How Iceman & Magneto Survived (X-Men, Iceman & Scarlet Witch Spoilers)

In Judgment Day, Magneto died. In Dark Web, Ms Marvel died. In Hellfire Gala, Iceman died. And X-Men #25, it seems that he was fridged.

In Judgment Day, Magneto died. In Dark Web, Ms Marvel died. In Hellfire Gala, Iceman (and many more) died. In X-Men #25, it seems that for Kitty Pryde at least, Iceman was… well. Fridged.

But Bobby Drake seems fit and fine in today's Astonishing Iceman #1.

Even though this was the last time we saw him, at the Hellfire Gala.

Given a little more exposition in today's Astonishing Iceman #1.

Bobby Drake, somehow, is still here.

While in Scarlet Witch, Magneto is coming face to face with his not-actually-daughter, Wanda Maximoff. Really he is not actually her not-actual father.

He is a clone, birthed from Mister Sinister's labs. Although what the actual difference between a Sinister clone ans a Krakoan resurrected person is not something we're going to go into now. Especially not Ms Marvel, as she returns home.

Not everyone has a home to go to now, though. The Limbo Embassy can only take so much.

And Arakko had gone to hell.

This cloned Magneto (Magnoto? Magnetfaux? Lagneto? Cloneto?) is also aware of the events of the Hellfire Gala.

But Iceman, it transpires, came back a different way, courtesy of being an Omega mutant. Once upon a time, Bobby Drake's power as to conjure ice from moisture in the air, and use it to construct devices, weapons, or shielding for himself, giving him an iconic look. Then, over time, his power changed, able to convert the tissue of his body into "organic ice" and travel instantly through bodies of water.

And he had someone to hunt for what was left of him.

And put him back together after what was one hell of a breakup.

The power of love, folks. Although it appears that his power has taken one hell of a hit. Omega no more?

No human body anymore. A need to return to Odo's bucket. And Orchis on the hunt…

Amazing Spider-Man Annual 2023 #1, X-Men #25, Astonishing Iceman #1 and Scarlet Witch #7 are all published by Marvel Comics today.

