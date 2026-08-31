Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, jonathan hickman, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Misnight X-Men, Sagan Ritual, Sarl Sagan

How The Marvel Midnight Comics Will Use Text Pages (Spoilers)

How The Marvel Midnight Comics, Will Use Jonathan Hickman-style Text Pages (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel Midnight comics bring back Jonathan Hickman-style text pages, with each series using the format differently.

Midnight Spider-Man #1 uses Peter Parker’s Sagan Ritual blog posts to expose Oscorp and deepen the horror.

Midnight X-Men #1 presents scientific reports from Muir Island, mapping the vampire and empyre history.

Midnight Fantastic Four #1 mixes Reed Richards notebooks, mental health notes and eerie Lightkeepers texts.

Jonathan Hickman loves text pages to convey information and boost the page count and the time readers spend on an issue. And he will be bringing that back to the Marvel Midnight Universe. But each of the Midnight Universe titles will do it differently… Today, Marvel's Midnight Universe titles have their Final Order Cut-Offs, the last chance for retailers to set their orders, and so Bleeding Cool has been going all in. You can catch up with other coverage with this Bleeding Cool Midnight tag

Midnight Spider-Man #1 will feature blog posts by Sagan Ritual, the name Peter Parker uses to write science-news exposés, often focused on Oscorp. Carl Sagan once said, "If it takes a little myth and ritual to get us through a night that seems endless, who among us cannot sympathise and understand? We long to be here for a purpose, even though, despite much self-deception, none is evident. The significance of our lives and our fragile planet is then determined only by our own wisdom and courage. We are the custodians of life's meaning. We long for our parents to care for us, to forgive us our errors, to save us from our childish mistakes. But knowledge is preferable to ignorance. Better by far to embrace the hard truth than a reassuring fable. Modern science has been a voyage into the unknown, with a lesson in humility waiting at every stop. Our common sense intuitions can be mistaken. Our preferences don't count. We do not live in a privileged reference frame. If we crave some cosmic purpose, then let us find ourselves a worthy goal."

Carl Sagan was the astronomer and astrophysicist who explained the high surface temperatures of Venus resulting from a greenhouse effect, clarified seasonal changes on Mars due to windblown dust, and studied organic molecules in Titan's haze. He co-designed the Pioneer and Voyager messages intended for potential extraterrestrial finders, was a pioneer in astrobiology, and was a strong advocate for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence.

Midnight X-Men #1 goes with reports on vampires and empyres in a scientific fashion from the Muir Island Institute, including the events and discoveries of the ten-year history that led us here. And Midnight Fantastic Four #1 includes notebook pages by Reed Richards, noting his discoveries as well as issues with his mental health, as well as eldritch-like statements from The Lightkeepers…

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99

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