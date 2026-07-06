Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: CSN, howard chaykin, team america, Team America Riders

How Marvel Comics' Team America Was Revived For 2026 After 44 Years

How Marvel Comics' Team America was revived for 2026 after 44 years as Team America Racing from CSN Press

Article Summary Marvel Comics’ Team America began in 1982 as a licensed stunt-bike series, then vanished after just 12 issues.

The cult Team America concept returned in 2026 as Team America Racing, a new comic from CSN Press and Matt Price.

Team America Racing follows young motocross stars facing sabotage, conspiracy, and the shadowy Highwayman.

The 48-page Team America Racing one-shot collects the Comic Shop News serial with bonus material and a Chaykin cover.

Team America was a short-lived Marvel Comics series from the eighties about a team of expert motorcycle stunt riders who doubled as reluctant heroes. Licensed from Ideal Toy Company, as part of a post-Evel Knievel attempt to capitalise on the stunt motorcycle craze, using the same Evel Knievel moulds, the stories and characters were created by Marvel Comics as they had with G.I. Joe. The five core members, Honcho, R.U. Reddy, Wolf, Cowboy and Wrench are mutants whose parents were exposed to mutagenic agents by HYDRA. Individually, they have no powers beyond being elite motorcycle riders and athletes. Collectively, they can project their combined skills, strength, and knowledge into a host body, transforming that person into the Marauder, a mysterious, highly skilled black-clad motorcyclist who appears during crises. Training with Professor X later gave them conscious control over the power. The team first appeared in Captain America #269 in 1982, ahead of the series launch the next month. After running for 12 issues until cancellation, writer J.M. DeMatteis later called it something they were "kind of forced into doing." The team, stripped of their toy license, would be renamed the Thunderiders and made occasional appearances in The Thing, New Mutants and the like. But eventually they became a bit of a joke, a failed comic that only existed because of a failed toy line.

Well, one comic book store owner doesn't see them as a joke and is bringing them back. The Team America brand is currently owned by Dave Witting, who recently bought comics trade magazine Comic Shop News. And one of his writers and editors on that publication is comic book store owner Matt Price, who has been writing the new Team America Racing comic, drawn by Josh Hood, which was serialised in CSN last year and this. And now collected in a one-shot that came out last week, following a team of young competitive motocross racers as they compete across the U.S. The publisher does not own the rights to the Marvel comics, so it is more of a spiritual sequel, but you should be able to recognise the characters. As well as a Howard Chaykin cover!

TEAM AMERICA RACING FULL THROTTLE EDITION #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matthew L. Price (A) Josh Hood (CA) Howard Chaykin

A high-octane revival of a cult-favorite toy line, Team America Racing delivers pure adrenaline with a modern edge. When rising motocross star Nicki "Ghost" Randall hits the circuit alongside teammates Buzz and Ram, the thrill of competition quickly turns dangerous. A mysterious saboteur targets racers, while a shadowy figure known as the Highwayman lurks just beyond the finish line, unraveling a conspiracy that threatens the entire sport.Blending breakneck racing action with character-driven drama, this debut captures the spirit of classic '80s licensed toy comics while delivering sleek, contemporary storytelling. Every jump, crash, and close call builds toward a larger mystery, making this more than just a racing comic, it's a story about legacy, teamwork, and pushing past your limits.For fans of G.I. Joe, Transformers, and high-speed action, this "Stranger Things meets X Games" one-shot is a fresh start to a franchise built for collectors and readers alike. This issue collects the complete story originally serialized in Comic Shop News issues #2000–2005, along with interviews and special bonus material.

Initial Due Date: 5/28/2026

FOC Date: 6/1/2026

In-Store Date: 7/1/2026

UPC: 64924187776900111

Page Count: 48

Product Code: 0526CS0650

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