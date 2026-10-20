Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Dan Watters, elseworlds, green lantern, Kyle Hotz

Humanity Are The Bad Guys in Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos Elseworlds by Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz, launching in 2027 from DC Comics

Kyle Hotz said he is aiming for a mix of space opera and the look of exhausted soldiers. "I want to get the feeling across that the Lanterns are beat up, tired, and certainly the underdogs," he said. "Their armor is cracked and broken, and their weapons are held together with tape and wire."

Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos #1 arrives on the 20th of January, 2027. Colours are by Dan Brown and letters by Steve Wands. Variant covers come from Björn Barends, Steve Beach, and Ashley Wood, with an additional foil variant by Barends. The first issue is 32 pages and priced at $4.99, with cardstock variants at $5.99 and the foil at $7.99.