How Iceman & Magneto Survived (X-Men, Iceman & Scarlet Witch Spoilers)

In Judgment Day, Magneto died. In Dark Web, Ms Marvel died. In Hellfire Gala, Iceman died. And X-Men #25, it seems that he was fridged.

In Judgment Day, Magneto died. In Dark Web, Ms Marvel died. In Hellfire Gala, Iceman (and many more) died. In X-Men #25, it seems that for Kitty Pryde at least, Iceman was… well. Fridged.

X-Men #25
But Bobby Drake seems fit and fine in today's Astonishing Iceman #1.

Even though this was the last time we saw him, at the Hellfire Gala.

Given a little more exposition in today's Astonishing Iceman #1.

Bobby Drake, somehow, is still here.

While in Scarlet Witch, Magneto is coming face to face with his not-actually-daughter, Wanda Maximoff. Really he is not actually her not-actual father.

He is a clone, birthed from Mister Sinister's labs. Although what the actual difference between a Sinister clone ans a Krakoan resurrected person is not something we're going to go into now. Especially not Ms Marvel, as she returns home.

X-Men #25

Not everyone has a home to go to now, though. The Limbo Embassy can only take so much.

And Arakko had gone to hell.

This cloned Magneto (Magnoto? Magnetfaux? Lagneto? Cloneto?) is also aware of the events of the Hellfire Gala.

But Iceman, it transpires, came back a different way, courtesy of being an Omega mutant. Once upon a time, Bobby Drake's power as to conjure ice from moisture in the air, and use it to construct devices, weapons, or shielding for himself, giving him an iconic look. Then, over time, his power changed, able to convert the tissue of his body into "organic ice" and travel instantly through bodies of water.

And he had someone to hunt for what was left of him.

And put him back together after what was one hell of a breakup.

The power of love, folks. Although it appears that his power has taken one hell of a hit. Omega no more?

No human body anymore. A need to return to Odo's bucket. And Orchis on the hunt…

Amazing Spider-Man Annual 2023 #1, X-Men #25, Astonishing Iceman #1 and Scarlet Witch #7 are all published by Marvel Comics today.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAY231024
(W) Celeste Bronfman, Erica Schultz (A) David Lopez, Shaw, Julian (CA) Corin Howell
HALLOWS' EVE RETURNS! HALLOWS' EVE's big play to break Chasm out of jail! You don't want to miss this! PLUS, find out what the HELLFIRE GALA means to the Spider-World THIS year! It is INTENSE!In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $4.99

X-MEN #25
MARVEL COMICS
MAY231075
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Joshua Cassara
THE FALL. She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as a new X-Men team finds their way through their darkest hour…SHADOWKAT emerges!In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $5.99

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAY231028
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Lan Medina (CA) Jesus Saiz
THE OMEGA-LEVEL MUTANT AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! After the events of this year's can't-miss HELLFIRE GALA, BOBBY DRAKE, A.K.A. ICEMAN, sets his sights on heroic deeds like never before. But as a new situation develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic ice palace, he'll have to be slicker than ever to accomplish his mission before ORCHIS knows what hit them! An all-new adventure that'll push Iceman to the limits of his powers…and beyond!In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $3.99

SCARLET WITCH #7
MARVEL COMICS
MAY231061
(W) Steve Orlando, Jonathan Hickman (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Russell Dauterman
JOURNEY INTO OZ! Wanda swore to help anyone who walked through her door…but what happens when that person is a villain? When Nelson Gruber, A.K.A. Bookworm, comes through the Last Door seeking aid to kill wicked witches in a corner of Oklahoma that's been transformed into the Emerald City, Wanda must choose between honoring her covenant and going against her own principles. Now the Scarlet Witch has attracted the attention of a dangerous new foe – introducing NICOLA ZOSIMOS, A.K.A. HEXFINDER! PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $3.99

 

