right eyebrow. The longish straight nose ran down to a short upper lip below which was a wide and finely drawn but cruel mouth. The line of the jaw was straight and firm." — From Russia, with Love (1957) Ian Fleming was particularly hands-on when the Daily Express began serialising the novels as a comic strip in 1958. In correspondence with artist John McLusky (portions of which resurfaced decades later thanks to John McLusky's son Sean), Fleming reviewed early drawings and issued specific instructions. "In general, I think we should avoid giving Bond an American-shaped head and a duck's haircut." He was so particular that he commissioned a separate artist to produce a reference sketch based on his notes. The resulting drawing shows a long, angular face with heavy brows, a narrow nose, sharp cheekbones, thin lips, and a firm, squared chin. John McLusky largely set Fleming's sketch aside and developed his own more rugged interpretation, one that, interestingly, later bore a strong resemblance to Sean Connery.

And now, in March 2027, Titan Comics is going to reprint those newspaper strips, Ian Fleming's James Bond Signature Comic Strip Collection, which adapted those James Bond novels for the first time and well before the films, with a new cover by Chris Weston. The book also includes 30 scanned original artwork pages from the archive. Here's a look inside…

IAN FLEMING'S JAMES BOND SIGNATURE COMIC STRIP COLLECTION TP VOL 1

(W) Henry Gammidge (A) John McLusky (CA) Chris Weston

Featuring the first seven full-length James Bond newspaper comic-strip adventures, based on the original Ian Fleming stories that helped to inspire the 007 cinematic universe. This collection by acclaimed artist John McLusky features Ian Fleming's earliest literary adventures in comic strip form. Often imitated but never bettered, this classic collection includes the first three years of James Bond newspaper strips from July 1958 till May 61 and includes full-length stories of Casino Royal, Live and Let Die, Moonraker, Diamonds Are Forever, From Russia, with Love, Dr. No and Goldfinger. James Bond became a cultural phenomenon and spawned a world-wide love affair with the whole spy genre which still resonates to this day. $49.99 3/17/2027 B&W • HC • 296pp

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