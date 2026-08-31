Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: midnight, Oscorp

How The Marvel Midnight Comics Might Cross Over (Spoilers)

How The Marvel Midnight Comics Might Cross Over... Because Marvel Says They Will (Spoilers)

Today, Marvel's Midnight Universe titles have their Final Order Cut-Offs, the last chance for retailers to set their orders, and so Bleeding Cool has been going all in. You can catch up with other coverage with this Bleeding Cool Midnight tag. Now, Marvel Comics has told comic book retailers that, while the Midnight titles are very distinct, readers will start to see places where they cross over, and that Marvel has specific plans for how it will do just that. Though don't use the word "cross" in front of the vampires. But they will bleed into each other… Where might that be? Well, let's look to big tech.

Midnight Spider-Man has Oscorp, biochemistry big pharma that uses the poor as biological guinea pigs for their grossest of mutating experiments, delivered by spider bite. Oscorp killed Peter's parents, Ben Parker has been suing them, Peter Parker has been exposing them, and may now be working for them. But their focus is on mutants, how to turn people into workable mutant forms, without killing everyone. Might this have possible crossover potential with Midnight X-Men? Doc Connors works at the New York Institute of Technology. Is that where Reed Richards also taught?

Midnight Fantastic Four has Storm Systems, owned and run by Sue Storm, and it's a match for Elon Musk's SpaceX. But their launches look like they might have opened up portals to another world, a bit like what Reed Richards was doing at NYIT. Is what might come through equally interesting to Oscorp as how it might change people?

Midnight X-Men has the powers of the Catholic Church, Magneto's House of X, as well as the vampire and empyre families. But there are also big tech concerns here, with vampires using technology to survive, enhance and prosper, and go up against empyres. Who might be behind this technology?

The common thread throuigh all books, whether by science, technology or cosmic horror, it's all about gaining power through changing the body. If you were looking for crossovers, those would be the threads I'd start pulling…

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

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