Humanity Are The Bad Guys In Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos Elseworlds

Green Lantern Elseworlds gets a brutal new six-issue DC miniseries, Doomed Cosmos, launching on 20 January 2027.
In Doomed Cosmos, humanity rules as a conquering empire, while the Green Lantern Corps fights as the last resistance.
Hal Jordan, once a human soldier, joins the Lanterns after Oliver Queen betrays him and leaves him for dead.
Dan Watters, Kyle Hotz, Dan Brown, and Steve Wands bring this war-torn Green Lantern Elseworlds saga to life.
DC is launching a six-issue Elseworlds miniseries titled Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos from Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz for the 20th of January, 2027.
"The human race is the enemy and Hal Jordan may be the universe's best hope for survival. For centuries, the Empire of Humanity has swept across the universe, laying siege to the cosmos planet by planet until all kneel before the might of the human race. Only the heavily militarized Green Lantern Corps dares oppose the human crusade. And no human has ever fought for the Corps against the Empire. Until Hal Jordan. Once a soldier fighting on behalf of humanity, Hal was betrayed by his battle-brother Oliver Queen and left for dead on an alien world. Rescued and deprogrammed by the Green Lantern Corps, Hal is now the Corps' only human warrior and a powerful strategic weapon in its war against humankind. Hal's blood-soaked odyssey will carry him through the burning ruins of a DC Universe unlike any readers have seen before, as Hal fights for peace by taking the battle to the shores of Hell itself."
Kyle Hotz said he is aiming for a mix of space opera and the look of exhausted soldiers. "I want to get the feeling across that the Lanterns are beat up, tired, and certainly the underdogs," he said. "Their armor is cracked and broken, and their weapons are held together with tape and wire."
Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos from Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz
Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos from Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz
Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos from Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz
Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos from Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz
Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos #1 arrives on the 20th of January, 2027. Colours are by Dan Brown and letters by Steve Wands. Variant covers come from Björn Barends, Steve Beach, and Ashley Wood, with an additional foil variant by Barends. The first issue is 32 pages and priced at $4.99, with cardstock variants at $5.99 and the foil at $7.99.
Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos from Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz
Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos from Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz
Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos from Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz
Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos from Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz
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